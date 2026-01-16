Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 22 team reveal

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 22 team and transfers.

You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.

ZOPHAR: GAMEWEEK 22 TEAM REVEAL





I have four transfers for Gameweek 22, and one has already moved Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) over to Morgan Rogers (£7.7m). That took place before Thursday’s price movements. I will likely roll the other three over.

In terms of captaincy, it’s a close one between Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) and Erling Haaland (£15.1m), but I don’t think the Frenchman will play more than 70 minutes, given Liverpool’s difficult midweek trip to Marseille. So the armband will stay on Haaland.

