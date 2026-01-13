Team News

Hincapie, Saliba, Calafiori: The latest FPL team news

13 January 2026
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Following on from the three pre-EFL Cup press conferences we heard on Monday, it’s now the turn of Mikel Arteta to face the media.

The Arsenal boss spoke to journalists on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Gunners’ midweek clash with Chelsea.

Here are the key updates.

ARSENAL

Piero Hincapie will miss Wednesday’s meeting with Liam Rosenior’s troops, having picked up an injury in the goalless draw with Liverpool last Thursday.

Riccardo Calafiori remains out, too. He hasn’t featured since Christmas because of a muscular issue.

The Gunners also have concerns over Leandro Trossard and William Saliba going into the clash with the Blues. Both missed Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Portsmouth.

“[Hincapie and Calafiori] are not available yet. The other doubts that we have are Willy and Leo.” – Mikel Arteta

“We don’t know yet.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if Arsenal know the extent of Piero Hincapie’s injury, following yesterday’s scan

“He’s progressing but we don’t know [how long]. I think it will be a matter of a few weeks probably but we don’t know exactly when.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

Max Dowman (ankle) and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) also remain sidelined.

“Very similar injuries, very similar timeframes. Both evolving really well but they’re not training yet so they’re still a few weeks away.” – Mikel Arteta on Max Dowman and Christhian Mosquera

Kai Havertz made a playing return as a substitute at Fratton Park following a lengthy spell out. Arteta says the Gunners will be careful with the German going forward.

“We have to manage his minutes now, but he had a good block of 20-25 minutes the other day. He trained really well again today, it’s now a case of building his robustness and make sure that he’s available for every game.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

Elsewhere, the usual cautionary words about rotation and squad management.

At the end, we have to try to manage the squad and individuals in the best way. I think we are sharing the minutes while we remain very, very competitive and that’s what we have to try to do and tomorrow we have another opportunity with players that will start and finish the game, and it will continue like this until May because there’s going to be a game every three days.” – Mikel Arteta

24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    After the success of Defcon what new additions can FPL make to the game?

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        46 mins ago

        Nothing wanted nothing needed

        Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Free booze and hookers for the top scorer of each GW.

        Open Controls
      • Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        I think they're going to look again at the defcon malarky next season. They won't want the algo's getting too comfortable around it. Probably stays but either the thresholds move up or they tweak the weighting, too heavy on recoveries for midfielders and clearances for defenders currently. If you don't do them you don't get the defcon.

        Open Controls
        1. southernpacific
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          The only rule that needs to be added is not letting managers captain the same player two weeks in a row. If they dont change it, it defaults to whoever the VC. This stops Haaland Capt every week and makes people think about when to elect him.

          Open Controls
      • pjomara
        • 15 Years
        24 mins ago

        1. Get rid of those dumb Defcons

        Open Controls
        1. Dubem_FC
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Nah. Just restrict it to blocks, interceptions and successful tackles.

          Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        i would love something that revolves around rewarding people for having/captaining lower owned played. how that could work in practice, not sure

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          *players not played

          Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        also not new but time fpl jacked the prices up across the board again. quite a few seasons on the run now its felt like budget barely matters, and its not looking like there's going to be many premium worthy players next season etc. i dont find the game more enjoyable this way. look at the amount of money people have on the bench nowadays (because the opportunity cost isnt there), never used to be like that. for example if rice drops a 220-ish season, make him 10mil next year. no messing around. all CBs who end the season in and around 4.5 ppg or north of that should be coming in at 5.5mil baseline next year as well with only a few exceptions

        Open Controls
    2. Trogon
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A better bonus points system that reflects how well a player really played rather tgan just rewarding goal scorers etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        If they want to achieve this they ought to stop double counting too in the bonus. Goals, assists, cleans, defcon all already get rewarded, cards and goals conceded are already penalised. The bonus system currently just repeats the main scoring for the most part.

        Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Just can't see West Ham improving drastically soon. Bowen -> DCL might be a more urgent transfer than what many feel.

      Open Controls
    4. Slasquer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Drop assists given for own goals

      Open Controls
    5. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Who would you bench from this team?

      Want hold on city players as i have 4 now until we know more about who starts and rotation (baldfraud)

      Pickford (AVL A)
      Mukiele (CRY H) Gabriel (NFO A) Senesi (BHA A)
      Semenyo (MUN A) Bruno G. (WOL A) Cherki (MUN A) Rice (NFO A) B. Fernandes (MCI H)
      Calvert-Lewin (FUL H) Haaland (MUN A)

      Substitutes:
      Dúbravka (LIV A) Guéhi (SUN A) Bowen (TOT A) O’Reilly (MUN A)

      Open Controls
      1. Dubem_FC
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        When did you get Bruno?

        Open Controls
      2. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I think you have it right as is. Guehi has a better shot at a CS than Senesi imo, but I understand wanting the safety of defcons

        Open Controls
    6. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Captain:
      A) ekitike
      B) haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        B. but obviously Ekitike is the differential pick if you're desperate to take a risk

        Open Controls
    7. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Play one;

      A) Thiaw - away to Wolves
      B) Gudmundsson - home to Fulham

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        A, wouldn't overthink it

        Open Controls
    8. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      2 FTs, 0.9m in the bank. Lots of different ways to go about Cunha, but can't afford Bruno in one move. Which would you do?

      A. Cunha -> Enzo
      B. Cunha + Raya -> Verbruggen + Saka
      C. Cunha + Raya -> Roefs + Rice
      D. Roll, then Cunha -> Ndiaye in GW23

      Current team for reference:

      Raya (Dubravka)
      Gabriel, Timber, Richards, Alderete (Andersen)
      Foden, Rogers, Wirtz, Cunha (Anderson)
      Haaland, Ekitike (Guiu)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls

