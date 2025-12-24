FPL

Keane or Tarkowski: Who should FPL managers buy?

24 December 2025 36 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers looking to invest in defenders should take a good look at the options presented by Everton’s backline.

Our Fixture Ticker says the Toffees have the second-best schedule over the next six Gameweeks.

With key attackers injured, away on international duty or simply misfiring, their defenders are the top Fantasy targets for this run.

As you might expect from a David Moyes team, the Everton backline is performing well, keeping four clean sheets over their last seven outings.

The question is, which defender is the better buy: Michael Keane (£4.7m) or James Tarkowski (£5.5m)?

Very little separates these two pillars in terms of points, with Keane the joint-sixth-best FPL defender over the season. He boasts 81 points, and Tarkowski is close behind on 77.

Keane or Tarkowski: who should FPL managers buy?

AVAILABILITY

It’s been quite the season for Keane, who almost certainly wouldn’t have been a starter were it not for a hamstring surgery that has kept Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) completely absent.

Though on the road to recovery, Branthwaite will not be back in action for another few weeks, so Keane’s short-term availability looks secure. Further helping is that he’s playing so well.

“Jarrad is getting closer to getting back on the grass now, and we’re hoping to get him there by the end of the month, but it could be longer than that.

“He’s not due to integrate back in for two-to-three weeks, maybe more, so it’s not like I’m getting him back quickly. I’m just saying It’s beginning to look better than it was, and we’re getting closer to the point of that [returning to training].

“But I think my bigger worry is he’s missed so much of the season, [it’s] to get back into the swing of it quickly. But we need him back.” – David Moyes on Jarrad Branthwaite’s return, speaking on Tuesday

YELLOW CARD KLAXON

Keane has missed only one match this season, when a calf injury kept him out of Gameweek 14’s victory over Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Tarkowski has been an ever-present, meaning he edges fitness reliability.

However, Keane has managed to avoid receiving any yellow cards so far, as Tarkowski still walks the four-booking tightrope. There are still two more matches to get through before he’s in the clear.

GOAL THREAT

 

  1. redsforlife
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      hello, happy Christmas Eve
      Sanchez
      mukiele keane timber
      foden rogers saka wilson
      haaland ekitike thiago

      dubravka enzo ruben richards
      0.4 itb 0ft

      bench boost active but not sure if Wilson or Richards are going to play due to injury.

      1. leave it and hope injuries are fine (still play bb)
      2. wait till next week with worse fixtures but players will be fit and I can use a transfer or 2
      3. take a hit on richards now and play bb

      1. tbos83
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        1, but if you get clearer info that Richards is out make a change on 26th

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        2

    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Merry Christmas all, hope you all have a lovely time, tuck in to some nice food and do some FPL tinkering

      Tis a pleasure to share this forum with you all

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Same to you mate, have a good one!

      2. Punned It
          37 mins ago

          Likewise! Proper stuffed, kids asleep, time to tinker on my FH19.

      3. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Merry Christmas fellow FFS'ers.

        What's the feeling on Semenyo?

        A - Hold and play (Andersen first sub)
        B - Sell along with Bruno G for Cunha & Potts for -4

        1. George James
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          A

          Thoughts below?

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          I’m holding and starting - I think (hope) he’ll remain professional until he has signed elsewhere. Once this GW has passed I will see if I need to sell as his fixtures with Bournemouth do turn

          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Think I'm doing the same. I think it may get leaked if he's not going to feature. Palace continued playing Guehi while he was talking to Liverpool.

      4. George James
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Pick one Def and one Mid

        A) Dorgu
        B) Mukiele

        1) Mount
        2) Wilson
        3) Paqueta

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          B3

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          50 mins ago

          B3

        3. Punned It
            35 mins ago

            B2, unless there's news on Wilson I've missed?

        4. Eightball
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          Thoughts on Ekitike vs Haaland captain? I'm massively chasing at this stage and its quite tempting to go against the robot.

          1. Punned It
              6 mins ago

              It's only GW18. I've made zero gains going against him, only from differentials and being ahead of the curve.

          2. philc
            • 14 Years
            47 mins ago

            Is Frimpong a good buy right now? Should get 60+ mins and plenty of upside attacking potential.

            1. FPL Sanky
              • 2 Years
              just now

              He won't play RW if Bradley is out (which seems more likely)

            2. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              just now

              He’s a great punt.

          3. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Mbeumo A

          4. Buck The Trent
            • 14 Years
            28 mins ago

            BB In tatters and used all FT. Will wait for further news but would you ?

            A Sell Richards (-4)
            B. Sell Hincapie (-4)
            C. Sell both (-8)

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              Hold off on the BB and try again next week

          5. Netters2018
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            Is the downgrade of Saka to Rice worth it to bring in Bowen? Saka not great value for money atm, Rice is fairly similar in terms of pts output.

            1. Punned It
                16 mins ago

                Worth doing regardless of Bowen.

              • Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                Agreed Rice is better value if you need the funds

                Open Controls
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              Play Chalobah vs AVL(H) or Guehi vs TOT(H)?

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                16 mins ago

                My dilemma (with H.Wilson too) - think I’m playing Chalobah before Guehi as Palace look a bit knackered and Sanchez is pretty decent at saving shots from distance if that’s what Villa resort to.

                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Palace haven’t got the best home record and Spurs been pretty decent on the road too.

              2. yakirh
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                Same dillema, currently playing Guehi because it should be low scoring game.
                The odds are similar (2.75 for Chelsea and 3.00 for Palace)

              3. Haa-lala-land
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Chalobah by some margin.
                Spurs, as poor as they've been, to put a few past Palace, who look there for the taking.

            3. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              20 mins ago

              Does the absence of Gueye weaken the Everton defence much? I'm looking at bringing in one of the defenders mentioned above next week.

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Have a look at the defensive stats for the 4 PL games he's missed

            4. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Play one:

              A) Guehi (TOT)
              B) Wilson (whu)

              Open Controls
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              I really think the popular Thiago to Ekitike move will end in tears this week. Bournemouth without Adams, should concede a few to Brentford who are quite strong at home

            6. Nightf0x
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              alison (dub)
              richards cala mukiele (oriely clyne)
              Saka rice foden neto (king)
              Haland tiago ekitke

              Which, 3fts?

              a) tiago neto king to bowen gordon deveny
              b) tiago neto alison to bowen gordon pope (was going to do alison to pope gw20 anyway, gw19 FH)
              c) tiago neto to bowen/wolte rogers.

            7. Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              just now

              "That said, between Gameweeks 11 and 17, only one point separates the pair, but with a £0.8m price difference."

              What's the reason for highlighting this point?

              Keane and Tarkowski has started 16/17 and 17/17 games this season respectively.

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.