­­Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

16 November 2025 63 comments
avfc82 avfc82
With the November international break pausing the action, it feels like an ideal time to explore the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches.

We will assess each team from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

We will also examine the leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI), in order to gain a more accurate understanding of who is actively contributing in the final-third.

TEAMS

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

Chelsea top the table for xG over the last six matches, primarily due to their offensive displays against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Enzo Maresca’s men generated nearly 7.0 xG in those encounters, which included 12 Opta-defined ‘big chances’. The team should be boosted soon by the return of Cole Palmer (£10.3m) from a groin injury, too.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have the second-best attack and the best defence in our evaluation period, having won the xG battle in all six matches.

Crystal Palace impressively rank fourth for xG, even though they were positioned at the bottom of our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 6-11:

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest underperformed their xG to a greater extent than any other team in the last six matches, only finding the net five times from 9.18 xG. But it suggests there is much more to come from Sean Dyche’s team, perhaps in Gameweeks 13-17, when the Tricky Trees have the third-best run according to our ticker (BHA/wol/eve/TOT/ful).

Leeds United sit eighth in the above table; however, they have benefited from the easiest schedule. In the next six Gameweeks, they rank second-bottom for fixture difficulty (AVL/mci/CHE/LIV/bre/CRY).

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur’s positions are arguably the most surprising of the lot, with their xG far worse than anticipated.

Unai Emery’s troops have been particularly ruthless in front of goal by scoring over six goals more than expected given the chances they’ve had.

Tottenham’s attacking data is not wholly persuasive, either, with the underlying stats in the last six matches indicating that they have been getting results (two wins, two draws and two defeats) without creating much.

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC)

63 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    Gabriel > James seems to be gaining momentum on Twitter.

    1. WVA
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Doing it now for a hit, there’s no way James gets injured

      1. iFash@FPL
      1. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        LOL

        2. Kepa Cleansheet
      2. Kepa Cleansheet
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          yes his injury history in the past 24 minutes has been great

          3. iFash@FPL
      3. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        Hope the last GW results, Gabriel’s fitness concerns and the recent ascendancy of Man City don’t accelerate Arsenal’s annual regression??

        1. GCHILD2K16
        1. GCHILD2K16
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          It will. Arsenal always bottle it once the pressure is on them. You can set your waych to it every year.
          Arsenal play well when the focus is on liverpool or man u to win the title..

          4. Ask Yourself
      4. Ask Yourself
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Surely not ahead of Xmas schedule rotation

        2. Ask Yourself
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Posted on old article silly me x

      BB this week so need to replace Gabriel either way. Aside from VVD and other Arsenal defenders, who is the best replacement ? x

      A) Bradley (NFO)
      B) Senesi (WHU)
      C) De ligt (EVE)
      D) O’Reilly (new)
      E) Other

      1. Tonyawesome69
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Might be helpful to post your team.

        Palace defenders might be worth adding to the list

        1. Ask Yourself
        1. Ask Yourself
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 43 mins ago

          Fair point, already got triple palace and Munoz

          Raya Dubravka
          Gabriel* Timber Munoz Rodon Mukiele
          Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Ndiaye Minteh
          Haaland Mateta Woltemade

          2. One for All
      2. One for All
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        B

        3. Haa-lala-land
      3. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        De ligt will do alright
        Cash or Ballard for two weeks short term
        I like Kadioglus chances myself.
        Dont like the state of the Bournemouth defence currently
        You could go early on Hall. Their defence will get solid again soon if you can stomach the Man City game

        3. One for All
    3. One for All
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      FH Draft:

      Sanchez
      Munoz, James, Van Dijk, Sensei
      Sarr, Mbeumo, Salah, B. Fernandes
      Mateta, Joao Pedro

      Dúbravka, Welbeck, Anderson, Xhaka

      Any changes guys?

      Could change Bruno to Semenyo.

      Thanks

      1. mookie
      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Looks like a solid template team. The only exception is the Haaland/Salah switch.
        Also on FH and will go more aggressive. Will take some real differentials(all depending on news). Cunha, one of Garnacho/Estevao, Ekitike, Evanilson, maybe a Villa attacker...

        1. One for All
        1. One for All
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah quite scared going without Haaland, rival has him but he's in the lead I need to take a risk. Was thinking of switching Bruno to Garnacho. Could downgrade James to someone else.

          2. Haa-lala-land
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Salahs an interesting one on FH
        It feels more like an obligation to have him on FH, but is he really much better than Semenyo V WH or a punt on lesser owned Rogers/Garnacho this week

        1. One for All
        1. One for All
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          4 blanks in a row for Semenyo although he's playing against West Ham who have picked up form.

          3. GCHILD2K16
      3. GCHILD2K16
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Save the fh til wk 15

        4. Kepa Cleansheet
    4. Kepa Cleansheet
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Gabriel to Timber or Munoz?

        1. Bobby Digital
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          VVD

          • Kepa Cleansheet
      • Kepa Cleansheet
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Gabriel not even flagged on FPL site

          1. Haa-lala-land
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            FPL flags only appear when the club confirms

            • SpaceCadet
        • SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Vvd or timber?

          1. ryacoo
          1. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            VVD

            • Emiliano Sala
        • Emiliano Sala
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          How do people convince themselves to pick orielly with RAN fit and can replace him any moment?

          1. lilmessipran
          1. lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            I'd pick oral anyday

            1. Emiliano Sala
            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              I’d pick anything finishing with al

              2. Kepa Cleansheet
            2. Kepa Cleansheet
                3 hours, 36 mins ago

                ohreally?

