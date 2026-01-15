Team News

FPL Gameweek 22 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

15 January 2026 119 comments
It’s a busier-than-usual Thursday for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news as nine managers face the media ahead of Gameweek 22.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

KEY GAMEWEEK 22 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*Thomas Frank is now at 4pm

CHELSEA

Liam Rosenior confirmed that Cole Palmer (thigh) and Reece James (hip) are set to train today.

“Both of them are training today, so we just need to assess them after training, make sure that they come through all the protocols they need to come through. It’ll be great to have them back in the squad. At the moment, it looks like they could be.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer and Reece James

Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens remain apart from the squad, however, having come down with illness ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

“[Delap] is still at home at the moment recovering, as is Jamie Gittens. The club doctors are doing everything they can to contain what looks to be a virus because some members of our staff have gone down as well. [We] had a meeting today with the players about washing your hands, the basics, which is really important, and hopefully we can contain it.” – Liam Rosenior

There was no update on Malo Gusto (unspecified), for whom Rosenior was previously “hopeful” of a Gameweek 22 return.

We did get one on Romeo Lavia (quad), who remains out along with Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended).

“Romeo’s on the pitch. He’s not with the group, but seeing him out on the pitch doing his rehab, he’s looking really, really good.

“The most important thing for him now is to make sure we don’t push him too hard so that when he does come back, he’s back for good and I can get some real work into him tactically.” – Liam Rosenior on Romeo Lavia

Inevitably, Rosenior was asked about Robert Sanchez, who had a torrid evening on Wednesday.

“Every manager that comes in has a different idea. There are different triggers. There are different patterns in terms of what I’m asking, not just Rob to do, but the whole team. Positions you take up and build, it’s never going to be perfect the first time. When it’s right to be direct and to play, especially against a man-to-man press, it’s the right thing to do. It’s just making sure that the decision-making, not just of Rob, of the whole team is there. That will come.

“Rob’s had an outstanding season. Filipe [Jorgensen] showed really, really good signs of his understanding as well against Charlton. But what I have to do is to find balance. I want to win now. I want to improve the team and put my stamp on it. And that’s what we’ll work on for Brentford.” – Liam Rosenior on what he’s asked Robert Sanchez to do differently

“It’s the same for every position. I’m here to assess every position. I don’t have No.1s or No.2s. That’s not how I work. If you look at me at every club, there has to be competition. I work on performance, not just in the goalkeeping department, but in every position on the pitch. You have to earn your spot in this team. I have a very good squad. So for me, that’s the message to all of the players. I don’t have guaranteed No.1s or guaranteed No.9s. They have to earn their place in the team.” – Liam Rosenior on whether Robert Sanchez will remain his number one

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola went early with his team news this week – and as the Bournemouth boss mentioned, plenty can change between now and Monday night, when the Cherries face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nevertheless, Iraola said that the only previously injured player who has a chance of recovering for Gameweek 22 is Ryan Christie (knee). Even that, that’s not a guarantee.

“The only one who can recover is Ryan. Ryan is feeling better and I hope he can be available for Monday. I think he’s training in a better level than he has been previously. I hope we can recover Ryan. It’s still early because we still have 3-4 days until the game but this is more or less the situation.” – Andoni Iraola

Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) and Will Dennis (ankle) remain out.

There’s also a new concern after David Brooks suffered a twisted ankle in the FA Cup tie against Newcastle United last weekend.

“From the last game, Brooksy finished with a twisted ankle. It is an ankle that has previously given him some problems, even before we were here. We will see if he’s going to be available or not.

“He managed to finish the game but it’s true that after, it was a little bit swollen. He has some pain and it will depend on how he feels. Right now, he hasn’t been able to train this week.” – Andoni Iraola

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) remain out, while Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are still on international duty. 

Josh King (knee) “could be” back, however, with a decision to be taken after training tomorrow.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (knee) remains out, while goalkeeper John Victor has undergone knee surgery this week.

Ryan Yates (hamstring) has returned to training, however, so is close to a comeback.

“Yatesy’s been back on the grass with us, which is good, and has shown no signs of anything other than being recovered.

“Woody is making slow but sure progress and John Victor is injured, unfortunately. He’s had a minor operation on his knee, so he’s going to be out for a little bit. We’re not sure on the timescales yet.” – Sean Dyche

Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are also back from international duty with the Ivory Coast.

