Lateriser: Who are the best FPL midfielders to buy right now?

22 January 2026 85 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers disillusioned with their midfields, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser picks out five names to consider.

The two-time Indian FPL champion also share his own team plans for Gameweek 23 and beyond.

It is a confusing time for FPL managers. A lot of us are looking at a midfield reshuffle at the moment, with the likes of Phil Foden (£8.6m), Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) and others disappointing for a while. Added to that, there’s a bunch of midfielders putting their hand up as candidates for our squad.

In this article, I’ll touch on a few players I fancy.

BRUNO FERNANDES

We’ll start with the most obvious place and that is Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m). Simply put, he should be top of all our priority lists for FPL.

I expect him to play as the #10 for Manchester United and add open-play threat to his set-play involvement. His performance at the weekend against Manchester City was superb to say the least and he could have easily come up with multiple returns. He looks in great form, playing in his best position under Michael Carrick, is a minutes monster, and is on penalties and set pieces. He is also a bonus point magnet, where one return seems to be enough for him to be in the bonus points mix. Simply put, he is just a great purchase who is probably going to be essential soon.

Now there’s a bunch of other picks in the mix that I’d like to touch on that I personally like.

MORGAN ROGERS

 

That is all from me this week. If you want more, you can watch this week’s episode of The FPL Wire below. All three of Pras, Zophar and I came back together after a while away.

85 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you do Bruno G to Enzo tonight to catch him before the price rise, or wait for tomorrows pressers?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      May as well if set on it.

      Do you have any Villa players?

      Or Forest?

      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Wasn't really before next week, but now that Bruno is a doubt and Enzo looks to be on the rise tonight, I might be. No Villa or Forrest no, so Rogers also under consideration, but have been underwhelming.

    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wait for pressers, Bruno G is phenomenal at home

      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        True, think I'll hold my geese

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Did you see his swelling?

        The fact that he came off is a bad sign

        He may only miss a match or two

        Unless he heals v quick

        Twisted ankle.

        Hopefully not ligaments too.

        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Na didn't see it... were there pics ?

          If its just swelling there's a chance. If twisted ankle then likely out. Didn't hear anyone say it was twisted though..?

        2. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Didn't see it no, but doesn't sound good. Maybe I should just bring in Enzo. Decisions, decisions..

      3. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        No way he plays the next game

  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    I agree with the positive comments on Bruno F, but you should’ve also mention that he has arguably the hardest fixture of the season this week.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      He's likely talking about next week

      Will probably do the Foden roll

      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I will likely roll Foden too, but if Bruno G is out, I have a decision to make, as I’m playing BB. Would likely get Semenyo and worry about Burundi F next week.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          That makes sense

          May be more rotation at the weekend tho, in the 11.

        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour ago

          Burundi? Where tf did that come from? 😆

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Rank these to bring in next

    1. Enzo
    2. Mbeumo
    3. Sarr
    4. A N Other

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      As you have it

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Old posted

    Have 3 FTs. Which seems best?

    A: Minteh + O'Reilly -> Enzo + Senesi (bench Rogers)
    B: O'Reilly -> Guehi (start Minteh/Rogers)
    C: Give O'Reilly one last hurrah, start one of Minteh/Rogers and roll 3 FTs.

    1. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I chickened out myself and transferred OReilly to Chalobah yesterday as I had to burn one FT as I was maxing out on 5ft and had four city players 🙂

      But if I didn’t have to burn FT like you then I would have done C and started Rogers and save 3FT for gw24

  5. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    2FT and 0.8 ITB. Main concern is a weak bench (Dorgu 1st sub) if BrunoG is out. Should I therefore

    A - Cunha to Enzo (bench DCL)
    B - Roll

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
    Foden - BrunoG - Rice - Szob
    Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

    Dubravka - Dorgu - Cunha - Guddy

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'd play DCL at Everton

      A chance that Foden is rotated

      Apparently Pep was giving his a hard look down the tunnel

      Sell Cunha there ...

      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cheers. Enzo the best Cunha replacement? Or Mbeumo? Will get Bruno F next week

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Pope (dub)
    Gab chalobah dorgu (hall Alderete)
    Saka rice foden Bruno G(Potts)
    Haaland Thiago Bowen

    1 ft and 1.4 itb

    NOT a clue what to do...

    Sell Bruno G to a one week punt and WC next week?
    Sell Bruno G to Enzo?

    Delete the account....

    Cheers

  7. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Who should I start?

    A) Roefs (whu)
    B) Dubravka (TOT)

    1) Andersen (BHA)
    2) Lacroix (CHE)
    3) Gudmundsson (eve)

    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      a1

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        This

  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    do you think playing LM instead of RM with benefit Ndiaye? or just the team as a whole will lose out with no grealish creativity

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Probably helps his shooting stats cutting in from the left but he loses out on Grealish creativity. Six of one and half a dozen of the other.

