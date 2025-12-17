Team News

Glasner to field different XIs against KuPS + Leeds

17 December 2025
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There’s only one European fixture involving a Premier League team this week: Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League match against KuPS Kuopio.

Thursday’s clash begins a run of three matches in six days for the Eagles.

The Gameweek 17 trip to Leeds United follows on just 48 hours after the KuPS tie.

Then, next Tuesday, Oliver Glasner’s side face Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Fantasy managers who own Palace players may be concerned about fatigue heading into the upcoming Gameweek – but Glasner went some way to allaying those fears in Wednesday’s press conference.

GLASNER TO ROTATE

Having talked about doing this a few weeks ago, Glasner reiterated that he will field two separate starting XIs against KuPS and Leeds.

We’re assuming the weaker of the two will be in Europe, although there is the possibility of him mixing and matching in terms of first-teamers and back-ups.

“I mentioned it a couple of weeks ago: no player will start against both KuPs and Leeds. I and we all feel responsible for the players’ welfare.

“I just spoke to Will [Hughes] and he experienced it a few years ago – playing on Boxing Day and 28th [December], sometimes there were games, and he played it – but I just think now the intensity of the game has increased.

“Maybe you can do it once, but it’s our 27th game now [this season], and we have to think further, because we play on the 18th, 20th, 23rd and 28th [December], and 1st, 4th, 7th and 10th January – so it’s irresponsible if we do this.

“We will start with two completely different teams, but of course the minutes will be shared a little bit if we can. I always want to play the best team from the first until the last minute, but this game demands this from us, so that is why we will do it.” – Oliver Glasner

The hope of course will be that regulars like Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guehi are rested completely on Thursday, or at least are reduced to cameos at best.

Centre-backs Mofe Jemide and George King and left wing-back Dean Benamar, all from the academy, have been among the youngsters training with the first team this week. Expect them to get a look-in, you’d think against KuPS, along with second-stringers like Borna Sosa, Jaydee Canvot, Christantus Uche, Romain Esse and Justin Devenny.

“Dean Benamar is a wing-back option, and I was quite impressed. He’s had very good performances, was very dynamic, and had an injury, but he’s now back. Kingy and Mofe are are tall left-footed centre-halves. King is also playing every game for our Under-21s and doing well there, so that’s why they deserve to be with us.” – Oliver Glasner

All eyes on Thursday’s teamsheet, then…

INJURIES AND ABSENCES

Palace will of course have to do without Daniel Munoz (knee), who is out for 4-6 weeks.

Ismaila Sarr has now jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations, too.

In a further blow, Daichi Kamada has joined the injury list after picking up a hamstring issue in Gameweek 16. It’s a serious one, too.

“It is how it looked, how he walked off the pitch. It’s a serious hamstring injury, and he will be out for at least eight to 10 weeks.” – Oliver Glasner on Daichi Kamada

Long-term absentees Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Chadi Riad (knee) – who is being partly reintegrated into team training – also remain on the sidelines.

“Yes, he had full training today, but it’s important for him to get real football training, intense training with duels, which we won’t have until the middle of January. That’s why he needs sessions with the Under-21s, this intensity, the duels, the feeling you need for minutes, without any reaction and feeling comfortable, that’s the most important thing.” – Oliver Glasner on Chadi Riad

Rio Cardines (muscle) will miss the next 4-6 weeks, like Munoz.

