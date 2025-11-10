Scout Notes

FPL notes: Doku dazzles, O’Reilly praise + Szoboszlai nearing ban

10 November 2025 26 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Manchester City recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, with Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) on the scoresheet.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Etihad Stadium.

DOKU “OUTSTANDING”

Jeremy Doku was Manchester City’s standout performer on Sunday, creating chaos down Liverpool’s right flank.

The Belgian fully deserved his second-half goal, whipping his effort into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Connecting beautifully with City’s other attackers in a part winger/part central role, he also won the penalty which Haaland failed to convert and completed seven of his eight take-ons.

“Of course, the threat of Jeremy was outstanding alongside Erling [Haaland]. One of the best by far, for influence. Their right back Conor [Bradley] is so quick, I saw his game against Vinicius Junior. We made a really good game.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Doku has certainly brought more consistency to his game this season, although it is important to note that Sunday’s strike was his first league goal since January.

Man City played some really good football in this match, and they could and probably should have won by a greater margin.

Haaland opened the scoring, shortly after having a penalty saved by spot-kick specialist Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.3m), before Gonzalez added a second and Doku wrapped it up with the third.

That’s 99 Premier League goals for Haaland, by the way, with a trip to Newcastle United up next after the international break.

FULL-BACKS IMPRESS/WHY CHERKI WAS SUBBED EARLY

Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) and Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) each provided assists on Sunday, whilst also banking defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Nunes has now completed 90 minutes in six successive league matches, while O’Reilly has started seven of the last eight.

The only one he missed, City lost 1-0 against Aston Villa.

You can never be completely confident, especially with players like Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.8m), Nathan Ake (£5.3m), Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) and Rico Lewis (£4.8m) in the mix, but we are at least starting to see a degree of consistency in Pep Guardiola’s selection of full-backs.

O’Reilly in particular was superb against Mohamed Salah (£14.2m), and has now produced an attacking return in each of his last three City starts.

“Nico O’Reilly was amazing. In general, everyone was extraordinary because they are still the champions. Sometimes we put a full-back inside, sometimes he has been 10 or eight. He can play. His presence in set-pieces in the long balls is fast. He is clever – he plays really good. I think he was really good, he has been doing really good.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

City were unchanged from their last Premier League match against Bournemouth, with Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) starting his second league match in a row and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m) once again benched.

Cherki lasted just 52 minutes, however, with Reijnders an unused substitute.

“It was more difficult for Rayan because the space was more on the left side not on the right side today for the way they defended.” – Pep Guardiola on Rayan Cherki

SZOBOSZLAI ONE BOOKING AWAY FROM A BAN

Liverpool were not at the races on Sunday, raising more questions than answers ahead of their Gameweek 12 fixture swing.

To further complicate matters, Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) – the sixth-most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 12 – and Conor Bradley (£5.0m) both picked up their fourth bookings of the season.

They are now one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

Liverpool were unchanged from their impressive midweek victory over Real Madrid, which meant Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) kept his place ahead of Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) on the left wing.

Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) also continued up top, with Alexander Isak (£10.4m) not ready to start.

“For me, he is in the end stage of his rehab. Had two training sessions with us. Yes, we have trained, but not with the intensity that would have been best for Alex. He is there if he needs to help us.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

However, Ekitike was barely involved, failing to register a single shot on goal, and was taken off in the 55th minute.

Gakpo, who replaced him, squandered Liverpool’s best chance, while Szoboszlai’s thumping drive was palmed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m).

As for Salah, he would have claimed the assist for Virgil van Dijk’s (£5.9m) goal if it hadn’t been harshly ruled out. He also produced three shots, lifting a big chance just a fraction wide of the post.

Overall, however, this was an underwhelming display.

26 Comments
  1. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    54 mins ago

    Thoughts on this current wildcard draft:

    Roefs/Dubravka

    Gabriel/Timber/VVD/O’Reilly/Guehi

    Rice/Mbeumo/Semenyo/Caicedo/Gakpo

    Haaland/Mateta/Thiago

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good except Gapko nailedness and Guehi fitness questionable.

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would downgrade Guehi to Richards and go Bruno and Xhaka/Elliot/KDH for Gakpo and Caicedo

    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Really good but can’t imagine picking the best XI every GW

  2. Bruno Commando
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who would you rather own from GW12 to 16?

    1) Joao Pedro
    2) Mateta

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      2

    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

    3. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Mateta.

  3. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    And your constant benching headache…

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    A few people taking issue with the FPL advice I gave backfiring.

    Just to reiterate....

    As an FPL content creator, I accept no responsibility for the FPL advice I give. Terms and conditions apply. I certainly do not offer refunds. I have 7 star luxury holidays to pay for during each international break. I will however tap the Simpsons bus driver sign and tell you "to make your own decisions" while happily encouraging you to renew your membership and pay for superchats.

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      "Dont make me tap the sign again"

  5. One for All
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    How's this freehit draft look guys?

    How does this freehit look guys?

    Sanchez
    Munoz, Sensei, Van Dijk, Konate, James
    Sarr, Mbeumo, Salah
    Mateta, Pedro

    Dubravka, Welbeck, Semenyo, Xhaka

  6. One for All
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    How does this freehit look guys?

    Sanchez
    Munoz, Sensei, Van Dijk, Konate, James
    Sarr, Mbeumo, Salah
    Mateta, Pedro

    Dubravka, Welbeck, Semenyo, Xhaka

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd start Semenyo over (even owning) Konate and get the gk with best CS odds.

  7. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Triple Liverpool vs Forest doesnt look or feel great TBH

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    How's this looking? 0 fts 2.3itb

    Petrovic
    Munoz Gabriel Timber
    Sarr Saka Szoboszlai Semenyo
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Dubravka Senesi Xhaka Gudmundsson

    Bench anyone for Senesi?

    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I am not so sure with Semenyo. His last games brought not many points.

  9. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    What is wrong with this team?

    Pope, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Guehi, Senesi, Rondon, Alderete
    Saka, Semenyo, Rice, Enzo, Sarr
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Thank you and good luck to all!

  10. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    WC12

    A: Bruno Enzo Raya Szoboszlai (Xhaka) +0.4
    B: Saka Semenyo Petrovic Szobaszlai (KDH)
    C: Bruno Saka Petrovic Anderson (KDH)

    Xxx (Dub)
    Gabriel Virgil Richards (Mukiele) (Tuanzabe)
    Mbuemo Xxx xxx xxx xxx
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      C

      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks, that's the most recent tinker I did. Do you think Anderson, KDH and Mukiele are good enough to rotate with 1 starting each week based on fixture?

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yep

          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Appreciate it. Losing 0.5 value if I ship Semenyo but he just isn't passing the eye test for me atm.

            Rogers has passed the eye test for me recently and I have a feeling he could get some returns in the next few games, but not sure if he's worth the punt

  11. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is it worth taking a -4 hit or order to get Mbeumo?

    I'll be replacing Anthony + Reijnders with Mbeumo + Xhaka

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Coin toss category question, but not totally against it. If you can't bench those two, might be worth the risk.

  12. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    2FT 0.5m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Senesi
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr
    Haaland Woltemade Thiago

    Dub - Andersen King Alderete

    Tarkowski and Woltemade to Richards and Mateta look the best use of 2FTs here?

