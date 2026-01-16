FPL Gameweek 22 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

There’s more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news to come today as 11 managers face the media ahead of Gameweek 22.

Among them are Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

We’ve already had nine pressers, with new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior among the managers in front of the cameras on Thursday. You can read what they had to say here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 22 INJURY NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot reported no new injury concerns for Liverpool’s clash with Burnley.

Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) remain unavailable.

“Yes, we’ve got a few injuries. We’ve got Giovanni Leoni out for the season, we’ve got Conor Bradley out for the season and Alexander Isak out for multiple months. But for the rest, I think everyone is available.” – Arne Slot

Despite Bradley being ruled out for the season, don’t expect Calvin Ramsay to challenge for right-back duties any time soon…

“When someone is really unlucky with the injuries we are having, there’s always a player that benefits from that and Calvin is one of them. So, he’s with us, but I still think I have better options to play.” – Arne Slot

This is the final league match that the Reds will be without Mohamed Salah, who contests an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) third/fourth-place play-off with Egypt this weekend.

“Now, first of all, he needs to play another big game for Egypt on Saturday, and then he comes back to us. I’m happy that he comes back because similar to Andy [Robertson], Mo has been so important for this club, for me. So, I’m happy that he’s [soon going to be] back because even if I had 15 attackers, I still would have been happy if he would have come back. But that’s not our current situation, so happy to have him back after an important game that he still has to play. “[He’ll be available] next week. We’re in talks with him, what is expected of him over there and what we expect over here. “[Champions League availability] is something we are talking about together now.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Fabian Schar underwent ankle surgery this week, with the defender set to be out until the spring.

“He had successful surgery yesterday, which is great news. Everything went according to plan. It’s difficult to give a definitive [timescale] but I think roughly around three months.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Jacob Murphy (hamstring) has joined him on the sidelines, too. While another scan has come back clear, repeated complaints about his hamstring mean the winger will be given a period of rest.

Emil Krafth (knee) and Tino Livramento (hamstring) also remain out but Dan Burn (rib) and Will Osula (ankle) are closing in on returns.

Quotes to follow

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yankuba Minteh (dead leg) is an “option” again this weekend, according to boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Carlos Baleba is back from international duty with Cameroon, meanwhile.

Mats Wieffer remains out with a toe injury, along with Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee).

Quotes to follow