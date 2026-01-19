Semenyo, Foden, Saka: The latest FPL team news

Three Premier League managers will face the media on Monday ahead of UEFA Champions League matches the following day.

All the key quotes from Thomas Frank (from 3.30pm GMT), Pep Guardiola (from 5pm) and Mikel Arteta (from 6pm) will be featured below.

Until then, a few updates from Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES FROM MONDAY

MANCHESTER CITY

Ahead of Guardiola facing the media, Manchester City named their travelling squad for the trip to Bodo/Glimt.

Absent due to ineligibility is Antoine Semenyo, who, of course, only signed for City earlier this month. City had named their Champions League squad back in the autumn and now can’t make any additions/removals until the knockout rounds.

The same rules will apply to Marc Guehi if and when he completes his move from Crystal Palace.

There’s no surprise that John Stones (thigh), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Savinho (thigh) are missing from the squad, either.

Nico Gonzalez hasn’t recovered from the issue that kept him out of both the EFL Cup semi-final last Wednesday and Gameweek 22, while Matheus Nunes is still sidelined with the illness that saw him miss the Manchester derby.

Bernardo Silva is suspended in Europe but will be available in Gameweek 23.

Phil Foden is in the travelling party, however, so Saturday’s injury scare looks to have amounted to nothing.

And also on board the flight to Norway is Omar Marmoush. He has just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, although he didn’t start in Saturday’s third/fourth-place play-off.

ARSENAL

After Mikel Arteta suggested on Saturday that Bukayo Saka had a “niggle” before the Nottingham Forest game (hence his benching), the winger was pictured in training on Monday.

Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) and Piero Hincapie (muscle) were again not involved, however.

Injury update on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié ahead of their trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League 🤕 pic.twitter.com/qzrRC7uzgA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 19, 2026

After Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) unexpectedly made the bench in Gameweek 22, Max Dowman (ankle) is the only other known absentee.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Spurs have confirmed that Ben Davies will undergo surgery today after fracturing his left ankle in Saturday’s loss to West Ham United.

He joins Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) on the sidelines.

There are some new concerns, too. Joao Palhinha missed out in Gameweek 22, while Xavi Simons was spotted limping in the mixed zone after the match. Neither player trained on Monday, although it sounds like Xavi will be involved against Borussia Dortmund.

“So, we basically have 11 players, of our outfield players, available for the game, of normal first-team players. One of them is Xavi. “He has a swollen ankle but because he’s so strong mentally, he’ll play through pain tomorrow.” – Thomas Frank on Xavi Simons

“No [Palhinha is not available], that’s why I said we only have 11 players. So, no; when it is raining, it pours.” – Thomas Frank

Archie Gray was on the grass, despite himself coming off at half-time against West Ham United.

Micky van de Ven can’t feature on Tuesday due to a Champions League suspension.

Radu Dragusin, new signing Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma are currently ineligible for European competition. Dominic Solanke, however, is back in the mix: Spurs have reversed the Champions League squad swap they made late last year, so Mathys Tel is out of contention again.