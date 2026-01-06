It’s time for our Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 16 team reveals, as our experts showcase the best picks, top differentials, and smart plays for the week ahead.
@Big4FPL
NOTES
- The Second Chance League returns alongside the Bundesliga. That is a welcome reset. I currently sit 869th overall. A top-100 finish looks unlikely, but there is still value in pushing on.
- In goal, Daniel Batz is the gamble. The return of Robin Zentner creates some risk. If Batz keeps his place, the fixture gives him a chance to return.
- The defence leans heavily on premiums. Alejandro Grimaldo remains key. I’m backing his fitness after recent injury concerns. At his price, uncertainty is not ideal, but the upside is still there.
- Midfield feels settled. Michael Olise and Christoph Baumgartner stay locked in. Both offer reliability. I’m also giving Nadiem Amiri another chance. The fixture suits him.
- Up front, it’s Bayern-heavy. Harry Kane leads the line. He is joined by Zaragoza. That could change once the Champions League returns and rotation becomes a factor.
- The stars go to Kane, Olise, and Grimaldo.
@MeijersDavid
NOTES
- Goalkeepers – I’m sticking with Mio Backhaus and Diant Ramaj for now. I’ve considered moving to Kamil Grabara using the funds left in the bank, but this pairing has been reliable so far. For this matchday, I’m happy to hold.
- Defenders – Alejandro Grimaldo returns after missing the last three Bundesliga matches, which brings him straight back into my side. He remains the standout defensive pick when fit. David Raum and Nico Schlotterbeck stay locked in as the two best defensive options behind Grimaldo. Both offer consistency and attacking involvement. I’ve also included Kaishu Sano, who should rack up points through duels and build-up play during Mainz’s favourable fixture run. Leopold Querfeld completes the defence. He continues to win plenty of duels and should still be on penalties. Willi Orban and Miro Muheim remain on my watchlist.
- Midfielders – The midfield core is built around Michael Olise, Aleix Garcia, and Christoph Baumgartner. All three have been among the most consistent midfielders this season and benefit from good upcoming fixtures. Nadiem Amiri also makes the cut. He remains Mainz’s penalty taker and midfield engine, even if his output has been slightly less consistent than the others. The final midfield slot is still open. For now, Malik Tillman holds it due to fixture quality and upside, though Johan Manzambi is a strong alternative.
- Forwards – The inclusion of Harry Kane and Zaragoza needs little explanation. Both remain central to Bayern’s attack. The third forward spot is more flexible. With Yan Diomande still away at AFCON, Haris Tabakovic currently fills the role. That said, Romulo could take his place closer to the deadline.
@EnesGnerDoan23
NOTES
- I went into the break ranked 2,445 overall. Alejandro Grimaldo was not in my squad, and Maximilian Mittelstädt failed to deliver. This week, I’ve made sure to collect all available free bonuses. Don’t forget to use them.
- My focus is on favourable fixtures. 1. FC Heidenheim and FC St. Pauli are the main targets. I’m finally bringing in Christoph Baumgartner, who feels overdue. A triple-up with Romulo is tempting, but Bayern loom two weeks later, so I’m cautious.
- A Bayern triple is not locked in yet. After an impressive friendly, Lennart Karl remains one to watch. For now, I’m holding Alejandro Grimaldo and backing him to be fully fit.
- I’m also keeping Johan Manzambi and Wouter Burger. Both have opponents who struggle either home or away, which gives them strong points potential.
- Most of the star picks feel settled. Defence is the one area that could still change, with David Raum under consideration. The target is 1,500 overall once again. Good luck, everyone.
@FPL2137
NOTES
- The star selections feel straightforward. Harry Kane and Michael Olise both have excellent fixtures and strong points potential. I’m also backing Alejandro Grimaldo to be fully fit. He continues to score points in areas that often go unnoticed.
- With budget close to unlimited at this stage, the game becomes about simply selecting the best players available. That makes Zaragoza the third Bayern asset for now. Haris Tabakovic completes the forward line, helped by a strong home fixture.
- Aleix Garcia and Christoph Baumgartner are close to automatic picks given their ownership, so the focus shifts to the remaining midfield slots. Malik Tillman stands out as a duel-heavy option in a strong Leverkusen side, with added goal threat. Johan Manzambi offers value at a lower price point, combining good duel numbers with a favourable fixture.
- At the back, it’s largely the premium options, alongside penalty taker Leopold Querfeld. Maximilian Mittelstädt and David Raum both offer a mix of duels and attacking output, while Nico Schlotterbeck remains a standout for defensive actions.
- Goalkeepers are still undecided. At this point, that position feels like a lottery anyway.