Salah, Marmoush + more: 14 players back from AFCON in Gameweek 23

19 January 2026 64 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) culminated in sensationally chaotic fashion on Sunday night, with Senegal eventually emerging victorious following an extra-time win over hosts Morocco.

A day earlier, Nigeria had defeated Egypt in the third/fourth-place play-off.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, the end of AFCON means the return of the remaining Premier League players who’ve been away in Morocco.

THE 14 RETURNING PLAYERS

19 of the 33 players who had been away with their countries came back to the UK ahead of Gameweek 22 (or earlier).

Now, the other 14 should be available come Gameweek 23.

Here is a club-by-club guide:

TeamPlayer (Country)AFCON starts (sub apps)Total mins
BRENTFORDFrank Onyeka (Nigeria)4 (0)352
C PALACEIsmaila Sarr (Senegal)3 (2)269
EVERTONIdrissa Gueye (Senegal)7 (0)660
Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)6 (0)441
FULHAMCalvin Bassey (Nigeria)6 (0)527
Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)5 (1)537
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria)3 (2)245
LIVERPOOLMohamed Salah (Egypt)6 (0)601
MAN CITYOmar Marmoush (Egypt)5 (1)497
MAN UTDNoussair Mazraoui (Morocco)7 (0)629
SUNDERLANDChemsdine Talbi (Morocco)0 (1)16
Habib Diarra (Senegal)3 (1)226
TOTTENHAMPape Matar Sarr (Senegal)1 (0)81
WEST HAMEl Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal)4 (1)413

Data from WhoScored

ANALYSIS

SALAH’S RETURN

Slot on Salah: Every word he said in Monday's presser AFCON Gameweek 23

Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.0m) return is perhaps the most keenly anticipated. How do the Liverpool legend and Arne Slot proceed after December’s bunfight? They seemed to depart on good terms, with Slot saying there was now “no issue” after Gameweek 16, although the Egyptian was again only on the bench for his final pre-AFCON league game. He hasn’t started a Premier League match since November. And will Slot really consider a defensively iffy right flank of him and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.8m), given the more cautious mindset of recent months? It might be one or the other in most matches.

Nevertheless, it’s another body to add to the Liverpool attack rotation mix. We could even see a return of the 4-4-2 diamond, with Salah and Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) up top, which Slot used to great effect at the San Siro in mid-December.

Salah also returns to the penalty-taking conversation (if/when he gets on the field!), following Dominik Szoboszlai‘s (£6.6m) miss from the spot in Gameweek 22.

“[He’ll be available] next week. We’re in talks with him, what is expected of him over there and what we expect over here.

“[Champions League availability] is something we are talking about together now.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah, speaking last Friday

A CHANCE TO REST HAALAND?

Why did Marmoush not get an assist in FPL?

Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) returns to Manchester City now, too.

This is an intriguing one, as Erling Haaland (£15.1m) has hit a bit of a wall of late. The Norwegian has scored only one goal in his last seven matches in all competitions, and even that was a penalty.

Just last week, Pep Guardiola said this about Haaland:

“Hopefully, Omar comes back soon to give rest to Erling because Erling is exhausted and we need this kind of stuff.” – Pep Guardiola

The hope, from an FPL owners’ perspective, will be that Marmoush can alleviate some of the burden in cup games. Two very winnable midweek Champions League matches, the second leg of an EFL Cup semi-final in which City are 2-0 up, and an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Salford City or Swindon Town are all coming up over the next month.

The Egyptian is encouragingly in the travelling squad for Tuesday’s clash with Bodo/Glimt, so a start is possible in Norway. Marmoush has had some breathers in Morocco: a half-time withdrawal in Matchday 2, a complete rest in Matchday 3 and then a half-hour cameo in Saturday’s bronze medal match.

SQUAD BOOSTS FOR EVERTON, FULHAM + SUNDERLAND

FPL notes: Many routes to points for van de Ven 1 AFCON Gameweek 23

Everton get a much-needed boost with the return of Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m). One of Harrison Armstrong (£4.5m) or Merlin Rohl (£5.0m) likely makes way for Gueye, with Ndiaye set to come straight back in for Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) on the right.

Three Fulham players are also back: Calvin Bassey (£4.4m), Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) and Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m). Bassey and Iwobi were regular starters before their departure, although Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m) has impressed in the former’s absence. Weekend injuries might dictate where the versatile Iwobi comes back in (central midfield, left wing or in the ’10’?). As for left-winger Chukwueze, he’d just cracked the Fulham XI before his mid-December exit, delivering five returns in as many Gameweeks.

