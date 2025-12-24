Keane or Tarkowski: who should FPL managers buy?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers looking to invest in defenders should take a good look at the options presented by Everton’s backline.

Our Fixture Ticker says the Toffees have the second-best schedule over the next six Gameweeks.

With key attackers injured, away on international duty or simply misfiring, their defenders are the top Fantasy targets for this run.

As you might expect from a David Moyes team, the Everton backline is performing well, keeping four clean sheets over their last seven outings.

The question is, which defender is the better buy: Michael Keane (£4.7m) or James Tarkowski (£5.5m)?

Very little separates these two pillars in terms of points, with Keane the joint-sixth-best FPL defender over the season. He boasts 81 points, and Tarkowski is close behind on 77.

AVAILABILITY

It’s been quite the season for Keane, who almost certainly wouldn’t have been a starter were it not for a hamstring surgery that has kept Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) completely absent.

Though on the road to recovery, Branthwaite will not be back in action for another few weeks, so Keane’s short-term availability looks secure. Further helping is that he’s playing so well.

“Jarrad is getting closer to getting back on the grass now, and we’re hoping to get him there by the end of the month, but it could be longer than that. “He’s not due to integrate back in for two-to-three weeks, maybe more, so it’s not like I’m getting him back quickly. I’m just saying It’s beginning to look better than it was, and we’re getting closer to the point of that [returning to training]. “But I think my bigger worry is he’s missed so much of the season, [it’s] to get back into the swing of it quickly. But we need him back.” – David Moyes on Jarrad Branthwaite’s return, speaking on Tuesday

YELLOW CARD KLAXON

Keane has missed only one match this season, when a calf injury kept him out of Gameweek 14’s victory over Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Tarkowski has been an ever-present, meaning he edges fitness reliability.

However, Keane has managed to avoid receiving any yellow cards so far, as Tarkowski still walks the four-booking tightrope. There are still two more matches to get through before he’s in the clear.

GOAL THREAT