FPL set-piece and penalty takers for all 20 clubs: Updated

19 November 2025 58 comments
Set pieces are coming under much focus this season, with just under 35% of all Premier League goals scored stemming from dead-ball situations and penalties.

That’s an increase of not far off 10% on last season.

So, with the November international break offering some respite, it’s time to once again shine a spotlight on those players with set-play responsibility.

Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 8-11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 8-11: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalSaka (11)
Rice (8)
Trossard (2)
Timber (1)		Rice (6)Rice (1)
Aston VillaDigne (9)
Cash (7)
McGinn (4)
Maatsen (1)		Cash (1)
McGinn (1)
Tielemans (1)		Buendia (1)
BournemouthTavernier (10)
Scott (7)
Kluivert (4)
Brooks (1)
Cook (1)		Scott (2)
Kluivert (1)
Christie (1)		Tavernier (1)Semenyo (1)
BrentfordDamsgaard (16)
Ouattara (5)
Janelt (3)
Jensen (2)		Henderson (4)
Damsgaard (2)
Jensen (1)		Damsgaard (1)Thiago (2)
Brighton & Hove AlbionMinteh (12)
Kadioglu (6)
De Cuyper (5)
Ayari (2)
Milner (1)		Minteh (1)
De Cuyper (1)		Welbeck (1)
BurnleyHartman (5)
Anthony (2)
Bruun Larsen (2)		Hartman (3)
Walker (2)		Bruun Larsen (3) Edwards (1)
ChelseaJames (9)
Neto (8)
Enzo (5)
Estevao (4)		James (3)James (1)
Neto (1)
Enzo (1)
Crystal PalacePino (8)
Kamada (5)
Wharton (4)
Guehi (1)
Hughes (1)		Kamada (1)
Pino (1)
Wharton (1)		Pino (1)Mateta (1)
EvertonGarner (10)
Dewsbury-Hall (8)
Grealish (1)
McNeil (1)		Dewsbury-Hall (5)
Garner (2)		Garner (3)
FulhamWilson (8)
Iwobi (6)
Kevin (5)
Lukic (4)
Cairney (1)		Wilson (4)Jimenez (1)
Leeds UnitedLongstaff (14)
Stach (4)
Harrison (1)		Longstaff (3)Stach (1)
Longstaff (1)
LiverpoolSzoboszlai (8)
Gakpo (7)
Salah (3)
Wirtz (2)
Mac Allister (1)		Szoboszlai (5)
Robertson (2)
Salah (1)		Szoboszlai (1)
Manchester CityFoden (28)
Cherki (3)
Reijnders (1)
Bernardo (1)		Foden (1)Foden (1)
Cherki (1)		Haaland (1)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (9)
Mbeumo (4)		Fernandes (3)
Mbeumo (1)
Newcastle UnitedTonali (8)
Trippier (8)		Tonali (3)
Trippier (2)
Nottingham ForestAnderson (12)
Dominguez (4)
Luiz (2)
Williams (2)
Hudson-Odoi (1)
Hutchinson (1)
Ndoye (1)		Luiz (1)Anderson (1)
SunderlandXhaka (7)
Le Fee (2)		Hume (3)
Xhaka (2)
Le Fee (2)		Le Fee (1)
Tottenham HotspurKudus (14)
Porro (8)
Tel (3)		Kudus (1)
Porro (1)		Kudus (1)
West Ham UnitedPotts (9)
Irving (6)
Fernandes (4)
Summerville (3)
Paqueta (2)		Paqueta (3)
Summerville (1)		Bowen (1)
Paqueta (1)
Wolverhampton WanderersArias (4)
H Bueno (4)		H Bueno (2)
Bellegarde (1)		Arias (2)
Arokodare (1)		Strand Larsen (1)

NOTES SINCE THE OCTOBER INTERNATIONAL BREAK

MISSED PENALTIES

FPL notes: Semenyo misses pen + “fantastic” Villa 1

Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) took his second penalty of the season, and the second without last season’s regular taker Justin Kluivert (£7.0m), on the field, in Gameweek 11. He missed this latest one, however.

We haven’t heard or seen any quotes from Andoni Iroala since on the penalty-taking pecking order but he did publicly alleviate any blame from Semenyo.

