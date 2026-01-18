Aston Villa v Everton team news: Martinez + Buendia start

The penultimate match of Gameweek 22 sees Aston Villa take on Everton at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s men have won eight league matches in a row on home turf, and could climb up to second in the table with a point today.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Emery makes four changes from the goalless draw with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 21.

Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde and Emiliano Buendia come into the starting XI.

Victor Lindelof and Lucas Digne drop to the bench, while Boubacar Kamara is injured and Jadon Sancho misses out due to illness.

Emiliano Martinez starts in goal despite missing last week’s FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur with a calf issue.

Michael Keane serves game two of a three-match ban for Everton, with Nathan Patterson his replacement.

Further forward, Merlin Rohl comes in for the injured Tim Iroegbunam.

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish is back in the starting line-up after serving his one-match suspension in the FA Cup.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Digne, Garcia, Mings, Hemmings, Guessand, Jimoh-Aloba

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Rohl, McNeil, Armstrong, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Aznou, Welch, Campbell