“They’ve come back, just really recovering from travelling.” – Sean Dyche on Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare

Oleksandr Zinchenko is ineligible to face his parent club but it sounds like his loan spell is coming to an end anyway.

“We’ve spoken to the player and made it clear on his situation. He’s aware of that, so we’ll see what happens.” – Sean Dyche on Oleksandr Zinchenko

WEST HAM UNITED

Konstaninos Mavropanos (neck), Mateus Fernandes (unspecified) and the supposedly wantaway Lucas Paqueta (back) are all doubts for the Hammers’ trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“All of them are recovering, different things. Dinos has had a neck [injury] that took some time, it’s still painful. Mateus is back doing individual sessions. Lucas is still on treatment. Let’s see, we have a couple of days to go.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged that there is a “situation” with Paqueta, with the Brazilian midfielder linked with a move back to his homeland.

“It’s a situation that we have to solve, all of us at the club. We always want our best players to be involved and Lucas is one of our best players. So, let’s try to solve the situation.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Lucas Paqueta

SUNDERLAND

Arthur Masuaku (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee) are set for spells on the sidelines after sustaining injuries whilst at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Masuaku faces 4-6 weeks out, with Traore looking at anything up to a month.

“We are expecting probably a three-to-four-week timeframe. We won’t rush the process because it’s better to give him a strong rehabilitation programme. He will be back soon.” – Regis Le Bris on Bertrand Traore

Chemsdine Talbi and Habib Diarra are still on international duty, meanwhile. Diarra won’t be back early, despite being suspended for the final.

Noah Sadiki and Reinildo Mandava are back from Morocco and available, however.

Brian Brobbey (hamstring) is fine, too, despite his precautionary withdrawal in the FA Cup tie against Everton last weekend.

“He’s okay.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey

LEEDS UNITED

Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson look set to be fit for the visit of Fulham.

That leaves only Daniel James (hamstring) on the sidelines for Gameweek 22.

Daniel Farke unsurprisingly wouldn’t be drawn on reports linking Facundo Buonanotte with an imminent move to Elland Road, with the deal not yet official.

BURNLEY

Scott Parker says Joe Worrall is “close” to recovery after returning to the grass, while Zian Flemming won’t feature in Gameweek 22 but could be back the following weekend.

AFCON trio Hannibal Mejbri, Lyle Foster and Axel Tuanzebe have all been back for over a week. Foster only missed out in the FA Cup last weekend due to illness.

Mike Tresor (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) remain out.

119 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. jnglizt
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Bit of a benching headache this week, currently on Gordon but can't make my mind up

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Senesi
    Foden Wilson Rice Rogers
    Ekitike Haaland DCL

    Dub Gordon Alderete Keane

    Got 2 FT and thinking I will ship Keane out for maybe Van Hecke and play him over Senesi, then roll the other FT. Any thoughts appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. suddenorgan
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Gordon is probably the right move as bad as it probably feels doing that against Wolves!I would lean towards starting Alderete over Senesi this week, not sure the Keane transfer is worth it

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Bench Foden, been pathetic

      Open Controls
    3. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      If you’re not going to play Gordon against Wolves then when would you play him? Seems like a lot of cash on the bench. Although maybe you could switch him for Bruno G and bench foden (you can switch foden for Semenyo next week)

      Open Controls
    4. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      If I had that squad and 2FTs I would probably look at shipping Keane, maybe doing Dub -> Roefs and playing BB.

      Open Controls
    5. jnglizt
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers all - some interesting options!

      Open Controls
  2. Essem
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Does anyone know why Understat.com differ from the official premier league website? Understat ha Gabriel at 2.89 xG while EPL has him at 1.55 xG.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      These kids, man. They want everything to be spoon fed them ffs 😎

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      All xG models are not created equal.

      I assume the Prem uses Opta's xData, which is also used by FBref. Understat uses a far less accurate model.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        "Understat uses a far less accurate model"

        what have you based this on?

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Personal experience. I'm sure I've read similar opinions from others before too. It doesn't really matter as long as you're consistent with what model you use anyway.

          Here's an in-depth comparison of the main providers which, while I admittedly have not had time for myself, looks like a decent read:

          https://www.pythonfootball.com/p/which-xg-data-should-you-trust

          Open Controls
          1. Essem
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            "Understat performs best, but the margin vs Opta/StatsBomb is small. Understat is also the first to cross 80% correlation with real points — around matchweek 10. StatsBomb follows at matchweek 14. Opta around matchweek 15. And our usual outlier joins later (matchweek 17).