                3. mookie
            3. mookie
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              "When your opponent is making a false move, it is wise not to disturb him." FPL_Napoleon

              1. mookie
              1. mookie
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Jeez! There's actually a twitter account with that handle.

                4. GCHILD2K16
            4. GCHILD2K16
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Pep is not dropping an in form o'Reilly for RAN. He can use the latter in cups and CL. Factor in RAN leaves for Afcon in 3-4 week. Rotation during xmas where games every 2-3 games is possible but likely short term.

              Since wk 7, O'Reilly has outscored Timber and co despite tougher fixtures and citeh conceding.

              5. Studs Up
            5. Studs Up
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              It's like saying don't pick Reece James bcos he can get injured any moment.
              Until then......

              2. FPL Blow-In
          2. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Szobozlai should be embarrassed at that

            Open Controls
            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Yeah. You need to sue Szobozlai mate.

              3. GCHILD2K16
          3. GCHILD2K16
            • 9 Years
            3 hours ago

            RE: Gabriel Injury
            UTTER MADNESS TO BE CONSIDERING SELLING GAB and not for vvd whilst liv are playing so badly.

            Tip: Wait til Wednesday/Thursday to see outcome of test and mumblings from Arsenal. Your defense should be robust enough to rest him for 1 week. He is more likely due a price rise if injury minor than a drop.

            TIP: If and only if it is confirmed he will be out for 3 week or more:
            Transfer in Nico first.
            Upgrade midfield to rice and get richards or cheap def
            Wait to see how VVD and Liverpool look at Nfo and if good, VVD in wk 13. Consider Newcastle def also post man city game.

            Eitherway, the triple arsenal era and cleam sheets are coming to an end with more dropped points incoming. Gab and rice only players worth holding for goals and assist v saka is expensive and on pens but outscored by rice past few weeks

            1. FPL Blow-In
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              I’m benching gw12 and using FH in 13 so not too bothered. If out long term I’ll sell but no rush to make any move

              1. Baps Hunter
              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                I want Mbeumo and I need to free up cash. Selling injured player(s) is a no brainer. We get 5 free transfers for gw16 and all transfers not used before gw15 are wasted. FH13 means risk for SV, even though that's debatable. When I want Gabi back, I can sell someone else for him than the player I am buying now.

                2. x.jim.x
            2. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              RE: Gabriel Injury
              UTTER MADNESS TO ASSUME EVERYONE HAS THE SAME SELLING VALUE

              3. BUZZBOMB ♡
            3. BUZZBOMB ♡
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Nico? FFS

              4. Freshy
          4. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Festy Ebosele
            Sign him up

            5. Freshy
          5. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            IRELAND

            6. Kaneyonero
          6. Kaneyonero
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Scenes in Hungary

            7. Kaneyonero
          7. Kaneyonero
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Parrot (TC)

            1. keefy59
            1. keefy59
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Pleased for him
              He spent so long at Spurs being Kane's understudy
              He'll be back in the Premier League soon at this rate .

              1. Freshy
              1. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Looked like he could have ripped every muscle in his groin to get that one

                8. Stimps
          8. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Ireland!!!!!

            9. Vazza
          9. Vazza
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Transfer Mamardashvili out for who:

            A. Verbruggen
            B. Petrovic
            C. Kelleher

            1. ryacoo
            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              A and rotate with Dubravka

              2. Leo14CFC
            2. Leo14CFC
                54 mins ago

                I bought B

                3. ryacoo
            3. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Who's everyone on for (C) atm? Wish I had Salah but likely between these three for me:

              A) Mateta (wol)
              B) Mbeumo (EVE)
              C) Semenyo (WHU)

              4. Kingy109
            4. Kingy109
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Prob Fh 13 and WC 15.
              Toying with Gab/Reijnders to Konate/Sarr as a short term change assuming Gab is actually injured and might miss out.

              5. Stranger Mings
            5. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Who is priority to sell a) pope b) wolt? Feel wolt could bag a goal v city

              6. GreennRed
            6. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              https://youtu.be/I5PT65I2ny8?si=rC9nusohgeVNHPDS

              7. FPL Blow-In
            7. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Woah Ireland, COYBIG

              Open Controls
            8. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              WC12

              A: Rogers Minteh (+0.9)
              B: Mbuemo Anderson/Buendia

              Petrovic Dub
              Gabriel Virgil Richards Mukiele Tuanzabe
              Saka Bruno xxx xxx KDH
              Haaland Mateta Thiago

              FH and BB remaining

              9. Brosstan
            9. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Bruno wont face Armenia every week..

              10. PartyTime
            10. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in… this article means hold Enzo for now

              11. g40steve
            11. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Who to Cap, stay on robot or go differential?

              Benching Gabs for now, remember the last time they said he wouldn’t play & did.

              Play Semenyo or Caicedo?

              Pope
              Timber Chalobah Sensei
              Saka Mbeumo Sarr Caicedo Semenyo
              Haaland Thiago Mateta

              Dubravka ??? Gabriel Guehi

              Open Controls
              1. Under my Cucurella
                • 10 Years
                57 mins ago

                Play Semenyo

                1. g40steve
                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Thx

                  2. g40steve
              2. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                56 mins ago

                Petrovic in goal not Pope

                3. White Pony
              3. White Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                He is either gonna play from the start or not at all, you would think. Why not start him and let Senesi come off the bench?

                Semenyo all day.

                12. Jordan.
            12. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              4 mins ago

              englands playing

              englands playing

