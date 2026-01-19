Dugout Discussion

Brighton v Bournemouth team news: Minteh sub, Kroupi starts

19 January 2026 4 comments
Skonto Rigga
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth rounds off Gameweek 22.

Kick-off at the Amex at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Fabian Hurzeler welcomes back Yankuba Minteh to his squad but the winger has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Georginio Rutter drops to the bench, too, with Danny Welbeck leading the line.

Carlos Baleba is among the substitutes after his return from AFCON.

The visitors, meanwhile, hand Amine Adli a start on their first Premier League match without Antoine Semenyo.

David Brooks misses out through injury as Eli Kroupi gets another start.

LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman ,Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma, Welbeck.

SubsSteele, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Ayari, Coppola.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Adli, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Christie, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta, George Steven.

  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Verbruggen, what a legend. 2 save points, penalty save and maximum bonus is amazing but to go and add an assist as well. Top man

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice 1-1 with low owned players involved 😉

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh no, sorry I forgot he also gets a cs

  2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Next borefest coming in.