            This means that Understat’s xG model aligns with real results the fastest, despite being the only source here that isn’t a traditional data provider. "

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Interesting, will have to give the full piece a read

              Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      They are different xG models (EPL uses Opta)

      Open Controls
      1. Essem
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        Interesting. Weird that there’s such a big difference. Doesn’t seem like good indicator in that case.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Timbers "Big Chance missed" (based on Opta saying it was a very high xG chance) tells you everything about the accuracy of optas xG. It's inaccurate dross.

          No one with a brain would say that's a high xG situation so what on earth is it even based on? It doesn't take into account the speed and height of the ball?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            'Big Chance' does not take xG into consideration, it's a subjective metric logged by Opta analysts.

            Definition of Big Chance:
            "A situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a one on one scenario or from very close range when the ball has a clear path to goal and there is low to moderate pressure on the shooter. Penalties are always considered big chances."

            Open Controls
          2. MJF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Which specific chance was that?

            Open Controls
  3. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Cherki -> Enzo?

    A) Yes
    B) No - save for now

    Open Controls
    1. suddenorgan
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      C) wait for City lineup leaks

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Is Cherki injured? If not, why would you transfer him out when he has the better fixture, plays for the better club, and is more attacking than Enzo?

      Open Controls
  4. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Liam Rosenior on if he views Reece James as a full-back or midfielder:

    "He's a very, very good player. He's a very good player. Good players can play in many different positions. Obviously, I've analysed the recent games that we've played before I've come in and I have to say Reece, in terms of his impact on the group, in terms of his performances when he's been on the pitch, I think he's growing every day. And it's exciting to be working with Reece at this stage of his career now because I think he has levels. It's an exciting thing for Reece. He has levels that he can go to even beyond what he's performing now.
    "I think that's where a lot of these players are. Enzo [Maresca] was very successful here in his own way in terms of winning two trophies, but when a manager leaves it's always difficult and the group should be disappointed. It's a bad thing if a manager leaves a club and the players aren't disappointed, then there's something wrong.
    "What I've learned in the last two days, not just about Reece or the leadership group, all of them, they want success. All of them are honest. They've worked magnificently for me in the last two days and I can't wait to get to know them better and to try and help them in their leadership for a long time."

    This Brent wannabe is a proper Diary of a CEO, LinkedIn lunatic. Just pure waffle.

    Open Controls
    1. I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        You might not like the sound of this, but I reckon this is music to the ears of the Chelsea hierarchy.

        Reminds me, need to go and dig out the old office DVDs

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        add this to the waffle...

        https://x.com/i/status/2011396480905654435

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Didn't think it was possible to find a manager cringier than Arteta but they've only gone and done it.

          Open Controls
        2. I have no Wirtz
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Hahaha, man-age, you age men, this is gold, thank you for sharing

            Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          He's certainly going to add column inches in his tenure

          Open Controls
        4. MJF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          He's managed to say a lot of words without saying anything and hasn't answered the Q either.

          Open Controls
        5. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Did he pause and do an advert for Huel halfway through the interview?

          Open Controls
      • Flynny
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        If we get a leak that foden or cherki is benched on Saturday do you sell or bench for richard / andersen

        City have wolves gw23 so would want him for that I guess. Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          57 mins ago

          Bench

          Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Sell

          Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bench

          Open Controls
      • Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I want to get fancy and captain someone other than Robot. Who do you choose:
        1. Thiago
        2. Bowen
        3. Gordon
        4. Rice
        5. Rogers
        6. Semenyo
        7. Gabriel
        8. Don’t get Fancy

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          9 Ekitike is the best alternative to Haaland this week

          Open Controls
          1. Vasshin
            • 7 Years
            35 mins ago

            Obviously Ekitike is not in my team. Otherwise he would be in the list

            Open Controls
            1. Funkyav
              • 16 Years
              32 mins ago

              then 8

              Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          8

          Open Controls
        3. I have no Wirtz
            1 hour ago

            I only have 4 and 7 of that list in my team. So come to think of it, 7 could be better than a blanking Haaland.

            Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            45 mins ago

            You'd probably need a Liverpool option but that's not always been fruitful

            Open Controls
          • Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            6. Risky though

            Open Controls
          • Manani
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Ekiteke for me, but from your list, just Haaland

            Open Controls
        4. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          A'noon. Play:

          A - Tarko (avl)
          B - Lacroix (sun)

          Currently on B, CS odds favour palace

          Ta

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        5. oi no professionals
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Foden > Semenyo is too much of a sideways move to consider right?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I’m considering it, Foden been awful

            Open Controls
        6. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Areola (Dubravka)
          Gabriel-Timber-Andersen (Rodon, Gudmundsson)
          Saka-Foden-Cunha-Reijnders (Minteh**)
          Haaland-Thiago-Raul

          2 FT
          0.1 million in bank

          A: Cunha to Rogers
          B: Cunha to Gakpo
          C: Foden, Minteh -> Rogers, Szoboszlai
          D: Foden, Raul -> Wilson, Ekitike
          E: Saka, Raul -> Rice, Ekitike
          F: Other,.please suggest
          G: Roll FT

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            48 mins ago

            Cunha and Minteh to Rogers and Wilson could work out well.

            Brentford midfielders too, Schade or Dango if you don't mind the upcoming fixtures.

            Open Controls
          2. Funkyav
            • 16 Years
            48 mins ago

            I have reijnders benched this week, do you think he starts?

            I like A or E or G from those options

            Open Controls
          3. Dazzler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            I’ve done Cunha and Minteh to Wilson and Bruno G. Fingers crossed

            Open Controls
        7. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          2 FTs,

          Raya to Roefs

          Cunha to Rice

          + £1.5m banked.

          Would you do it this week? I don't want to be passive and roll, which keeper would you choose?

          Dub covers Gw25 and potentially 26.

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            34 mins ago

            Yes for me

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers

              I've swerved it long enough

              As long as all the press conference information looks clear I'll do it today

              I've been hit by lots of price chips

              Open Controls
        8. Aaa
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          GTG? 0ft 1.6m itb

          Verbruggen
          Gabriel/Timber/Alderete
          Saka/Rogers/Foden/Enzo
          Haaland/Ekitike(c)/Kroupi
          (Dub/Thiaw/Miley/Andersen)

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            39 mins ago

            Looks GTG to me

            Open Controls
        9. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Wirtz (c) - there's no way this backfires... Currently my bus team captain.

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            57 mins ago

            You won't

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              42 mins ago

              Ekitike then. I'm gonna (c) a Pool player though.

              Open Controls
        10. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          How is my wc looking?

          Sanchez
          Gabriel- saliba- Cash
          Bruno- foden- Rogers- enzo- rice
          Haaland- thiago
          Dubravka - Mukiele - Mane - Rodon

          Mitb: 2.6m . Possible foden> palmer in gw 24

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            57 mins ago

            I'd avoid double Arsenal defense. Looks pretty good otherwise.

            Open Controls
            1. Skogen89
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              54 mins ago

              Would you go gab rice saka then?

              Open Controls
            2. Skogen89
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              52 mins ago

              Could do sanchez >roefs and saliba >chaloba i guess

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            54 mins ago

            Wouldn't pick Sanchez

            Often has a mistake in him

            Not sure about Foden either

            Open Controls
            1. Skogen89
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              51 mins ago

              Me neither, but fix are so good... he is 0.6 cheeper than chaloba

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeah

                It's an odd one because I have Chalabah but he has some goal threat etc

                I just think there's other keepers

                I'm probably buying Roefs tomorrow

                But I'll have a wildcard to change that after Gw26 or so

                Open Controls
        11. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          53 mins ago

          Good to go?

          Pickford
          Gabriel Virgil Chalobah Tarkowski
          Saka R(v)ice Foden Rogers
          Ekiti(k)e Welbeck

          Dubravka | Bowen, Cunha, O'Reilly

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            Very. I'm also capping Ekitike. Last few weeks must have been heaven as a non Haaland owner..

            Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Id bench Tarkowski since you are playing Rogers

            Open Controls
        12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          45 mins ago

          Cherki Watkins -> Bruno Thiago -4 sound crazy?

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Way too risky this week. Cherki and Watkins have by far better fixtures.

            Open Controls
        13. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          44 mins ago

          All set. Brought in Mane for the giggles.

          Sanchez
          Gabriel Nunes Alderete
          Saka Foden Rice Rogers
          Haaland(c) Thiago Mane

          Dub Wharton Heaven KEANE

          Open Controls
        14. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          Would you play Alderete (CPL) or Andersen (lee)?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Alderete

            Open Controls
          2. Sailboats
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Alderete

            Open Controls
        15. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          Is Enzo a trap (again)?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think so yes, I think Palmer is being kept back for league games cause the board have said top 4 qualification is the priority. So Enzo will play the deeper role rather than in the 10. He times his runs well but I don't think this will translate to a lot of points despite the fixtures upcoming. Also, he has a bit more competition with a manager that rates Andrey Santos now.

