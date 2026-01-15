FPL Gameweek 22 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

It’s a busier-than-usual Thursday for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news as nine managers face the media ahead of Gameweek 22.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

KEY GAMEWEEK 22 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*Thomas Frank is now at 4pm

CHELSEA

Liam Rosenior confirmed that Cole Palmer (thigh) and Reece James (hip) are set to train today.

“Both of them are training today, so we just need to assess them after training, make sure that they come through all the protocols they need to come through. It’ll be great to have them back in the squad. At the moment, it looks like they could be.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer and Reece James

Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens remain apart from the squad, however, having come down with illness ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

“[Delap] is still at home at the moment recovering, as is Jamie Gittens. The club doctors are doing everything they can to contain what looks to be a virus because some members of our staff have gone down as well. [We] had a meeting today with the players about washing your hands, the basics, which is really important, and hopefully we can contain it.” – Liam Rosenior

There was no update on Malo Gusto (unspecified), for whom Rosenior was previously “hopeful” of a Gameweek 22 return.

We did get one on Romeo Lavia (quad), who remains out along with Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended).

“Romeo’s on the pitch. He’s not with the group, but seeing him out on the pitch doing his rehab, he’s looking really, really good. “The most important thing for him now is to make sure we don’t push him too hard so that when he does come back, he’s back for good and I can get some real work into him tactically.” – Liam Rosenior on Romeo Lavia

Inevitably, Rosenior was asked about Robert Sanchez, who had a torrid evening on Wednesday.

“Every manager that comes in has a different idea. There are different triggers. There are different patterns in terms of what I’m asking, not just Rob to do, but the whole team. Positions you take up and build, it’s never going to be perfect the first time. When it’s right to be direct and to play, especially against a man-to-man press, it’s the right thing to do. It’s just making sure that the decision-making, not just of Rob, of the whole team is there. That will come. “Rob’s had an outstanding season. Filipe [Jorgensen] showed really, really good signs of his understanding as well against Charlton. But what I have to do is to find balance. I want to win now. I want to improve the team and put my stamp on it. And that’s what we’ll work on for Brentford.” – Liam Rosenior on what he’s asked Robert Sanchez to do differently

“It’s the same for every position. I’m here to assess every position. I don’t have No.1s or No.2s. That’s not how I work. If you look at me at every club, there has to be competition. I work on performance, not just in the goalkeeping department, but in every position on the pitch. You have to earn your spot in this team. I have a very good squad. So for me, that’s the message to all of the players. I don’t have guaranteed No.1s or guaranteed No.9s. They have to earn their place in the team.” – Liam Rosenior on whether Robert Sanchez will remain his number one

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola went early with his team news this week – and as the Bournemouth boss mentioned, plenty can change between now and Monday night, when the Cherries face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nevertheless, Iraola said that the only previously injured player who has a chance of recovering for Gameweek 22 is Ryan Christie (knee). Even that, that’s not a guarantee.

“The only one who can recover is Ryan. Ryan is feeling better and I hope he can be available for Monday. I think he’s training in a better level than he has been previously. I hope we can recover Ryan. It’s still early because we still have 3-4 days until the game but this is more or less the situation.” – Andoni Iraola

Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) and Will Dennis (ankle) remain out.

There’s also a new concern after David Brooks suffered a twisted ankle in the FA Cup tie against Newcastle United last weekend.

“From the last game, Brooksy finished with a twisted ankle. It is an ankle that has previously given him some problems, even before we were here. We will see if he’s going to be available or not. “He managed to finish the game but it’s true that after, it was a little bit swollen. He has some pain and it will depend on how he feels. Right now, he hasn’t been able to train this week.” – Andoni Iraola

FULHAM

Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) remain out, while Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are still on international duty.

Josh King (knee) “could be” back, however, with a decision to be taken after training tomorrow.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (knee) remains out, while goalkeeper John Victor has undergone knee surgery this week.

Ryan Yates (hamstring) has returned to training, however, so is close to a comeback.

“Yatesy’s been back on the grass with us, which is good, and has shown no signs of anything other than being recovered. “Woody is making slow but sure progress and John Victor is injured, unfortunately. He’s had a minor operation on his knee, so he’s going to be out for a little bit. We’re not sure on the timescales yet.” – Sean Dyche

Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are also back from international duty with the Ivory Coast.

“They’ve come back, just really recovering from travelling.” – Sean Dyche on Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare

Oleksandr Zinchenko is ineligible to face his parent club but it sounds like his loan spell is coming to an end anyway.

“We’ve spoken to the player and made it clear on his situation. He’s aware of that, so we’ll see what happens.” – Sean Dyche on Oleksandr Zinchenko

WEST HAM UNITED

Konstaninos Mavropanos (neck), Mateus Fernandes (unspecified) and the supposedly wantaway Lucas Paqueta (back) are all doubts for the Hammers’ trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“All of them are recovering, different things. Dinos has had a neck [injury] that took some time, it’s still painful. Mateus is back doing individual sessions. Lucas is still on treatment. Let’s see, we have a couple of days to go.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged that there is a “situation” with Paqueta, with the Brazilian midfielder linked with a move back to his homeland.

“It’s a situation that we have to solve, all of us at the club. We always want our best players to be involved and Lucas is one of our best players. So, let’s try to solve the situation.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Lucas Paqueta

SUNDERLAND

Arthur Masuaku (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee) are set for spells on the sidelines after sustaining injuries whilst at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Masuaku faces 4-6 weeks out, with Traore looking at anything up to a month.

“We are expecting probably a three-to-four-week timeframe. We won’t rush the process because it’s better to give him a strong rehabilitation programme. He will be back soon.” – Regis Le Bris on Bertrand Traore

Chemsdine Talbi and Habib Diarra are still on international duty, meanwhile. Diarra won’t be back early, despite being suspended for the final.

Noah Sadiki and Reinildo Mandava are back from Morocco and available, however.

Brian Brobbey (hamstring) is fine, too, despite his precautionary withdrawal in the FA Cup tie against Everton last weekend.

“He’s okay.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey

LEEDS UNITED

Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson look set to be fit for the visit of Fulham.

That leaves only Daniel James (hamstring) on the sidelines for Gameweek 22.

Daniel Farke unsurprisingly wouldn’t be drawn on reports linking Facundo Buonanotte with an imminent move to Elland Road, with the deal not yet official.

BURNLEY

Scott Parker says Joe Worrall is “close” to recovery after returning to the grass, while Zian Flemming won’t feature in Gameweek 22 but could be back the following weekend.

AFCON trio Hannibal Mejbri, Lyle Foster and Axel Tuanzebe have all been back for over a week. Foster only missed out in the FA Cup last weekend due to illness.

Mike Tresor (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) remain out.