The team hardest hit by AFCON absences, Sunderland, get two more bodies back in Gameweek 23. The Mackems haven’t been able to name central midfielder Habib Diarra (£5.3m) in a starting XI since Gameweek 4 due to injury and international duty but he was a regular in the opening month of the season. He could also take Sunderland’s next penalty, given what Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) – who fluffed a ‘panenka’ in Gameweek 21 – said in August. Chemsdine Talbi (£4.9m) adds to the wide-midfield options, and the left flank is where Le Fee could end up with Diarra back in the engine room.

ROUNDING UP THE REST

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

Some rare good news for Crystal Palace fans after Friday’s bombshells: Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) is back. He wasn’t overworked in Morocco, either, starting just three of Senegal’s seven matches. He’ll compete with Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) and Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) in a three-way battle for the ‘dual 10’ roles but could he even be an option up top if Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) leaves?

Elsewhere, Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) returns to Manchester United to give Michael Carrick an alternative to Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) at right-back. A cut-price El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.0m) is also back at West Ham United to challenge Ollie Scarles (£4.3m).

Pape Matar Sarr (£4.5m) may get a game-time boost at Spurs in the short term, meanwhile. Bodies are dropping like flies in midfield.

Few column inches are needed for Brentford’s Frank Onyeka (£4.8m), who hasn’t started a Premier League game since 2023/24.

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Foden is listed in the UCL traveling squad.

    https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/travelling-squad-annouced-bodo-glimt-63904413

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      No thank you.

    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Jerky also there I see

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Good to hear he's recovered from that bout of paralysis he suffered on Saturday afternoon

        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          Loved that triangle Cunha, Shaw and Bruno created around him to play passes around him XD.

  2. afsr
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Feel like my team doesn't need a WC, but do wonder about fixing with FTs

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Timber, Thiaw
    Bruno F, Rice, Foden, Rogers
    Haaland, Watkins, Thiago
    Dubravka, Miley, Dorgu, Dalot
    1 FT, 3.2 ITB

    GW23
    A - save, if Foden injured, play Miley or Dorgu
    B - save, if Foden injured, get Enzo/Palmer/Wirtz/Mbeumo/Ndiaye

    GW24
    Want to get 1-2 of Enzo/Palmer/Mbeumo/Wirtz/Ndiaye
    Do i sell Watkins to save cash? Or get rid of Rogers instead?

    1. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Palace look like the team to target right now so I don’t think I would wait until GW24 for Chelsea players.

  3. Utopsis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Hmm am I the only one who thinks Neto is a better pick than Enzo?

    Granted only one game worth of data, but Enzo seems to be playing in the double pivot with Caicedo with Palmer at #10. He will share set pieces with Neto and Palmer (the latter on pens obviously) and will just generally be much closer to goal than Enzo. Both players are nailed for 90 minutes

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Just really don't rate Neto at all, and Chelsea have about a million wingers, as I'm sure you know

      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        We do indeed but Neto's position not under threat as he is the best winger we have.

        Typically the one I don't pick will end up getting a string of double digit hauls 😀

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Neto being your best winger after spending £2billion should be grounds for club dissolvement

          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Hahaha there's definitely merit in your words. I don't even want to go into what a shambles our recruitment policy has been in that position in particular.

            We'll probably end up buying Madueke back for 100m in 2 or 3 years time.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Your owners aren't doing it for sporting reasons tbf, but that just makes the whole thing even more ridiculous.

              You've done well to get some crazy prices when selling (Madueke being one of them) but your owners seem to be forgetting that the thing that'll increase player value the most is performances on the pitch. How do they expect to flip players like Gittens, Hato and George when they're not even playing?

              1. Funkyav
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                at least there is a plan, unlike man utd

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  You best hope there's a plan B then cos you're below us

                  1. Herger
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Man Utd and Chelsea fans arguing about who’s worse after each spending over £2bn. Beautiful.

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Is your life that dull you consider one dig + one reply to be the height of drama

    2. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      52 mins ago

      As a Chelsea fan and season ticket holder, I feel you. Better differential, but that's about it. Enzo slightly more nailed and scores way more goals in my FC26.

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Which 2 players to get for my 2 FTs?

    Pope
    Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
    Rogers, Wilson, Saka, Foden
    Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

    Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, King

    0.5 in the bank

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Starting both Arse defenders vs MU?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Might go Senesi instead of Timber

    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Maybe get Tarkowski for Timber?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Good shout

    3. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Love that defence.

      I would consider Saka > Bruno and Raul > Thiago if you can afford.

      Or just Ekitike > Thiago and get Bruno next week.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers! Foden worth holding?

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Just roll mate

      Unless you get an injury this week in amongst the European games.

      Mbeumo is probably the one to get, for Gw24.

      You could sell Foden then, if keeping hold of Saka until Gw26 (double depending).