            Open Controls
        16. Babit1967
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Gtg all?

          1ft, 3.4 itb

          Leno
          Andersen Gabriel Tarkowski
          Saka Bruno G Wilson Rice
          Haaland DCL Thiago

          Dub Foden Gudmonssen Gvardiol

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I’d start Foden. He usually does well against United.

            Open Controls
        17. Manani
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          would you ditch any of these mids for this week? got 3 FT

          Saka Foden Wilson Rogers (Anderson)

          tempted to get Wirtz/Rice, but feel like any transfer out could backfire this week

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            17 mins ago

            Anderson > Wirtz I'm guessing isn't doable but if so that would be the move (that's my midfield in its entirety)

            If not, I'd probably just roll. Keep an eye on the lineup though on Saturday and be prepared to offload Foden if there's a leak he doesn't start (I think he probably will and he usually does well against United)

            Open Controls
        18. myteamissheeeeeeeet
          • 16 Years
          27 mins ago

          Hey, thoughts on this please Foden potentially OUT to.

          A. Bruno
          B. Semenyo
          C. Keep him

          Open Controls
          1. Manani
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            C, unless you think he won't start this week

            Open Controls
          2. Sailboats
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Why B? He's not nailed is he. I'd do C

            Open Controls
        19. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          22 mins ago

          Sit Foden this GW?

          Saka(VC)-Foden-Rogers-Rice-Cherki
          Haaland(C)-Watkins-Thaigo

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Maybe or perhaps Thiago (che)

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              just now

              lol

              Open Controls
        20. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Captain:

          A) Haaland (man)
          B) Ekitike (BUR)
          C) Palmer (BRE)
          D) Rogers (AVL)

          Open Controls
          1. Fuddled FC
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            B if you're chasing D is playing EVE, C might not be 100% fit, A is probably the best choice

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Cheers for your throughts. Yeah really its between Haaland and Ekitike isn't it?

              Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            A. He loves scoring against United.

            Ekitike could be a great choice, but I don't trust Liverpool at the moment from an attacking standpoint. Slot seems to be playing it now.

            Open Controls
          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            B

            But it's a bit of a punt

            Open Controls
        21. BoroPhil
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          On WC would you prefer

          1) Rice + Foden
          2) Saka + H Wilson

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            Rice + Wilson and use the money elsewhere.

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            1 - but Foden's purple patch may have now passed

            Open Controls
          3. Fuddled FC
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            Tough call...maybe 1

            Open Controls
          4. WVA
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Got Rice and Wilson personally

            Open Controls
        22. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Anyone else got a feeling Semenyo is going to haul against United? I am itching to transfer him in for Cunha this GW.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm playing him and think Pep will stick with him.

            Hopefully.

            He's been a lot more settled this season in his selections.

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            He feels like the City mid to own right now but I think that will continue to change and rotate throughout the remainder of the season.

            Open Controls
        23. Fuddled FC
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          Fairly safe to do transfers now do you reckon or keep my powder dry until closer?
          They are

          Cunha & Keane > Rice & Chalobah

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            May as well wait til the pressers tomorrow if there is no drops or rises involved

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Cunha went down last night.

              Gab and Enzo predicted up tonight.

              Saliba possible too...

              And Kelleher and Garner.

              Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Benching Chalobah this week, wouldn’t bring him in

            Open Controls
        24. SomeoneKnows
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          A) Cunha > Enzo
          B) Cunha > Wilson
          C) Keane > Mukiele
          D) Roll

          Roefs
          Gabriel, Lacroix, Andersen
          Saka, Rice, BrunoG, Foden, Cunha
          Haaland, Eketike

          (Dubravka, Gudmundsson, Keane*, Guiu)

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            B.

            Open Controls
          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        25. Junks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Woltemade has to go right? Downgrade to Kroupi or Mane?

          Also best replacement for keane?

          2FT 0.9ITB
          Kelleher Dubravka
          Cash Gabriel LewisPotter Keane Alderete
          Rogers Wilson Wirtz Foden Garner
          Woltemade Haaland Ekitike

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Mane

            Open Controls
        26. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Would you play Senesi or Rodon over any of the ones below?

          Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
          Rogers, Wilson, Saka, Foden
          Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

          Open Controls

