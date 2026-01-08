WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 12 team reveal

After a long break, WSL Fantasy returns for Gameweek 12, bringing fresh fixtures and new opportunities for managers to reset their squads.

In @Schurrle_FWSL’s team reveal, he breaks down his selections and explains the thinking behind each pick as the season resumes.

TEAM REVEAL

After almost a month away, the WSL finally returns on Saturday. As always, the end of the winter break brings unlimited transfers in Aerial Fantasy.

A successful Bench Boost in Gameweek 11 delivered 102 points and pushed me up to 32nd overall worldwide. With 12 Gameweeks still to play, here’s how I’m shaping up ahead of the restart.

GOALKEEPERS

Visionary goalkeepers haven’t rewarded me as much as I hoped this season. Despite 11 opportunities to unlock visionary points, they’ve done so just twice. For now, I’m sticking with Kinga Szemik (5.0m). I’m backing the West Ham goalkeeper to rack up saves and finally unlock those three visionary points. That said, a late switch to Hannah Hampton (6.0m) remains possible, as she continues to look like the safest route into Chelsea’s defence.

Elene Lete (4.0m) joins my squad for the first time this season. She stands as the only remaining 4.0m goalkeeper who still looks secure for starts. She works well as a budget enabler, even if she’s unlikely to feature unless injuries or suspensions force my hand.

DEFENDERS

While Kerstin Casparij (7.5m) leads all defenders for points in Aerial Fantasy this season, I’ve opted for Rebecca Knaak (6.5m) instead. Owned by just 1.5%, Knaak offers visionary upside, and with Manchester City posting the lowest xGC in the league, she has a strong chance of unlocking those bonus points.

Minutes remain the main concern, with competition from Alex Greenwood at left centre-back. That leaves alternatives such as Jade Rose (4.0m), Casparij herself, or even a double move to bring Lauren Hemp (8.5m) into midfield firmly on the table.

Ellie Carpenter (7.7m) has impressed throughout the season for Chelsea. She often plays high and wide, and has even featured as a winger at times. Her 0.29 xGI per 90 ranks her fourth among defenders with 270+ minutes played. Rotation always remains a concern under Sonia Bompastor, but Carpenter sits third for minutes across Chelsea’s squad. I trust her to start often enough to justify the price.

Toko Koga (4.6m) fills the role of defensive enabler. Tottenham face each of the bottom three between Gameweeks 12 and 14, a run I want to exploit. Leicester, their opponents this week, average just 0.65 xG per 90, which makes Koga a strong starter.

I’ve doubled up on Manchester United’s defence with Maya Le Tissier (8.0m) starting and Anna Sandberg (4.9m) benched. United haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven matches, but both defenders offer clear attacking upside. Le Tissier takes penalties, while Sandberg leads all defenders for xGI per 90 at 0.43. The Emirates poses a tough test, but Le Tissier posted a double-digit haul in this fixture last season, underlining her ability to deliver anywhere.

MIDFIELDERS

A visionary Lauren James (8.5m) feels impossible to ignore. Her expected minutes remain a concern, as she has yet to play more than 60 minutes in any league match this season, and Bompastor rotation always looms. Still, I’m backing her to start against a weak West Ham defence on Sunday.

Kirsty Hanson (6.0m) continues to deliver outstanding form. She has scored in five of the last seven gameweeks, while her 0.59 xGI per 90 leads all midfielders outside the top four teams. A midfielder playing as a striker always appeals, especially at her price. I’ve considered a punt on Madison Haley (6.0m) instead, given Brighton’s fixtures, but Hanson keeps the edge for now.

I’ve completed a Spurs midfield double-up. Drew Spence (6.5m) has qualified for visionary points in four of the last five gameweeks, and her 0.11 xG per 90 matches popular midfield options such as Caldentey and Vignola.

Alongside her sits Signe Gaupset, newly arrived from Brann. I’ve largely avoided January signings due to concerns over minutes, but Gaupset earns an exception. She arrives after a superb 2025, scoring 15 and assisting 14 in 26 matches, averaging 1.21 xGI per 90. Spurs’ next three fixtures provide the perfect platform, and current injury issues increase her chances of starting.

Frey Godfrey (4.2m) survives the midfield reshuffle. Her 0.54 xGI per 90 makes her an excellent enabler, and I may even start her this week.

FORWARDS

New year, same captain. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (12.0m) takes the armband once again. She averages 1.26 xGI per 90 and has already delivered 12 goals and three assists in 11 Gameweeks. She partners Vivianne Miedema (9.3m), who ranks second in the league for xGI behind Shaw. A Manchester City triple-up feels essential, with City six points clear at the top and free from Champions League rotation.

Viviane Asseyi (9.0m) completes the squad. I’ll bench her in Gameweek 12 due to a difficult fixture against Chelsea, but the outlook improves significantly from Gameweek 13. She remains a visionary striker averaging 0.48 xGI per 90 and handles penalties, corners, and free-kicks. West Ham struggled earlier in the season, but the appointment of Rita Guarino could spark renewed attacking cohesion. If I need funds, a move to fellow Hammer Riko Ueki (7.5m) also appeals, particularly given her visionary status.

As ever, I’ll continue tinkering right up to the deadline. Plenty can change, so keep an eye on my Twitter for updates and late calls.

Best of luck for Gameweek 12.