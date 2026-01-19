Brighton v Bournemouth team news: Minteh sub, Kroupi starts

Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth rounds off Gameweek 22.

Kick-off at the Amex at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Fabian Hurzeler welcomes back Yankuba Minteh to his squad but the winger has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Georginio Rutter drops to the bench, too, with Danny Welbeck leading the line.

Carlos Baleba is among the substitutes after his return from AFCON.

The visitors, meanwhile, hand Amine Adli a start on their first Premier League match without Antoine Semenyo.

David Brooks misses out through injury as Eli Kroupi gets another start.

LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman ,Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Ayari, Coppola.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Cook, Scott, Adli, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Christie, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta, George Steven.