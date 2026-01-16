Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 22?

Following three consecutive blanks, Erling Haaland (£15.1m) did at least find the back of the net in Gameweek 21 to reward the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who captained him.

But is the Norwegian the cut-and-dried top choice for Gameweek 22?

Once again in ‘Captain Sensible’, we consider whether there is a case to back against Haaland as the Premier League returns following a domestic cup hiatus. Liverpool, Chelsea or perhaps even alternative Manchester City players are options ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections and settle on a top three for the armband.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Close to half of our site users believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 22, despite him scoring just one goal in four Gameweeks.

Despite being sold by over 350,000 managers, Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) sits in second place, currently boasting just under 19% of the vote. The Frenchman notched a goal and an assist off the bench in the FA Cup on his return from injury.

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), now of Man City, is the only other player to garner more than 5% support. Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) is teetering around that mark after picking up an assist on his comeback last time out.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks