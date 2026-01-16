Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 22?

16 January 2026 188 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

Following three consecutive blanks, Erling Haaland (£15.1m) did at least find the back of the net in Gameweek 21 to reward the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who captained him.

But is the Norwegian the cut-and-dried top choice for Gameweek 22?

Once again in ‘Captain Sensible’, we consider whether there is a case to back against Haaland as the Premier League returns following a domestic cup hiatus. Liverpool, Chelsea or perhaps even alternative Manchester City players are options ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Close to half of our site users believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 22, despite him scoring just one goal in four Gameweeks.

Despite being sold by over 350,000 managers, Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) sits in second place, currently boasting just under 19% of the vote. The Frenchman notched a goal and an assist off the bench in the FA Cup on his return from injury.

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), now of Man City, is the only other player to garner more than 5% support. Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) is teetering around that mark after picking up an assist on his comeback last time out.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

188 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Even with the injury niggles I am a little suprised that nobody at all seems to be buying Palmer this week.

    He’s trained the last two days and it’s Cole Palmer with those fixtures. Brentford is a better entry point than people think. They’ve shipped 18 goals away from home which is third worst in the league

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Top post - has to be a sign

      Open Controls
  2. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raya
    Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
    Enzo, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
    Ekitike, Haaland (c)

    Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

    4ft 2.5itb.

    Start?

    A Anderson
    B Rodon

    Open Controls
  3. abaalan
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cunha ->
    a) Rice
    b) Rogers
    c) Enzo
    d) other?

    Open Controls
  4. KostaK
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start Tarko (Avl) or Andersen (Lee)

    Open Controls
  5. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    If you have Cherki would u sell him ?
    I feel he may start after he rest Cup match

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Keep
      I
      Don’t have him

      Open Controls
  6. Moneymar
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Who should be my 5th mid?

    A) Le Fee
    B) Stach
    C) Ayari

    Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Any mid over Wirtz for next two?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.