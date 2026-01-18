Aston Villa v Everton team news: Martinez + Buendia start

Dugout Discussion

The penultimate match of Gameweek 22 sees Aston Villa take on Everton at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s men have won eight league matches in a row on home turf, and could climb up to second in the table with a point today.  

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Emery makes four changes from the goalless draw with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 21.

Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde and Emiliano Buendia come into the starting XI.

Victor Lindelof and Lucas Digne drop to the bench, while Boubacar Kamara is injured and Jadon Sancho misses out due to illness.

Emiliano Martinez starts in goal despite missing last week’s FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur with a calf issue.

Michael Keane serves game two of a three-match ban for Everton, with Nathan Patterson his replacement.

Further forward, Merlin Rohl comes in for the injured Tim Iroegbunam.

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish is back in the starting line-up after serving his one-match suspension in the FA Cup.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Lindelof, Digne, Garcia, Mings, Hemmings, Guessand, Jimoh-Aloba

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Rohl, McNeil, Armstrong, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Aznou, Welch, Campbell

64 Comments
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    41 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (380 teams)

    Current safety score = 26
    Top score = 66

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    Don't score too much Tark.

    
  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Come on Rogers!

    
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Captain Rogers

      
  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Need a Rogers madness to save my season.

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      There's always next season.

      
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        You never know these days

        
  5. F4L
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    this everton team is so there for the taking, lets go rogers

    
  6. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which one better combo going forward?

    A) Saka+Enzo
    B) Palmer+Rice

    
    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    *up* to 40 points when Rogers kicks off ...

    Thought that this could be a high scoring week, because of my defenders fixtures. And if Ekitike had scored against Burnley.

    Blankers in midfield and up front ...

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      yep all my defenders returned but no points at all from my front 7....

      
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      20 points on my bench. 30 + Rogers from my 11

      
  8. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    I need a Rogers hat trick, Tarkowski 2 goals and Watkins straight red card. Too much to ask?

    
  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    villa's bench looks really thin all of a sudden. might struggle dealing with europa demands again soon

    
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    save transfer and reassess gw24 with maybe wc?

    pope (dub)
    gab chalobah dorgu (hall alderete)
    saka rice foden bruno g
    haaland (c) thiago bowen

    benching hall as not keen on dle newcastle def home to villa

    cheers and gl

    
  11. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    The thing about skill vs luck in games where chance plays a factor, is that contrary to intuitive belief, increased skill across the board actually leads to luck playing a bigger part. This goes for card games like poker or sport fantasy games like FPL.

    Back in the day when everyone sucked at FPL, the people who were good would consistently beat the field because their skill edge massively outweighed the random noise of variance. However nowadays where everyone has access to insane amounts of data as well as the weekly advice of seasoned players telling them how to play chips and how to plan transfers, the skill level has increased by a massive factor and its very hard for your skill to actually matter more than random variance.

    In a competition between me and Bob from accounting who knows f all and doesnt even do more than watch a game a week and pick his favorite player, skill to luck ratio is probably 100 to 0. Hes never going to beat me across the season. But for me to beat someone else who reads articles, knows not to take dumb hits and checks the stats and fixtures every time before making a transfer, even if Im a bit more skilled the skill to luck ratio is more like 1 to 99. Variance (i.e luck) is going to decide who wins, not skill.

    FPL managers refuse to admit this fact.

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think it has been an incredibly unpredictable season. I also truly believe luck balances itself over the course of a season. wrong 50/50 decisions, last mins goals,cs busted etc

      
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        For example, who thought Dorgu would score 15 yesterday and give him the triple captain armband.

        Well, maybe Dorgu himself was the only one. Or a.teammate. Otherwise, pure luck.

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          67 united
          EditorFN paksuki

          From Estonia did

          Only joined recently but smashing the second half of the season

          
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        We don't control anything

        It's all guessing

        Especially over a one week period

        
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bob from accounting will always win due to the fact he’s not on here writing essays with tears in his eyes

      
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        True but at least he needs to chip in for my yearly league prize of a selection of beers so who is the actual winner?

        
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          If you win every year, why do you care what he does

          
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Where did I say I care what he does?

            
    3. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      They do admit it, but only when they find themselves on the wrong end of variance.

      This season has been more random than usual so far, or at least that's how it feels.

      
    4. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      If im winning, its because of my skill. If im low ranked, its because this game is luck based.

      
    5. F4L
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      nicely put

      i really really wish fpl towers would go back to their old pricing structure, i think that would widen the gap. right now basically you can always just transfer in any player you want, any player suggested to a more casual player and its easy. i think long term thinking is slightly overlooked still by content creators that i see and its always sorta kneejerk advice of getting players who have just hauled. not criticising that as the advice given will always look more sensible if you're suggesting players who have hauled recently but if every week the more casuals players were feeling the need to restructure their XI based on advice, ie put more money in mids by downgrading elsewhere and then next GW its oh need more money up top lets downgrade mids etc then they would lose out with hits or just generally checking out to an extent. i guess thats why fpl towers keep it casual friendly nowadays

      
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        FPL Towers couldn’t predict that Palmer, Saka, Salah, Isak, etc would be dogpoo for most if not all of the season though. Would be a different story if not for a random season.

        
  12. F4L
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    wow

    Open Controls
    
      • 11 Years
      just now

      *everton hit inside of post after 9 seconds

      
  13. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Looks like another boring, goalless draw is on its way.

    
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I don’t know which game you are watching..

      
  14. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rogers with two good chances in first 7 minutes. Either he’s hauling or going to drive owners mad.

    
    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Its either 2 or 15 points for Rogers. No inbetween

      
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Needs to let fly & stop trying to walk the ball into the net

      
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        He tried that first time, but it ended up in row Z

        
  15. Pedersen
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Will Guehi play for City?
    I suddenly went from 1 city to 3 city players....

    
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      will be shocked if hes not just straight in starting against wolves

      
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Agree

        
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This, he’s better than what they have

        
    2. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes

      
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      They've bought him for a reason

      Like Semenyo

      This season ready

      
  16. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    29 with Rogers and Verbruggen. Cooked?

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep..

      
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I’m on 26 with Verbruggen, Cash, Rogers and Watkins C and feel cooked

        
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Unfortunately

      
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Like Joan of Arc

      
  17. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    McGinn knee

    
  18. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    McGoutt

    
  19. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Le Saux keeps calling McGinn's stature "robust." He means fat, right?

    
  20. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    These 0-0 draws are so boring. This GW ManC, ARS, New castle only one goal between them.

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      No goals between them

      
      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Oh sorry wanted to add Liv there.

        
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who scored?

      
  21. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Poor from Villa

    
  22. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    At least next week looks a little more Super Sunday.

    
  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Saying that

    Senegal might do something later on in the AFCON final against Morocco

    Is it on C4 still in the UK?

    Hopefully a decent game because others have flattered to deceive

    
  24. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will ye do something Rogers and Watkins

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      This x10000000

      
  25. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    This is another 0-0 isnt it

    
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Well. I agree.

      But some people are.watching a different game.

      
  26. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Another Slumber Sunday brought to you by Sky Sports.

    
  27. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    What a poor finish.

    

