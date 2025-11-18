Big Numbers

Big Numbers: 22 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 12

18 November 2025 33 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Calling all stataholics – it’s time for our Gameweek 12 ‘Big Numbers’ article, reflecting on the opening chunk of 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Poring through all of the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Members Area, we’ll discuss the most eye-catching stats from the season so far.

You can, of course, filter and sort all of the data used (and more) within your own parameters via the Members Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, and see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

GOALKEEPERS

11 save points registered by both Robin Roefs (£4.7m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), the most in 2025/26 to date. In fact, the Sunderland shotstopper also leads the way for double-digit hauls (two) and bonuses (six). His 81.3% save rate for shots on target is beaten only by Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m).

+4.40 expected goals (xG) prevented highlights just how much Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m) is bailing Tottenham Hotspur out. Opposition shots on target should’ve resulted in 14.40 goals, rather than 10. Whereas Brentford’s Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) is the opposite, with -3.90 (13.10 v 17).

7 clean sheets have been picked up by David Raya (£5.9m), the most of all goalkeepers, but Arsenal’s defence is so strong that he’s not collected any save points since Gameweek 1. The Spaniard has also stopped none of the eight big chances he’s faced, suggesting the Gunners’ excellent defensive record has little to do with him at present!

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Calafiori part of Arsenal triple-up

2.21 xG registered by Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), the most among defenders. He’s also the number one defender for attempts (19) and box shots (13), though Jurrien Timber (£6.1m) leads the way for expected goal involvement (xGI, 2.78). The latter’s five shots on target are bettered only by Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz (£5.8m).

141 defensive contributions made by Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) this season. That’s the best total of all defenders, as is his tally of 18 DefCon points.

Ahead of Liverpool’s nice-looking fixtures, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) comes second with 119 actions. The champions like leaking big chances, though.

11 shots from distance from Matty Cash (£4.6m) is partly why Aston Villa are one of the biggest xG overachievers (+3.64). The team is amongst the worst for accumulating box shots (74) and big chances (15), but every shot from right-back Cash has been a long ranger, of which two were goals.

3 big chances without scoring puts Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) ‘ahead’ of other defenders. He’s therefore the position’s biggest xG (-1.48) and xGI underachiever (-1.66).

Considering he’s picked up a respectable 10 DefCon points, managers may sense some joy in the next six matches, where they face Burnley, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Speaking of the Old Gold….

52 open play crosses registered by Hugo Bueno (£4.4m). FPL interest is low in someone with no attacking returns, part of a backline still without any clean sheets. But Bueno is number one in all positions for open play crosses, and way ahead for successful ones (21).

The sole defender boasting more passes into the opposition penalty area is Kieran Trippier (£5.0m).

MIDFIELDERS

Is Mbeumo a better FPL pick than Fernandes? 4

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

