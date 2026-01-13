Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 21 team reveals – Sofascore

Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 21 is here. This round presents added intrigue, with several teams benefiting from a Double Gameweek. Extra fixtures naturally elevate certain players into the spotlight, but rotation and squad depth also come into play.

Below, our experts reveal their teams, explaining the key decisions made and highlighting where Double Gameweek potential has influenced selection.

NOTES

The first Double Gameweek of the season has arrived, and the squad is set up accordingly, with a full starting XI of players featuring twice. Recent Gameweeks have not gone to plan, but a well-structured double, combined with the Triple Captain chip, offers a strong opportunity to get back on track.

With Nicolo Cambiaghi suspended, an extra striker is required for the Double Gameweek. The current decision sits between Mateo Pellegrino and Santiago Castro , with the final call likely made closer to the deadline.

suspended, an extra striker is required for the Double Gameweek. The current decision sits between and , with the final call likely made closer to the deadline. I could also move Hakan Çalhanoğlu on, most likely for Scott McTominay , who continues to show strong form.

on, most likely for , who continues to show strong form. Elsewhere, there is optimism around minutes. Davide Bartesaghi and Luka Modrić were partially rested at the weekend, which should help them maximise their involvement across the two fixtures.

NOTES

My planned moves for Gameweek 21 look fairly clear. I’m set to move Rasmus Højlund and Kenan Yıldız on for Marcus Thuram and Scott McTominay , respectively. That feels even more sensible with Hakan Çalhanoğlu currently an injury doubt for Inter’s opening Double Gameweek fixture against Lecce.

and on for and , respectively. That feels even more sensible with currently an injury doubt for Inter’s opening Double Gameweek fixture against Lecce. As was the case with Alessandro Bastoni , I’m also unconvinced that Lautaro Martínez’s premium price justifies the level of restructuring it would require across my squad.

, I’m also unconvinced that premium price justifies the level of restructuring it would require across my squad. Frustratingly, both Nicolò Cambiaghi and Ylber Ramadani will miss their teams’ first Double Gameweek match due to suspension. Even so, I’m reluctant to take an additional hit to replace either player, particularly Ramadani given his price point, as I will still field 10 Double Gameweek players after using my two free transfers.

and will miss their teams’ first Double Gameweek match due to suspension. Even so, I’m reluctant to take an additional hit to replace either player, particularly Ramadani given his price point, as I will still field 10 Double Gameweek players after using my two free transfers. My Triple Captain will be active for the Double Gameweek, with one of McTominay or Thuram likely to get the nod. AC Milan have stuttered a bit of late and have a tough away fixture against Como to kick off their Double Gameweek, which puts me off giving the captaincy to one of their players

NOTES