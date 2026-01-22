With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers disillusioned with their midfields, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser picks out five names to consider.

The two-time Indian FPL champion also share his own team plans for Gameweek 23 and beyond.

It is a confusing time for FPL managers. A lot of us are looking at a midfield reshuffle at the moment, with the likes of Phil Foden (£8.6m), Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) and others disappointing for a while. Added to that, there’s a bunch of midfielders putting their hand up as candidates for our squad.

In this article, I’ll touch on a few players I fancy.

BRUNO FERNANDES

We’ll start with the most obvious place and that is Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m). Simply put, he should be top of all our priority lists for FPL.

I expect him to play as the #10 for Manchester United and add open-play threat to his set-play involvement. His performance at the weekend against Manchester City was superb to say the least and he could have easily come up with multiple returns. He looks in great form, playing in his best position under Michael Carrick, is a minutes monster, and is on penalties and set pieces. He is also a bonus point magnet, where one return seems to be enough for him to be in the bonus points mix. Simply put, he is just a great purchase who is probably going to be essential soon.

Now there’s a bunch of other picks in the mix that I’d like to touch on that I personally like.

MORGAN ROGERS





