FPL notes: Gibbs-White pen, Anderson assist + Bowen blank

West Ham United slumped to another defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, with Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) scoring the decisive penalty.

Here are our Scout Notes from the London Stadium.

GIBBS-WHITE PEN

Gibbs-White’s penalty in the final moments clinched three points for Forest, after Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) had clattered into him while attempting to punch a free-kick away.

The 3.0%-owned midfielder has now scored in consecutive Gameweeks, having previously netted at Villa Park on Saturday.

Gibbs-White, who missed his last penalty in Europe back in November, stepped up to convert from the spot with Elliot Anderson (£5.3m) and Igor Jesus (£5.8m) on the pitch.

Notably, Anderson had scored Forest’s last penalty against Leeds United in Gameweek 11, although Gibbs-White wasn’t on the pitch at the time.

“To be honest, I got whacked in the face and I didn’t have a clue what was going on. I came to my senses when he said it was a penalty. “No doubts, I was practicing it yesterday. It was a safety one, but we got the three points in the end” – Morgan Gibbs-White

ANDERSON ASSIST + DEFCON

Anderson recorded his first assist since Gameweek 12, when his corner delivery found Nicolas Dominguez (£5.0m), who flicked his header into the far corner.

He also reached the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold for the fifth successive match, whilst only narrowly missing out on bonus.

Anderson’s overall performances haven’t been great recently, yet it is hard to dispute his consistency in Fantasy, having produced four or more points in nine of his last 12 appearances.

In fact, from Gameweek 10 onwards, no sub-£6.0m midfielder except Harry Wilson (£5.8m) has plundered more points than the England international.

Above: No player in any position has racked up more defensive contributions (Tot) than Elliot Anderson in 2025/26

As for Dominguez, he was one of Forest’s standout performers, racking up five shots.

“I thought Dominguez was fantastic. His team play was out of this world. He is good-natured to go with it, and to go press. A very good team player.” – Sean Dyche on Nicolas Dominguez

Elsewhere, Matz Sels (£4.6m) started in goal for Forest after John Victor (£4.0m) sustained an injury at the weekend.

And Sels showed why he is likely to continue as Sean Dyche’s No 1, with an impressive double save to deny Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.2m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) in the second-half.

Neco Williams (£4.7m), meanwhile, impressed at left-back with two shots, with the first of those efforts forcing a fine fingertip save from Areola.

NUNO ON THE BRINK

Forest’s second-half turnaround leaves West Ham seven points adrift of safety, having failed to win any of their last 10 matches.

They haven’t kept a clean sheet since August, either.

It leaves Nuno Espirito Santo in a precarious position, although for large periods on Tuesday, they were the better team.

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) missed out in Gameweek 20 but recovered to start here, lasting just over an hour, as well as £25.2m centre-forward Castellanos, who only joined the Hammers earlier this week from Lazio.

The Argentina international worked hard up front but lacked the necessary composure in front of goal, fluffing two big chances.

Another new arrival, Pablo Felipe (£5.5m), looked brighter when he was introduced off the bench.

As for Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m), he racked up five shots and had quite a few chances, but most of them were blocked by Forest’s backline.

Above: Jarrod Bowen’s shot map v Nott’m Forest

Elsewhere, Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) looked lively, and it was his corner which Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) helped on before Murillo (£5.2m) nodded it into his own net.

Summerville also had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside.