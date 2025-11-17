­­­FPL Gameweek 12 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

With the November international break almost over, it’s time for an early edition of our Spot the Differential column for Gameweek 12.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

MATHEUS CUNHA

FPL ownership: 4.4%

4.4% Price: £7.9m

£7.9m GW12-16 fixtures: EVE | cry | WHU | wol | BOU

While most Fantasy managers are opting for Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) in their pursuit of Manchester United coverage, the 4.4%-owned Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) represents a departure from the crowd.

Although he lays claim to inferior form, the Brazilian found the net against Brighton and Hove Albion in his most recent home appearance, which bodes well as Everton prepare to visit Old Trafford in Gameweek 12.

Delving into his underlying stats, only six FPL midfielders have amassed more shots than Cunha over the last six Gameweeks (14), albeit with only five of those attempts from inside the penalty box.

He also ranks second for chance involvement – behind only Fernandes – among teammates over the same period:

Cunha will certainly fancy his chances in Gameweek 12 against an Everton rearguard that has not managed to keep a clean sheet in any of their five away matches this season.

Additionally, David Moyes’ side have failed to exert any control while playing on the road, as they place 14th for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC, 62.3), with just 39.1% possession, which is the lowest among all top-flight teams.

It suggests that United will spend the majority of Monday’s match camped in the Everton half, with significant time spent probing in and around the opposition penalty box, with Cunha’s craft and creativity from such situations a potential crucial weapon..

Fixtures against West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers (x2) and Bournemouth before the end of the year further highlight Cunha’s appeal, particularly with Mbeumo and Amad Diallo (£6.3m) off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month.

KEVIN SCHADE

FPL ownership: 0.8%

0.8% Price: £7.0m

£7.0m GW12-16 fixtures: bha | BUR | ars | tot | LEE

Behind Igor Thiago (£6.3m), Kevin Schade (£7.0m) has been Brentford’s most impressive FPL performer this season.

Just 11 Gameweeks in, the German has three goals and two assists to his name, having notably produced three of those attacking returns in the last four Gameweeks.

In that timeframe (Gameweeks 8-11), Schade has combined eight shots in the box and seven chances created, generating 1.78 non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI), the most of any Brentford player.

Next up for Keith Andrews’ side is an away trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 12. The Seagulls have recorded clean sheets in each of their last two matches against Crystal Palace and Leeds United, but before that, shipped four goals at Old Trafford.

In addition, Schade – who has produced points in four of his five home matches this season – will be encouraged by the fact that Brentford subsequently entertain Burnley, who have surrendered the second-most headed attempts in 2025/26 (43).

Schade ranked joint-fifth in the division last season for headed shots (22).

Furthermore, both Brighton and Burnley rank among the four worst sides for key passes conceded from their right flank, thereby increasing the left winger’s assist potential:

Clashes against Leeds United (h), Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) and Bournemouth (a) before the end of the year further strengthen Schade’s case as a mid-price midfielder to consider.

IBRAHIMA KONATE

FPL ownership: 2.7%

2.7% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW12-16 fixtures: NFO | whu | SUN | lee | BHA

Liverpool may have failed to keep a clean sheet in six out of their last seven league matches, but they are now about to embark on a fine run of fixtures.

Arne Slot’s side face Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Sunderland, Leeds United (x2), Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the turn of the year, with five of those encounters on home turf.

As for Konate, the Frenchman is ranked second for clearances (66), blocks (seven) and tackles (17) among Liverpool teammates in 2025/26.

He also ranks third for total defensive contributions (DefCon), behind only Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) and Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), having hit the DefCon threshold in 45.5% of his appearances.

Moreover, Konate has actually registered more headed attempts than van Dijk over the first 11 Gameweeks, with a tally of five compared to four.

That could be important, too, with upcoming opponents Forest and West Ham having by far the worst record for goals conceded from set-pieces in 2025/26.

Admittedly, Liverpool and Konate have been some way below their best this season, but with an ownership of just 2.7%, early adopters of Konate may just be giving themselves the opportunity to bag a handy differential.

Indeed, in five home league matches this season, Liverpool have kept two clean sheets, conceded only five goals and allowed the third-fewest shots on target (13). Given that aforementioned fixture run, the early indications are that Konate could edge his way back into our affections.