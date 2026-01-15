Arsenal took a big step towards booking their place in the EFL Cup final on Wednesday.

Chelsea just about cling on to some hope, having pegged the Gunners back from 2-0 and 3-1 to go into the rematch at the Emirates just one goal behind.

From a look at Liam Rosenior’s set-up to Blank Gameweek 31 implications, it’s time for our Scout Notes from the semi-final, first leg at Stamford Bridge.

RESULT

HOME AWAY RESULT GOALS ASSISTS Chelsea Arsenal 2-3 Garnacho x2 | White, Gyokeres, Zubimendi Neto x2 | Rice, White, Gyokeres

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAM CHANGES FROM THE

FA CUP THIRD ROUND PLAYERS WHO KEPT

THEIR PLACES (+ MINS) OTHER

PLAYERS (+ MINS) Chelsea 8 Andrey Santos (90), Acheampong (53), Guiu (53) Sanchez (90), Chalobah (90), Fernandez (90), Estevao (90), Neto (90), Joao Pedro (81), Cucurella (81), Fofana (75), Garnacho (37), Badiashile (37), Hato (15), Tosin (9), Mheuka (9) Arsenal 8 Arrizabalaga (90), White (90), Gabriel (90) Saliba (90), Timber (90), Zubimendi (90), Saka (90), Rice (82), Gyokeres (82), Odegaard (68), Trossard (67), Martinelli (23), Merino (22), Jesus (8), Havertz (8)

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK IMPLICATIONS

As we discussed after Manchester City’s win over Newcastle United, whoever makes it to Wembley will have their Gameweek 31 match postponed.

We won’t rehash the same information we discussed in that article but, long story short, Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers is now a Gameweek 31 fixture in danger of falling due to the Gunners’ first-leg lead.

Unlike Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Arsenal v Wolves *could* be brought forward to the midweek after Gameweek 26/27, creating a double for the Gunners (and Wolves).

Watch this space – but we won’t get any confirmation of any rearrangement until before Gameweek 25. That’s when the EFL Cup semi-final second legs take place.

INJURY/ILLNESS UPDATES ON FIVE CHELSEA PLAYERS

Chelsea looked like they were up against it from the point of the teamsheets coming out.

Not only were the three injury doubts from Rosenior’s presser – Cole Palmer (£10.4m), Malo Gusto (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.7m) – all absent, but the Blues were also unexpectedly without Liam Delap (£6.2m) and Jamie Gittens (£6.0m). Illness, it turned out, accounted for the latter two.

Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) sat the game out through suspension, meanwhile.

Grilled on his absentees after full-time, Rosenior said he was “hopeful” of many of them being available for Gameweek 22.

“This game came too early for [Palmer]. Hopefully, he’ll be available to train on Friday and hopefully he’ll be ready for us to play on Saturday. But he had a little minor strain in his thigh. If you play a player too early in January with a minor strain, it can turn to six weeks. I can’t afford to lose Cole Palmer for six weeks because he’s that good. “Reece [James] had a big knock on his hip. It was too sore for him today, so hopefully he’ll be back for Saturday. Considering those two are out, Jamie Gittens was ill last night, Liam Delap was due to play today. He was ill four hours before the game. He couldn’t play. Who else is there? Moises Caicedo was suspended, Malo Gusto was out. There’s a lot of positive aspects from the group today.” – Liam Rosenior

Arsenal, by contrast, recovered both of their doubts, Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and William Saliba (£5.9m).

CHELSEA QUESTIONS REMAIN

Many FPL managers would have approached Wednesday’s match hoping for an answer to one of Gameweek 22’s biggest questions: which Chelsea players to get for the below run?

Unfortunately, little of the debate was settled.

Without four, possibly five (Palmer, James, Caicedo, Delap, Gusto) of what many pundits would deem to be Chelsea’s first-choice XI, it was difficult to make much of a judgement of this Rosenior-led team.

Take Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m), for instance. He was deeper against the Gunners, playing as part of a two alongside Andrey Santos (£4.5m). Rosenior called the Argentine “outstanding” after full-time but he was off-puttingly far from the business end, save for his dash into the box for Alejandro Garnacho‘s (£6.4m) first goal. Enzo’s one shot came from about 25 yards out.

But what happens when Caicedo and James are available? Does Enzo move to the ’10’ then, elevating his appeal as a Fantasy pick?

There’s little to be read into Marc Guiu (£4.2m) starting up top either; Rosenior said Delap was earmarked to start before illness struck.

Estevao and Pedro Neto (£7.1m) were lively enough and both got 90 minutes, the latter going up top when Guiu went off. Another wide-man, Garnacho, laid down a marker with a well-taken brace, both assisted by Neto.

All in all, it was all a bit… same as before. A 4-2-3-1 on paper, a full-back inverting into a ‘box’ midfield. Half-decent going forward, but not brilliant. Lingering question marks over the defence, now without a clean sheet in eight matches in all competitions. But for Robert Sanchez‘s (£4.9m) toe, the Blues would have been 4-1 down after 75 minutes.

Still early days, then, and we could do with more evidence. The fight shown to keep the tie just about alive was encouraging, at least.

ROSENIOR DEFENDS SANCHEZ

Sanchez’s crucial save from Mikel Merino‘s (£5.6m) volley was the Spaniard at his best.

Unfortunately, we also saw the worst of the ‘keeper, who has generally been quite good in 2025/26. Very uncomfortable with the ball at his feet (which isn’t ‘news’ but Rosenior was asking him to do it regardless), he flapped at a corner for Arsenal’s first goal, then allowed a low cross to spill through his gloves for the second.

As you’d expect, Rosenior defended him – but the new Chelsea manager’s love of a ball-playing goalkeeper may spell longer-term problems.

“It’s not just on Rob [Sanchez]. I’m asking Rob to do things that he hasn’t done before. I said to him before the game, and I made this really clear, when my players make mistakes, I’m accountable. That’s on me. He made a save in the second-half that was absolutely world-class. That could have put us out of the tie. “He will improve in terms of his understanding. He’s had a very good season. There were very, very good moments with him. I’ll stay positive with him, as I will with all the group. My job is to help them, not to blame them. “There are certain triggers [that I’m asking them to do differently], there are certain patterns. That’s Rob’s first game with me. I’ve had two days’ work with him.” – Liam Rosenior on Robert Sanchez

MORE SET-PIECE JOY FOR ARSENAL

There were no massive takeaways from the Arsenal side, just more of the same from Mikel Arteta’s quadruple-seeking juggernaut.

Another assist from a corner from Declan Rice (£7.3m), another huge set-piece chance – this time missed – for Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.7m). And more return-dodging from Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), who had to settle for supporting cast roles in goals two and three.

After mostly sending out the second string against Portsmouth in the FA Cup, Arteta went about as strong as he could for this one, save for cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.1m) starting between the posts. Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) deputised at left-back in the absence of the injured Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) and Piero Hincapie (£5.3m), so Ben White (£5.1m) retained his place at right-back.

And it was White involved in the first two goals, first nodding in Rice’s corner and then providing the cross that Sanchez served on a plate to Viktor Gyokeres (£8.7m). The Swede had one of his better games, doing very well to tee up Martin Zubimendi (£5.3m) for Arsenal’s third goal.

“I think he had a really good performance overall; I think what he brings to the team, it’s a lot sometimes. I understand that people cannot appreciate it, we certainly do that, and on top of that he got rewarded with a goal.” – Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres

One clean sheet in seven matches isn’t great but were it not for late out-of-the-blue concessions against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, we wouldn’t be sat here discussing the recent record. Indeed, Chelsea didn’t create all that much on Wednesday, with Garnacho owed credit for two fine finishes.

Chelsea (0.73) 2-3 (3.20) Arsenal — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) January 14, 2026

The hope is that, having rested numerous regulars against Pompey, Arteta will do the same against Inter next week. Remember, Arsenal are virtually assured of qualification to the Champions League knockout rounds; only the most freakish set of results can deny them that. Full strength against Forest, then?

Gabriel did look pooped towards the end of the game, however, pausing for breath after one late bit of covering. He is the only Gunner to start all three matches from last Thursday onwards.