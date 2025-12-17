In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 21 Scout Squad, our experts – Dan, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks. For the second week running, the upcoming round sees every side play just once.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 21

﻿ Jack Danny G Dan Merlins GK Christian Walton Matt Macey Filip Marschall Filip Marschall GK Jake Eastwood Christian Walton Christian Walton Jake Eastwood GK Matt Macey Daniel Iverson Sam Tickle Thomas Kaminski DEF Leif Davis Jack Tucker Jack Tucker Leif Davis DEF Jack Tucker Leif Davis Charlie Goode Jack Tucker DEF Charlie Goode Finley Munroe Dara O’Shea Emmanuel Monthe MID Luke Molyneux Owen Bailey Luke Molyneux Tommi O’Reilly MID Harry Anderson Tommi O’Reilly Tommi O’Reilly Harry Anderson MID Tommi O’Reilly Davis Keillor-Dunn Harry Anderson Sam Clucas FWD Jaden Philogene Ollie Palmer Jaden Philogene Jaden Philogene FWD Oli McBurnie Emre Tezgel Oli McBurnie Aune Heggebo FWD Kyreece Lisbie Michael Mellon Jamie Reid Michael Cheek CLUB Ipswich Town Ipswich Town Ipswich Town Ipswich Town CLUB Swindon Town Crewe Alexandra Swindon Town Colchester United CLUB Colchester United Colchester United Colchester United Cambridge United CLUB Crewe Alexandra Swindon Town Derby County Swindon Town

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Christian Walton remains a standout option this week. Ipswich host Sheffield Wednesday and the fixture offers strong clean-sheet potential.

Jake Eastwood also appeals. He faces an Accrington side that continues to struggle in attack, which boosts his chances of returns.

Matt Macey provides a reliable alternative. He comes up against opponents with limited attacking threat and offers a solid floor.

DEFENDERS

Leif Davis looks like a fantastic defensive pick this week. He offers attacking threat from full-back and benefits from strong clean-sheet odds.

Jack Tucker and Charlie Goode both rate well this week. Each has a favourable fixture, while Tucker also carries additonal-point upside.

MIDFIELDERS

Luke Molyneux continues to post strong numbers. He now faces a weak Plymouth side, which increases his appeal.

Harry Anderson has started to deliver consistent returns. He also benefits from a kind fixture against one of the weaker sides in the EFL.

Tommi O’Reilly looks like another strong option. He faces Bristol Rovers, a team that has struggled defensively all season.

FORWARDS

Jaden Philogene has an excellent fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. If he starts, he carries real haul potential.

Oli McBurnie stands out as an interesting differential. He returns from injury, plays in a decent fixture, and remains central to his side’s attack.

Kyreece Lisbie also appeals as a punt. If he starts, he benefits from another favourable attacking matchup.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town stand out as the clear team to target this week.

Swindon Town, Colchester United, and Crewe Alexandra also all have favourable fixtures and deserve consideration.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Macey has an excellent fixture against a struggling Newport side that have gone six matches without a win. Fitness remains the key concern, so checking the line-ups is important after he picked up an injury last week.

Walton also stands out. Ipswich host Sheffield Wednesday, who continue to struggle, making this a strong clean-sheet opportunity. However, Alex Palmer is back fit, so managers should confirm Walton’s place before committing.

Daniel Iversen could be a solid alternative. He plays at home this week and offers strong save-point potential, even if a clean sheet proves harder to secure.

DEFENDERS

Tucker looks very appealing at home to Newport. The visitors remain winless in six matches, while Tucker continues to deliver for defensive actions and currently leads all defenders for points.

Davis remains a reliable option. Ipswich face bottom-side Sheffield Wednesday at home, which puts clean-sheet potential firmly in his favour.

Finley Munroe offers attacking upside from defence. He takes a share of set pieces and already has five assists and two goals this season. A home fixture only adds to his appeal.

MIDFIELDERS

Owen Bailey arrives in strong form after a 13-point return last week. A home match against Plymouth looks well suited to his skill set.

O’Reilly continues to enjoy an excellent campaign, with 13 goal involvements so far. He now faces Bristol Rovers at home, a side that have lost ten games in a row.

Davis Keillor-Dunn has been relentless in front of goal, scoring ten times this season. His consistency makes him difficult to ignore once again.

FORWARDS

Ollie Palmer appeals this week with Aaron Drinan suspended. That should secure him a start, and he faces a vulnerable Crawley side at home.

Crewe’s Emre Tezgel continues to impress, scoring four goals in his last four matches. His sharpness in front of goal gives him strong upside this week.

Michael Mellon also looks like a strong pick. He plays at home against Tranmere, a side that regularly concede chances and goals.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich rate as one of the standout team picks this week. They host Sheffield Wednesday, who have struggled badly this season.

Crewe also appeal, with a home fixture against Bristol Rovers, who have now lost ten consecutive matches.

