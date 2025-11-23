Scout Picks

FPL notes: Liverpool poor, Szoboszlai at right-back + Gibbs-White impact

23 November 2025 64 comments
Liverpool suffered another defeat on Saturday, as goals from Murillo (£5.3m), Nicolo Savona (£4.5m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) secured three points for Nottingham Forest.

Here are our Scout Notes from Anfield.

LIVERPOOL LOSE AGAIN

Liverpool had 74.5% possession against Forest on Saturday; however, they were only able to create one Opta-defined ‘big chance’ for Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m), marking a new low for their season.

The reigning champions have now suffered defeats in six of their last seven Premier League matches, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

Ineffective up front and disorganised at the back, Forest netted the opener from a set-piece, with recurring issues once again evident at Anfield.

“We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set-piece again.

“We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It’s a very difficult situation at the moment.” – Virgil van Dijk

SZOBOSZLAI AT RIGHT-BACK + WHY KONATE WAS SUBBED

Injuries haven’t helped, of course, with Conor Bradley (£5.0m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) among those absent in Gameweek 12.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) moved to right-back as a result and created a match-high five chances, although he was later shifted back into a more familiar central midfield role.

“We had to start the game with a midfielder at right full-back because both of our full-backs are injured. Joe Gomez is also a player who can play there but hasn’t trained the whole week. I don’t think he was fully ready to start this game.” – Arne Slot

Above: Liverpool’s first-half passing network in Gameweek 12

Elsewhere at the back, Alisson Becker (£5.4m) returned from injury to start in goal, but Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) was particularly poor in front of him and substituted off in the 54th minute, with Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) his replacement.

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m) was subsequently used as a makeshift centre-back, with Arne Slot explaining his decision in the aftermath.

“After I took Ibou [Konate] off, indeed we played with two midfielders in our last line. That’s true, but we also needed goals. That’s why I brought Hugo Ekitike in for Ibou to bring a player in who can score a goal and just before we conceded the 3-0, I went to a 3-3-4 because I didn’t feel after my first substitution we were able to create a lot.” – Arne Slot

Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) did at least secure defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the seventh time this season.

ISAK ANONYMOUS

While Konate has undoubtedly lost his way this season, summer arrival Alexander Isak (£10.4m) is also struggling to make an impact.

Slot handed the Sweden international a start on Saturday, but he barely touched the ball and managed just one shot on goal, staying on for only 67 minutes before he was replaced by Federico Chiesa (£6.4m).

Of the attacking trio, only Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) posed a threat with four shots.

Above: Liverpool players sorted by shots in Gameweek 12

ANOTHER GIBBS-WHITE GOAL

Rejuvenated under the leadership of Sean Dyche, Forest performed exceptionally well at Anfield.

The Tricky Trees took the lead when Murillo netted the opener, before Igor Jesus (£5.8m) – who troubled Konate and van Dijk throughout – had a second goal ruled out for handball.

Nonetheless, Savona did find the net, marking his second goal in three matches.

Gibbs-White also contributed towards the scoreline, as Forest increased their lead late on. The £7.3m midfielder has now scored four goals in six appearances across all competitions under Dyche.

Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) impressed in midfield, too, as he provided a corner assist for Murillo. He also racked up 16 DefCons, the joint-most he’s had in a match in 2025/26.

Above: Anderson has now produced 10+ DefCons (Tot) in every match he’s played this season

FOREST CLEAN SHEET

Saturday’s victory at Anfield represented a first league clean sheet for Dyche since joining Forest.

In a performance characterised by grit, determination and hard work, Liverpool failed to break down a mean Forest backline, even after racking up 21 shots.

“Every manager has a style, and I have mine. I know what you need as a team. I will trust myself on that. They’ve shown an abundance of what we’ve been talking about over the last four weeks. It feels like four years.

“I spoke openly when I first got here, the players have been trying to realign with three different managers in quick succession. It’s a solid marker against a top side today. It’s to be enjoyed, a win at Anfield. But we’ve got to go again. Everything isn’t solved, but it’s a good, strong marker. We changed the tactical style massively, we’re not passing out, forget about that. We went long because they were going to press the life out of us.

“I know we’ve got players that can play and play good football, but we needed to mix it tactically today. We managed to get a foothold of sorts and then score a goal. Our shape and basics were really good after that. It’s a different way of winning but it’s still a way.

“How do you win football matches without the ball? That’s what we’ve been speaking about. I’m super pleased with that. The players have delivered the plan really well.” – Sean Dyche

With a win against Leeds United and a draw with Manchester United prior to Gameweek 12, Forest are now about to embark on a decent run of fixtures, ranking fourth on our Fixture Ticker in Gameweek 13-21.

64 Comments
  F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    hope Gomez starts RB vs west ham for VVD's sake

    JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Haha same, but Konate is an issue as well

  wiseguy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Who's the best 3 from West Ham for FH 13, Diouf, Paqueta and Wilson?

    Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      😀

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Areola needs to be there 😉

  3. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I look at GW13 for Free Hit and currently don’t feel too good about it. Already have Thiago, don’t want to remove my Palace players. I’d only see reason to remove one of my two Arsenal defenders, Senesi and Fernandes

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      If almost keep Senesi and Fernandes. It’s tough, I’d be looking at Villa maybe and an additional City plus backing Brentford. GW16 might be the play

      1. wiseguy
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        16 is when the 5 transfer top up comes in right? Lose all your team value if you FH that week

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Why would I lose my team value?

          1. wiseguy
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            I'm assuming a lot of transfer activity, probably lose 0.2/0.3 on anyone going to AFCON or who blanked in GW15.

        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          I don’t follow this. 16 is the other most popular free hit week aside from 13, and I’ve not heard / thought of any issues re it being the same week as the AFCON transfer top-up

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            There is no issue with it

    2. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Same but I don't know when else looks good to play it.

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just to save it for when something goes wrong or use it at the last opportunity

    Stranger Mings
• 5 Years
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Fed up of sarr and mateta

  4. Zalk
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I've played since 02/03 and I can't remember having this many decisions go against. I pretty much only have players in the top 10 for points in their position, and my best GW rank is 1.8m (the week I TC Haaland). The worst decison based on points this season is not BB when I had Rodon and VdV on the bench (had it active for a while but decided not to, since Gabriel was yellow flagged).

    The Knights Template
• 12 Years
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Poor management!

    2. Zalk
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      This week it was a decision between Gabriel -> VVD or Timber and Captain choice between Haaland and Enzo (captained Enzo last week and planned on it this week too)
      Most of my season has been like this and I'd say 14/15 similar decisions has gone against.

      Have you been in a similar situation and how do you guys deal with it?

      Stranger Mings
• 5 Years
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Timber missing training on friday spooked me

      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        What's your rank? The fact of the matter is that this game is 99% luck once you avoid shite picks. You have just never been truly unlucky before like most managers who believe this is a skill game

        1. Zalk
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Around 2m. Yep, that's my go to thinking right now. That if you flip a coin enough times, there's gonna come a streak where 14/15 of your guesses are wrong.

  5. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    At which game week you will get the five free transfers or is this just a joke?

    Thanks!

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      GW16 supposedly

      No point planning in FPL anymore

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Top up to five free transfers, not getting five free transfers ... slightly different

  6. Dosh
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    1. Eze --> Rogers
    2. Eze --> Cherki
    3. Save FT, now that he scored a hat trick

    1, 2 or 3 best option here?

    The Knights Template
• 12 Years
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      1. Take the money and run!

    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Chelsea aren't that good defensively, they've played against a horrid Spurs attack and Burnley attack.

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Anyone else you can sell? Maybe Semenyo isn't fit by next GW

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Beautiful brag, nice one 😉

  7. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    A - Wolte > Thiago
    B - Enzo > Minteh (bench Semenyo)
    C - Roll

    Pope
    Timber - Virgil - Senesi
    Semenyo - Sarr - Gakpo - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Mateta - Wolte

    Dubrav - Enzo - Andersen - Gudmund

    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I would wait.

