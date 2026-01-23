Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 23?

23 January 2026 386 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
It’s four blanks in five Gameweeks for Erling Haaland (£15.1m) – so is it time to back against him with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy?

That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, despite Manchester City’s favourable home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brentford, Liverpool, Arsenal or perhaps even alternative Man City players are other options ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

Unsurprisingly, Haaland is the runaway leader at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Over 60% of our site users believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 23, despite him scoring just one goal in five Gameweeks.

Another Man City player, Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), sits in second place, currently boasting just over 12% of the vote. The January signing, who already has two goals for his new club, was ineligible to feature in the Champions League in midweek.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.2m) is the only other player to garner more than 5% support ahead of Brentford’s clash with Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian sits second in the Golden Boot race and bagged a brace in his last home match.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

386 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Foden to Bruno for free?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      If going to be priced out- yes - otherwise wait a week.

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not this week

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Wait a week

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes why not

    5. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Next week

  2. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    G2G? 1ft 2.3itb

    Kelleher
    Timber Guehi Gab
    Saka Foden Cunha Anderson Garner
    (H)aaland Thiago

    Dubs Kroupi Andersen O'Reilly

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Might aswell do the Cunha to Bruno move now before price rise

      1. Mr Turnip 1
          28 mins ago

          Agree

        • Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          This

      2. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        I would play Kroupi ahead of Cunha....LIV are so bad defensively and Cunha might not even start

    2. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Play one
      A) Alderete (WHU A)
      B) O'Reilly (WOL H)

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

        1. FPL Sanky
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thank you...it's tough to decide.... O'Reilly might not even start and SUN can easily keep a CS against WHU (they did it in GW1)

      2. Mr Turnip 1
          just now

          A

          1. Mr Turnip 1
              just now

              I think the minutes risk us too much for NOR

        • Moneymar
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          I’ve got 4 City players in Haaland, Foden, Guehi and Donnarumma. Keep or sell Foden to Wirtz/Rogers/Enzo?

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            Keep this week

            1. Moneymar
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Cheers

          2. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            30 mins ago

            Keep and assess next week

            1. Moneymar
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Cheers. I will still get my extra transfer next gameweek, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 min ago

                  Yes you should do

            2. Mr Turnip 1
                29 mins ago

                I’d do Foden to Enzo personally

                1. Moneymar
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Been thinking about this actually

                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                      just now

                      Better minutes, data, and fixtures. Maybe not that last one this week, but Wolves have tightened up, Palace look a shambles. I think the minutes risk outweighs any difference in fixture difficulty there is

                2. Pep Roulette
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Imagine City winning 4-0 and you had all those players. Hold for this week and have a little fun.

              • Mr Turnip 1
                  45 mins ago

                  I wanted to bench boost this

                  Sanchez

                  Gab Timber Tark

                  Saka Foden Enzo Wilson

                  Haaland Ekitike DCL

                  Dubs Alderete Anderson Andersen

                  Because I doubt I’ll have 15 doublers later this season (doubt DGW 33 will be big enough). It seems like a good week for my budget guys and I want to move off three up front soon, which night mean a non-playing forward. Foden just giving me a little bit of doubt now though.

                  I have exact money for Foden to Fruno, and wanted to do it next week. Do I

                  A) get Fruno now and BB
                  B) keep Foden, don’t BB, and use two transfers to get Fruno next week
                  C) keep Foden, do BB, and use 2FT for Bruno next week

                  And why?

                  1. I have no Wirtz
                      8 mins ago

                      Just drop bb. You have 15 weeks left for that

                      1. Mr Turnip 1
                          6 mins ago

                          And keep Foden?

                          1. I have no Wirtz
                              2 mins ago

                              Reconsider without bb in mind. Foden BrunoF good move regardless. But you can also save FT. And have your bench cover Foden.

                      2. XX SMICER XX
                        • 7 Years
                        43 mins ago

                        Decided I will make the Cunha to Enzo move

                        Cherki to Semenyo for -4?

                        Have a feeling Cherki is warming the bench, small chance Foden is benched instead?

