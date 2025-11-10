FPL notes: Thiago in demand, Burn ban, Pope + Gordon latest

We recap another one of Sunday’s matches as we continue to rattle through our Gameweek 11 Scout Notes.

This time, it’s Brentford 3-1 Newcastle United, where Igor Thiago (£6.3m) netted his seventh and eighth goals of the season.

THIAGO DOUBLE

Attracting plenty of interest at the Gtech Community Stadium is the second most-bought player of Gameweek 12 so far.

Sunday’s double against Newcastle – which included a penalty and a close-range finish – took Thiago to eight Premier League goals for the season. The only player with more is Erling Haaland (£14.8m).

Brentford boss Keith Andrews was full of praise post-match.

“He has been pretty good, hasn’t he? He played here last season against Newcastle and I remember he was a real focal point for us and we won. He is growing in stature and confidence and he has been pretty sensational this season. We are hungry to achieve and we have a hungry group. That is really important. Thiago is a good example of that.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago

Thiago’s underlying stats this season are very good. A total of 23 shots in the box is the most of any player except Haaland and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.0m). He also ranks third for big chances, with 13.

And with Brentford about to embark on a decent-ish run, you can certainly understand why there is significant interest.

That’s despite Brentford’s notable difficulties in away matches this season, with four of their next six matches being played on the road.

Elsewhere, Michael Kayode (£4.5m) supplied the assist for Kevin Schade’s (£7.0m) opener from a long throw. Brentford have now scored three goals from throw-in situations in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any team.

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m), meanwhile, was not in the matchday squad, having picked up a spasm in his back.

NEWCASTLE AWAY FORM “NOT GOOD ENOUGH”

As for Newcastle, their poor form in away matches continues.

The Magpies remain winless on the road in the Premier League this season, having endured three consecutive defeats. To make matters worse, they have allowed eight goals in those three matches.

“We know it’s not good enough and I take full responsibility for that…” – Eddie Howe

In Anthony Gordon’s (£7.4m) absence, Harvey Barnes (£6.3m) put Eddie Howe’s side ahead on Sunday.

Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) was eventually awarded the Fantasy assist when his pass took one defensive touch before falling to Barnes inside the penalty box. However, that aside, the German’s performance was subpar, as he failed to register a single shot on goal for the second week running.

“I don’t think it’s just on Nick. My job is to protect him. We haven’t helped him be as effective as he can be. I thought it was a difficult game for him. We have to do better in supporting him.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

In fact, Newcastle managed just five goal attempts against Brentford, generating only 0.34 expected goals (xG).

BURN BAN, POPE + GORDON LATEST

Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) gave Dan Burn (£5.2m) a torrid time on Sunday.

The England international had already been booked for pulling back Ouattara when he narrowly escaped conceding a penalty to the same player. But shortly after, he committed a similar foul, resulting in his second yellow card of the day.

Burn had at least banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points by that point, but he will now serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 12, when Newcastle host Manchester City.

Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m) also claimed DefCon – he’s now produced 34 points over the last five Gameweeks, the fourth-most of any midfielder.

On the injury front, Nick Pope (£5.2m) had to be taken off moments before Thiago’s penalty due to a concussion.

“Nick Pope suffered concussion and that’s why we took him off. As soon as we were made aware he was withdrawn.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

Like Gordon, Pope has since pulled out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

“Anthony Gordon is a minor injury so he will miss England.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

There is further concern for Joelinton (£5.9m), who had to be replaced in the first half by Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m).