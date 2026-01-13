Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 21 team reveals – Sofascore

Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 21 is here. This round presents added intrigue, with several teams benefiting from a Double Gameweek. Extra fixtures naturally elevate certain players into the spotlight, but rotation and squad depth also come into play.
Below, our experts reveal their teams, explaining the key decisions made and highlighting where Double Gameweek potential has influenced selection.
@TheCrisk
NOTES
- The first Double Gameweek of the season has arrived, and the squad is set up accordingly, with a full starting XI of players featuring twice. Recent Gameweeks have not gone to plan, but a well-structured double, combined with the Triple Captain chip, offers a strong opportunity to get back on track.
- With Nicolo Cambiaghi suspended, an extra striker is required for the Double Gameweek. The current decision sits between Mateo Pellegrino and Santiago Castro, with the final call likely made closer to the deadline.
- I could also move Hakan Çalhanoğlu on, most likely for Scott McTominay, who continues to show strong form.
- Elsewhere, there is optimism around minutes. Davide Bartesaghi and Luka Modrić were partially rested at the weekend, which should help them maximise their involvement across the two fixtures.
@dmpwright
NOTES
- My planned moves for Gameweek 21 look fairly clear. I’m set to move Rasmus Højlund and Kenan Yıldız on for Marcus Thuram and Scott McTominay, respectively. That feels even more sensible with Hakan Çalhanoğlu currently an injury doubt for Inter’s opening Double Gameweek fixture against Lecce.
- As was the case with Alessandro Bastoni, I’m also unconvinced that Lautaro Martínez’s premium price justifies the level of restructuring it would require across my squad.
- Frustratingly, both Nicolò Cambiaghi and Ylber Ramadani will miss their teams’ first Double Gameweek match due to suspension. Even so, I’m reluctant to take an additional hit to replace either player, particularly Ramadani given his price point, as I will still field 10 Double Gameweek players after using my two free transfers.
- My Triple Captain will be active for the Double Gameweek, with one of McTominay or Thuram likely to get the nod. AC Milan have stuttered a bit of late and have a tough away fixture against Como to kick off their Double Gameweek, which puts me off giving the captaincy to one of their players
@Cosminalx5
NOTES
- The long-awaited Double Gameweek has finally arrived, and the Triple Captain chip is ready to be deployed. The squad looks well set, with two free transfers available to strengthen it further.
- Despite the flag, Strahinja Pavlović is not a concern and is expected to be fine. The planned moves involve selling Matías Soulé and Kenan Yıldız to bring in two Double Gameweek players, taking the total to 13 doublers.
- Options are limited, but Hakan Çalhanoğlu initially stood out. His early exit through injury on Sunday night has shifted focus elsewhere, with Scott McTominay now the leading target. He looks set to start both fixtures and arrives in good form.
- Up front, attention turns to an Inter attacker. With line-ups expected before the deadline, there is scope to make an informed call on who will start across the Double Gameweek.