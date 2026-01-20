Salah, Burn, Enzo: The latest FPL team news

Another day, another three Premier League managers facing the media ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League matches.

Today, it’s the turn of Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Chelsea’s Liam Rosenior and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe.

You can read what the managers of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur said on Monday here.

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM TUESDAY

LIVERPOOL

Mohamed Salah looks set to return to action with Liverpool after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) came to a close.

The Egyptian took part in Tuesday’s open training session ahead of the Reds’ clash with Marseille. He’s in travelling party for Wednesday’s game, too, and Slot hinted he would start.

“There’s been a moment in the season where I decided not to play Mo. And there’s been one moment where I decided not to take him to the game [against Internazionale]. For all the other games, he’s been always in the squad, and I brought him in as the first substitution against Brighton, so at that moment of time, there’s never been an issue for me. But at that moment of time, I think the outside world could see there was no issue. The first time he’s able to be in the squad again, he is, because he trained with us today and he is in the squad for tomorrow. Let’s see for the line-up tomorrow if you still think there’s an issue.” – Arne Slot on his relationship with Mohamed Salah

Absent from training, however, was Ibrahima Konate.

Konate has travelled ahead to France for “family reasons”, and it remains to be seen whether he will link up with his team-mates in Marseille.

“Ibou didn’t travel with us because of family matters and I would leave it with that. I will speak to him tomorrow again.” – Arne Slot

There were no other surprise no-shows, with only Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) on the long-term injury list.

CHELSEA

Malo Gusto (unspecified issue), Jamie Gittens (illness) and Estevao (illness) are all back in training after they missed out in Gameweek 22.

But Tosin Adarabioyo, who hobbled out of the win over Brentford, wasn’t involved and will be out for “weeks”.

And Enzo Fernandez is the latest player to be hit by the bug sweeping the Chelsea camp.

“Enzo Fernandez was ill yesterday and missed training. There were signs of it during [Saturday’s] game and that goes to show the type of performance that he put in against Brentford. “Fortunately, Estevao [Willian] has been back in, Jamie Gittens is back in. Who else was it? There’s so many. Gittens is back, Malo Gusto is back involved, which is great, another outstanding player. “There’s a few coughs, they’re working really, really hard, like I said. It’s not just at this club, many clubs at the moment at this time of year, you’re going to get that, and it’s about making sure the players are right for the game tomorrow. “Enzo trained today. None of those lads are at 100%. It’s a bad illness. So, we’ll make that decision on Enzo tomorrow and what he looks like in terms of starting or from the bench. Unfortunately for Tosin, there’s something in his hamstring which is going to rule him out for the next few weeks. But I can’t be more precise with that at the moment. – Liam Rosenior

Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain unavailable.

Returning to Enzo, Rosenior discussed where he though the midfielder’s best position was.

“Firstly, technically, he’s outstanding. He covers a lot of ground. He’s actually a very, very good athlete in terms of the way he can cover ground. He can finish, he can score goals. He arrives really well in the box when he plays higher up as a forward-running eight or a No.10 in the pocket. He really does arrive well in the box and a player of his level can do many different things. “What I need to do, not just with Enzo [but] with all of the players, is find out what the chemistry is around his position. It’s not just him, it’s how other players fit around him. But for me, Enzo can play deeper as a six, which he did really well against Arsenal. I brought him on against Charlton as a pocket player and he did really well there. It doesn’t surprise me because he’s an outstanding player. “I don’t like pigeonholing players. I don’t say they’re one position. If you look in my career, what I’ve done with players, I’ve used them in different roles because of the way teams play against us and the strengths and weaknesses of each game. I’ll do that with Enzo because he’s an outstanding player.” – Liam Rosenior on Enzo Fernandez

Outcast Axel Disasi could be back involved soon, although Raheem Sterling‘s future looks to be away from Chelsea.

“I said to the players when I came in, it’s a clean slate for everybody. So, it was only right for me to have a conversation with [Axel]. Really good conversation. I got to know him really, really well. It was the right thing to be back involved with the group. Because of the situation he’s been in, he’s behind in terms of his fitness, his match fitness, and we’ll keep working with him really, really hard to get him up to speed. “Raheem, at the moment, we’re in conversations at the moment about different things and different options that are going on in his career. And hopefully, that will be clearer in the next few days.” – Liam Rosenior

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Dan Burn (rib) and Will Osula (ankle) returned to training on Tuesday, although the visit of PSV Eindhoven comes too soon.

Still, they could be in a position to return for the Gameweek 23 clash with Aston Villa.

“Making really good progress, Dan. We anticipated the journey back that he’s had, he’s pretty much stuck to the timelines we expected. He wont make tomorrow, it’s too early. “Same with Will Osula, today was their first day with the team but hopefully, not too far away.” – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Jacob Murphy (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (hamstring) remain out.