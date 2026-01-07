AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 5: Team Reveals

Gameweek 5 of AFCON Fantasy marks the quarter-final stage, where margins become even finer and mistakes far more costly.

With just three free transfers available, managers have limited flexibility to navigate the new round; let’s see how they plan to approach it.

NOTES

Tripling up on the South Africa attack was fun last time out. All three got booted out as Bofana Bofana exited the competition.

I don’t mind dropping to 14 players to help fund moves elsewhere now. There isn’t much point in just filling a spot for the sake of it.

With that in mind, I’m leaving £4.6m Tshepang Moremi in, and focusing on shifting Lyle Foster , Oswin Appollis and Hannibal Mejbri . I’ll likely bring in Nigeria’s Akor Adams , Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye and the Ivory Coast’s Frank Kessie .

in, and focusing on shifting , and . I’ll likely bring in Nigeria’s , Senegal’s and the Ivory Coast’s . I already have four Morocco and four Senegal, so that’s one thing I got right.

Good luck this week!

NOTES

The Round of 16 selection delivered solid results, and I correctly backed the teams that progressed. Ali Abdi was the only miss, so I will use one of my three free transfers to replace him.

was the only miss, so I will use one of my three free transfers to replace him. I will hold the other two transfers for Azzedine Ounahi and Mohamed Hamdi , as both carry injury concerns. I need clearer updates on their availability, and that information will drive my final decisions.

and , as both carry injury concerns. I need clearer updates on their availability, and that information will drive my final decisions. If I move in defence, I will target a Nigerian defender or Adam Masina from Morocco. In midfield, Marwan Attia stands out as a strong Egypt option, while Amad Diallo also appeals if I can free up the funds.

NOTES

I only have three transfers this week, so the plan stays fairly simple. Last Gameweek went extremely well. I scored 117 points and now sit 144th overall.

I expect Senegal and Morocco to progress. I also give Ivory Coast and Nigeria a slight edge in their ties, so I will focus my squad around those four teams. Ideally, I would load up with five Moroccan and five Senegalese players, but the app rules prevent that for now.

I will move Azzedine Ounahi out due to injury and bring in Ismael Saibari . I will also replace Ibrahim Maza with Franck Kessié , who takes the armband as my Ivory Coast captain. My final transfer sees Evann Guessand make way for Danny Namaso , with Cameroon still holding an outside chance of progressing.

out due to injury and bring in . I will also replace with , who takes the armband as my Ivory Coast captain. My final transfer sees make way for , with Cameroon still holding an outside chance of progressing. I would like to include Achraf Hakimi or Brahim Díaz, but neither fits my current budget or team structure.

NOTES

The quarter-final stage has created a few problems for my squad. I now lose two Moroccan assets, which is far from ideal. Azzedine Ounahi is injured, while Salah-Eddine has fallen out of favour.

is injured, while has fallen out of favour. I plan to move Arsene Kouassi , Azzedine Ounahi , and Lassine Sinayoko out. I will bring in Adam Masina , Aama Diallo , and Akor Adams to reshape the squad.

, , and out. I will bring in , , and to reshape the squad. I may take a hit if Abdoulaye Seck drops out of the starting XI following Kalidou Koulibaly’s return. Senegal play the opening quarter-final, so their lineup should make that decision much clearer before the deadline.

NOTES

14 of my 15 players progressed, but Nathan Gassama failed to feature.

failed to feature. I could downgrade a premium to free up funds, but I’ve chosen the simpler route.

I will move Gassama and Hazem Mastouri out. I will bring in the in-form Akor Adams and Abdoulaye Seck. I will roll one transfer and keep an even spread across all four matches for captaincy once again.

NOTES