“It’s an amazing save also, it’s not a bad penalty.

“I think Antoine has taken penalties before, has scored goals. We have to accept when they don’t go in.” – Andoni Iraola on Antoine Semenyo’s missed penalty

Erling Haaland (£14.9m) also failed from the spot in Gameweek 11 with his first spot-kick of the season.

BACK ON PENALTY-TAKING DUTY

­­­FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Thiago, Keane + Longstaff 1

After Kevin Schade‘s (£7.0m) missed attempt from 12 yards in Gameweek 3, there was no surprise that Igor Thiago (£6.3m) – successful from the spot on the opening day – took Brentford’s next two penalties in Gameweeks 9 and 11.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) has taken all four Palace penalties in all competitions this season. Both Premier League spot-kicks, the most recent in Gameweek 8, were scored. He did miss his latest effort, in the Conference League earlier this month, but he still has a strong 87.5% career success rate from 12 yards.

NEW PENALTY TAKERS

FPL notes: Malen central, Watkins subbed early + creative Hartman 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers won their first Premier League penalty in 18 months in Gameweek 9. The answer to who their taker was going to be was a predictable one: Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.3m) stepped up to score.

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.7m), who had taken and missed a spot-kick in the EFL Cup in August, wasn’t on the field at the time. Then again, Strand Larsen was warming the bench when Hwang fluffed his lines.

Elliot Anderson‘s (£5.3m) defensive contribution (DefCon) numbers are something to marvel at. He’s a sporadic taker of corners, too, racking up a dozen of them in Gameweeks 8-10. Now, can we add penalty-taking duties to his repertoire?

The England midfielder scored from the spot in Gameweek 11, netting his first goal of 2025/26. However, not only was injured regular taker Chris Wood (£7.2m) off the field at the time, but so too were recent deputies Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) and Igor Jesus (£5.8m). Both players had scored from the spot in the UEFA Europa League win over Porto in October, with Gibbs-White then missing a spot-kick in the draw with Sturm Graz earlier this month.

Speaking of Europe, Aston Villa have yet to win a Premier League penalty this season but have been awarded three in the Europa League. Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) and Emi Buendia (£5.3m) missed the first two before Donyell Malen (£5.1m) scored from the spot two weeks ago.

ANY CORNER-TAKING DEVELOPMENTS?

Many of the players on corners/crossed free-kicks were carrying on where they left off in our last update.

There have been one or two notable additions to the set-piece takers list, however.

Freddie Potts (£4.4m) is not only the cheapest starting FPL midfielder at present but he’s also been on corner-taking duties, too. The 22-year-old academy product has started West Ham United’s last two league matches, taking nine corners across those games.

El Hadji Malick Diouf‘s (£4.3m) involvement at dead-ball situations has stopped since Nuno Espirito Santo took charge.

At Brighton and Hove Albion, defenders Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) and, when he’s been on the field, Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m) have started to become more prominent at set-piece situations over the last four Gameweeks.

Yasin Ayari (£4.9m), who had been the Seagulls’ leading corner-taker, has ceased involvement since Gameweek 8. Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) is now out in front.

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi (£6.5m), who hadn’t taken a single corner all season before Gameweek 8, has delivered six in the last four Gameweeks.

Xavi Simons (£6.7m) now hasn’t taken a corner or free-kick at Spurs since Gameweek 6. That’s also the last time Trai Hume (£4.5m) whipped in a corner for Sunderland, although he has taken free-kicks since then.

Finally, a word on Phil Foden (£8.0m). He’s not new to the corner-taking list – but he is now top of it. He whipped in 28 corners over the last four Gameweeks, taking him to a league-high 45 for the season. He’s yet to bag an assist from any of those, however!

NEW: LONG THROW STATS!

If you didn’t already know, we have some new ‘throw-in’ stats in the Members Area to pay homage to the current long throw fad!

The following stats are now available for subscribers to make their own Custom Stats tables:

  • Throws Into Box
  • Successful Throws Into Box
  • Chances From Throw-in
  • Goals From Throw-in

Here’s a quick look at who has tossed in some successful throw-ins (ie finding a teammate) into the box over the last four Gameweeks…

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.