Colchester continue to impress and face a very weak Newport side at home.

Swindon remain firmly in the promotion race. They sit third and have lost just once in their last eight matches, which keeps them firmly on the radar.

DAN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My first goalkeeper is Walton. Ipswich host Sheffield Wednesday, and the fixture does not get much better than that. Ipswich have kept four clean sheets in their last five home matches and continue to look very solid at Portman Road.

My second goalkeeper is Filip Marschall. Stevenage have conceded just three goals at home all season and have already recorded five home clean sheets. That record makes backing them defensively a sensible play.

I complete the goalkeeper trio with Sam Tickle. His side have conceded only one goal across their last four home games. They defend well on home soil, which makes him another strong option.

DEFENDERS

Tucker tops my defensive list this week. Colchester benefit from a strong home fixture, and Tucker offers reliable defensive bonus potential, which strengthens his appeal.

Dara O’Shea comes next. Ipswich face Sheffield Wednesday at home and continue to post strong defensive numbers. That combination makes this a straightforward pick.

My third defender is Charlie Goode. The Stevenage centre-back carries goal threat, performs well for defensive actions, and benefits from a favourable fixture. Stevenage’s home defensive form only adds to his appeal.

MIDFIELDERS

Molyneux leads my midfield. Doncaster face a struggling Plymouth side, and Molyneux continues to collect points through multiple routes. Assists, key passes, and defensive actions all contribute to his appeal.

Anderson follows. Colchester’s home match against Newport stands out as a fixture to target. Anderson has delivered two goals and three assists across his last six matches and also adds points through interceptions and shots on target. His form and role make him a strong pick this week.

I round out midfield with O’Reilly. He remains in good form, recording two goals and four assists in his last six outings. Like the others, he offers multiple routes to points and benefits from a favourable fixture against a struggling Bristol Rovers side.

FORWARDS

My first forward is Philogene. Ipswich’s home match against Sheffield Wednesday looks ideal to target, given their recent form. Philogene has produced seven goals and four assists this season despite not always starting. If he earns a place in the XI, he should pose a constant threat.

McBurnie is my second forward, though his inclusion depends on team news. He has scored eight goals in 12 appearances this season and has added two goals from substitute appearances since returning from injury. Hull usually create chances at home, so if he starts against West Brom, he appeals strongly.

My final forward is Jamie Reid. He has scored twice in his last four matches and registered five shots on target during that run. Stevenage remain strong at home and face a favourable opponent, which makes Reid a solid option.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich headline my team selections this week. They host Sheffield Wednesday in a fixture that looks mismatched on paper, and their recent home form has been excellent.

Swindon also appeal. They welcome Crawley, who have managed just one away win in ten matches, making this a fixture worth targeting.

Colchester feature next. They face a struggling Newport side at home, which further enhances their appeal.

I complete my team picks with Derby. They host Portsmouth, a side that have struggled away from home, making Derby another team worth backing this week.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Marschall continues to offer reliability. He looks composed and improves with each passing week. Stevenage boast one of the strongest defensive records in the league and now face a Burton side that offers little going forward.

Eastwood remains a steady presence between the posts. He organises well, communicates clearly, and delivers strong shot-stopping performances. Cambridge also provide solid defensive support at home, where they concede few chances.

Thomas Kaminski brings experience and calm leadership. He commands his defence well, and the team’s overall structure continues to improve. A home fixture against Oxford presents a very favourable opportunity.

DEFENDERS

Davis offers energy and attacking intent from full-back. Ipswich host Sheffield Wednesday, the weakest side in the league, which opens the door to both clean-sheet and attacking returns.

Tucker ranks among the league’s best centre-backs for clearances. He competes well in duels and remains dependable defensively. The fixture further enhances his appeal.

Emmanuel Monthe adds physicality and discipline at the back. Oldham own one of the strongest defensive units in the division, and Tranmere arrive out of form, which points towards a positive defensive outcome.

MIDFIELDERS

O’Reilly plays a key role in a high-scoring Crewe side. He influences both the build-up and final-third actions, making him a consistent source of points.

Anderson provides direct running and relentless work rate. Colchester now face Newport, widely viewed as the weakest team in the league, giving Anderson a strong chance to make an impact.

Sam Clucas offers experience and leadership in midfield. This fixture carries importance for Shrewsbury, and Clucas should take responsibility and drive his side forward.

FORWARDS

Philogene remains Ipswich’s most clinical attacking option. The matchup suits him perfectly, and the conditions exist for a significant return.

Aune Heggebø comes into the game in excellent form and full of confidence. Hull continue to concede chances, particularly to strikers, which boosts his prospects.

Michael Cheek brings added appeal as a guaranteed penalty taker. Bromley perform strongly at home, while Grimsby arrive short on form.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich, Colchester, Cambridge, and Swindon all benefit from favourable fixtures this week, which makes them strong teams to back.