      Maybe a player will injured in the Champions League, Europa Legue or Conference League game.

  Stranger Mings
• 5 Years
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hows this front 8 for Fh13
    Salah dango rogers foden mgw
    Haaland thiago

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      There's an imposter or two among us

      Stranger Mings
• 5 Years
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Opps front 7 as will play 3 - 5 - 2

        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Wouldn't pick Salah and Foden

          Stranger Mings
• 5 Years
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Wouldnt normally but thought as 1 off maybe get

  9. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    I really like these defcon pts.

    Thanks to the addition to the game I’m now on 24pts for the week instead of 20. It’s brill.

  Kepa Cleansheet
      46 mins ago

      Raya

      Timber Munoz Senesi

      Enzo Bruno I. Sarr Semenyo

      Mateta Haaland Thiago

      FH this team or TC Haalaand?? Have 2 FTs and 3.7 itb

      Please Help me decide this

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Do you know yet how the FH team look?

    Pep's Money Laundry
• 10 Years
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Any idea's on who to replace Gabriel with?

      A. Arsenal defender (not sure its worth a double up without Gabriel)
      B. Man city defender (Dias maybe)
      C. Someone else (excluding Liverpool)
      D. Save FT and continue with what I have

      Currently own - Raya, James, Senesi, Munoz, Rodon

      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        B with O’Reilly
        Look to move James to Chalobah

        Pep's Money Laundry
• 10 Years
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I agree on James, he is an issue I need to deal with

    • WVA
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      FH team, mix of form and fixtures?

      Kelleher
      Munoz VdV Cash O’Reilly
      Eze Rogers Minteh MGW
      Haaland Thiago

      Stranger Mings
• 5 Years
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Keheller over martinez / dort?

        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          No way I’m doubling up on Villa defence.
          Who is dort?

          Stranger Mings
• 5 Years
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Omg had a shocker meant donn for Donnarumma

            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Haha not a fan of double ups personally and already have O’Reilly however Leeds are very bad right now

      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’m benching Minteh in my non-FH team next week, so I think there’s better options there. Not too sure about Eze and VDV either. The rest looks good

        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          You must have some team!

    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      There was a user that got pretty upset with me at the start of the season, maybe GW1 or 2, because I suggested that this might be the season that Salahs finished as a good FPL pick(probably a Pool fan). Wonder what kind of season he's having.

    Tinfoil Deathstar
• 5 Years
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Would you FH this team? 1FT and £3.1 ITB

      Raya
      Munoz VvD Senesi
      Semenyo Bruno Ndiaye Sarr
      Haaland Mateta Thiago

      Dubravka; KDH, Andersen, Gudmundsson

    Basileus
        33 mins ago

        Who wins from here:

        A: Bruno(c) +15
        B: Mbeumo + N'Diaye -15

        ?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          A

      • Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        rogers 15 ,jolly good

      • ♤TeddyBear♤
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        Some questions :

        1- If you make transfers then choose to free hit, do your transfers still stay for next week or get wiped?

        2 - If I have 2 FT and I free hit, does it reset to 1 the next GW or stay at 2?

        Tonyawesome69
• 6 Years
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          1. Your team revert back to the previous GW before any transfers were made.

          2. 2FT - you don't gain or lose FTs when you play FH/WC

          Tonyawesome69
• 6 Years
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Free Hit:
            Make unlimited free transfers for a single Gameweek. At the next deadline your squad is returned to how it was at the start of the Gameweek.

            Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are retained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

        2. Belli2007
          • 15 Years
          11 mins ago

          If you have made transfers and then Free Hit, it resets them

          Pretty sure you keep your 2 transfers but not 100% certain

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes you do. You keep all your transfers when you play FH or WC

        3. ♤TeddyBear♤
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks All!

      • DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Welbeck or Thiago for Pedro?

        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thiago has the better fixture

          1. Belli2007
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Either quite good at the moment, Welbeck been consistent and seems to be staying injury free

      • shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        22 points! A triple Liverpool Haaland captain disaster! 9.9m GW rank. Might wildcard..