      Good pick though with defcons, minutes and pens

  9. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Start two:

    A) Tarkowski (LEE)
    B) Guehi (WOL)
    C) Rogers (new)

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      BC

    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      i think leeds score especially if stach is fit so would start b and c

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah tend to agree, Everton look a bit better for clean sheets away from home

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      BC

  10. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Keep Saka or switch to Rice given that Arsenal are likely to get a double in GW26?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Keep

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      are the finalists of the league cup dble gw26? so game from gw31?

      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        That isnt confirmed and City Palace cant go to 26 if City make the final due to conference playoffs

    3. cam
      • 16 Years
      41 mins ago

      Why the double?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        If they reach the League Cup final, it's possible they double in Gw26 against Wolves as it's a free European week for the Gunners now.

        1. cam
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Thanks for information already have 3 arsenal players. Rice, Saka and Gabriel so that would work out well

  11. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    With 1FT, would you sell VVD or roll?

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Who you bringing in?

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Chalo?

        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Good move, that.

    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds like you just want to sell without a good idea of the replacement. Seems like a roll to me.

  12. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Want to give O'Reilly one last shout. Start him ahead of Mukiele or Hall?

  13. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Can I afford to save ft here? 1ft and 0.3....no idea if my city trio play....thanks

    Raya
    Gabriel hall andersen (alderete richards)
    Saka foden cherki enzo anderson
    Haaland ekiteke

  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Rogers goal

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nevermind, ruled out for offside

      1. Dubem_FC
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Need this same sequence by weekend.

  15. F4L
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    looks like bruno will probably rise before he's played the arsenal match, thats a shame

  16. JBG
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Did a quick check on Villas PL results after EL matches, they've won everytime this season. People can correct me if I'm wrong here.

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      It's correct, this is impressive as usually an away league game after an away match in Europe is where teams tend to drop the most points.
      Newcastle away is a tricky one this weekend do!

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        True, but if Gruno is out, it will be a big loss for Newcastle

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      They haven’t played two consecutive away games in the EL and PL this season.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Actually that's incorrect.

        11.12: 2-1 away win against Basel
        14.12: 3-2 away win against WHU

  17. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Watkins playing a full 90mins here.
    Is he a sell?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Malen has left the club, who else starts CF?

      1. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Guessand?
        Perhaps Emery is focusing more on EL given lack of options in midfield for PL

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          I guess it's possible but he's only played 1x15 mins sub app at CF under Emery.

          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/evann-guessand/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/500689/saison/ges/pos/14

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      For who?

      1. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Guessand

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I mean you're selling him for who?

          I'm fine with keeping him until he becomes Ekitike or someone else is suddenly obvious

          Fixtures are great after this GW. I've benched him here though. Starting Rogers

          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            just now

            😆

  18. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bizot: 8 saves and counting

  19. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    lol, Tielemans and Emery fallout

  20. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Worth doing Cunha to Enzo tonight to beat price changes or wait? Feels like an inevitable transfer with Dorgu as first sub for Bruno G/Foden

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
    Foden - BrunoG - Rice - Szob
    Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

    Dubravka - Dorgu - Cunha - Guddy

  21. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Guessand YC for last-minute time-wasting in opponent's box

  22. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Villa clear favorites to win this Europa League ( Emery factor ).
    Final is 20th May, all games in GW37 are fixed for Sunday 17th of May with FA Cup final on 16th May. Villa would likely request their game with Liverpool is moved ( maybe back to the Friday) or postponed if they make the final.

    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Emery isn't even close to the best manager in the EL

      1. Dubem_FC
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who is??

        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Martin O'Neill, obviously.

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Dyche? O’Neill?

  23. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    who to start?

    a hall ( i have pope)
    b dorgu
    c alderete

    cheers and gl

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        cheers

  24. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Own Robot & Thiago, who do you prefer as 3rd forward? Watkins or Ekitike?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mane or Kroupi

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      watkins for sure.

  25. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    I can’t get Bruno with 1ft unless I sell Saka and I am stubbornly holding for now. Foden and Gordon on the other hand I want to sell. I am tempted by Gordon to Schade but Newcastle are at home and Villa just lost a key player to injury.

    Similarly to the article, I have a mid of Saka, Foden, Gordon, Rogers, KDH*

    Maybe Ndiaye is the play?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      what about enzo or h wilson?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        I really like Wilson too. Enzo not so much

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          i think I am doing either foden or bruno g to wilson this gw. gl

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Good luck

  26. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    What about Palmer? If you own him, dont you think hes a good pick?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I wonder if any of the rumours about him being unhappy in London are true?

      Palmer will do well