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, Foden and Saka the ones I considered most to sell, but might a good idea to wait

    5. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      BrunoG + Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        just now

        BrunoF, sorry. And Enzo.

    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cheers!

  5. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    How's she looking?

    Roefs (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Chalobah Tarkowski (Thiaw Timber)
    Palmer Bruno Bruno Rice Enzo
    Haaland DCL (Mane)

    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Sweet. I'd bench the same as you

  6. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    32 of my 47 points this GW came from my three defenders and gk. Mad, never tried that before. Not one return from the seven others.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Humble brag

      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        It's an art. I'm a philosopher too you know.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          What are your thoughts about the existence of the universe?

          1. Steavn8k
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Controversial.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      So you did well

      If you can prosper in a low scoring week you'll gain rank

      It's obviously harder to get points when 2-1 is the highest score

      That said, with 8 clean sheets so far others have benefited in the defence/ net.

      22 of my 41 points were in the back 3.

      Had Gabriel been awarded extra too?

      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        True and thanks. Good point. Yeah, Gab. got an extra bonus point.

    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very similar for me.
      31 out of 47 after Timber is auto-subbed in for Matheus Nunes..
      16 of which came from captain Gabriel.

      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great job on cap. Gabriel. Wish I would have had the guts.

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Alderete(whu)
    B. Konate(bou)
    C. Cunha(ars)

  8. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    56 mins ago

    Afternoon FF masters,

    For GW23, I'm really struggling.

    A. Should I bench boost?
    B. Is my bench right?

    Sanchez.
    Gabriel. Chalobah. MatNunes. VdV.
    Enzo. BrunoF. Rice.
    Haaland. Watkins. Thiago.

    Subs: Kelleher. BrunoG. Mukiele. Rogers.

    1million ITB.

    TOTAL BENCHING HEADACHE! Please help. Any advice MUCH appreciated

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      2 at home

      2 away

      Possibly, it's a fine line

      I'd possibly play BrunoG over Watkins, if that tips the balance?

      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yup. Done, but I've done BrunoG over Chalobah since I have Sanchez. Damage limitations.

        SHOULD I JUST BENCH BOOST? Or save BB for DGW(s)???

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Save BB

  9. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    VVD to Chalo or Mukiele worth FT? Will they actually outscore VVD?

    Selling VVD leaves me with just 1FT before GW24 and moving Ekitike to a mid would cost -4, otherwise could move Saka or HWilson to Chelsea mid. So either move VVD or keep FT and start VVD. If Dorgu keeps his place, I could easily start him from GW24 and bench VVD...

    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Chalo out? no way. You need him for next 4 GWs after this one

  10. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Still no Hincapie or Calafiori in training: https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/2013243749581660567

    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      I know this ain't PC, so sorry - but Hincapie is more like Handcapie (just don't rate him, or need him)

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tweet mentions "Injury update on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka...", off the back of Arteta saying he had a niggle pre-Forest, but he's there in training

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Arsenal don't get a result = fake Saka injury

  11. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    No need to WC this team right?

    Vebruggen Dub
    Gabriel Timber Andersen Mukiele VanHecke
    Saka Wirtz Foden Cherki Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Guiu

    Open Controls
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      No way. Great team, with Guiu on bench. No benching headaches like me (see above)

  12. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hi

    Would you roll or do Saka > Bruno F/Palmer this GW

    Roefs Dubravka

    Thiaw Andersen Alderete Gabriel Heaven

    Saka Grealish Anderson Rice Szoboszial

    Haaland Bowen Ekitike

    1FT 0.1 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Palmer doesn't look fit atm., but I might be wrong. BrunoF definitely better on the eye than Palmer.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bring in Bruno next GW jetha lal

  13. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start Timber or Muk?

    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Muk if 2 Ars def.

  14. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Save here? 1 ft 0.2 itb.

    --Verbr
    --Gabriel--Chalobah--Mukiele
    --Rice--BrunoF--Rogers--Semenyo
    --Haaland--Ekitike--Thiago.

    --Dubr--Guehi--BrunoG--Timber.

    Thanks guys.

  15. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Start 2 out of:

    Nunes v WOL
    VDV v bur
    Tarkowski v LEE
    Alderete v whu

    The 2 home guys?

    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      VdV
      Ald

    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Nunes-Tarkowski

  16. SARRFACE
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Hi all

    Any obvious moves with my 1 FT for GW 23 or just roll? Missing Chelsea I reckon

    Pope
    Gabriel, Van de Ven, Anderson
    Saka, Bruno G, Foden, Wirtz
    Haaland, Kroupi, Thiago
    (Dub, Dorgu, Gudmondsen, Stach)

    2.4 ITB

    TIA!