                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 8 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          I'd hold Enzo for another week and get Semenyo for free and captain him this week

                          1. XX SMICER XX
                            • 7 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Don’t have the MITB to do Cherki to Semenyo annoyingly

                            1. Pep Roulette
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              Cunha to Semenyo?

                      3. I have no Wirtz
                          43 mins ago

                          Pick 3 to start and what bench order,
                          currently start ABC bench DEF

                          A)Palmer*
                          B)Cherki
                          C)Watkins
                          D)BrunoG*
                          E)Thiaw
                          F)Kroupi

                          1. Cruyff's Eleven
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            High upside Cherki, but I'd play E or F as better FPL assets.

                            1. I have no Wirtz
                                1 min ago

                                Thank you

                            2. Mr Turnip 1
                                10 mins ago

                                Start ABC bench order FED

                                1. I have no Wirtz
                                    just now

                                    Thank you

                              • Cruyff's Eleven
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                42 mins ago

                                Mbuemo or Enzo?

                                This week, or next week?

                                1. Mr Turnip 1
                                    25 mins ago

                                    Enzo this week or Mbeumo next week, who you selling?

                                    1. Pep Roulette
                                      • 8 Years
                                      17 mins ago

                                      This

                                  • I have no Wirtz
                                      24 mins ago

                                      Both good in both weeks. So sit tight

                                    • Cruyff's Eleven
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      19 mins ago

                                      I'm selling Wirtz and Bruno G, have Rice, Rogers and Wilson.

                                      Bruno F and......

                                      Might wait a week. No Saka, money is not an issue.

                                  • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                                    • 9 Years
                                    36 mins ago

                                    Bebchboost, yes or no?

                                    Roefs
                                    Gabriel Chalobah Tarkowski Mukiele
                                    Palmer(V) Bruno Rice Enzo
                                    Haaland Thiago(C)

                                    Dubravka Rogers DCL Alderere
                                    0FT 1.9ITB

                                    1. Pep Roulette
                                      • 8 Years
                                      20 mins ago

                                      Why not wait for a DGW

                                    2. Onz
                                      • 8 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Yes . imo. I am doing the same only with Garner in the place of Rogers, all others the same.
                                      Waiting DGW's does not look promising, I would like to move the cash from the bench sooner rather than later.

                                  • Pompel
                                    • 11 Years
                                    36 mins ago

                                    How do you reckon O’Reilly chances of starting? Seeing he is in predicted lineup, but I guess Ait Nouri could start instead?

                                    1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      20 mins ago

                                      It's NOR or Alleyne. Guehi, Lewis and Ake will start. My 2 cents.

                                      1. Kingy109
                                        • 4 Years
                                        4 mins ago

                                        Khusanov too at RCB so if Ake plays he's LB and no NOR???

                                        1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 7 Years
                                          just now

                                          Either way, no O'Reilly

                                  • Jolly Good
                                    • 10 Years
                                    35 mins ago

                                    Choose 2 of
                                    Enzo
                                    Rice
                                    Ndiaye
                                    Rogers

                                    1. Pep Roulette
                                      • 8 Years
                                      34 mins ago

                                      Enzo & Rice 100%

                                      1. Jolly Good
                                        • 10 Years
                                        just now

                                        I was leaning towards Ndiaye and Rice

                                    2. Magic Zico
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      26 mins ago

                                      Enzo and Rice

                                    3. JBG
                                      • 7 Years
                                      just now

                                      Ndiaye and Rice

                                  • Pep Roulette
                                    • 8 Years
                                    34 mins ago

                                    Hey fam! Save FT & GTG?

                                    Roefs
                                    Gabriel Timber Tarkowski
                                    Saka Rogers Enzo Garner
                                    Haaland Ekitike(C) DCL

                                    Dubravka Guimaraes Alderete Konsa

                                    1. Vazza
                                      • 5 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      Great team. Roll for sure.
                                      Haaland (c) against Wolves, no?

                                      1. Pep Roulette
                                        • 8 Years
                                        12 mins ago

                                        Cheers mate. I think Haaland has a very high chance of getting rested this week.

                                    2. Magic Zico
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      10 mins ago

                                      Yes GTG apart from Ekitike [c] not entirely sure

                                      1. Pep Roulette
                                        • 8 Years
                                        7 mins ago

                                        Cheers fam! I'm not 100% sure on Ekitike as well. Very limited options for captaincy in my team this week.

                                  • Freshy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 15 Years
                                    30 mins ago

                                    bench proper?

                                    Sanchez
                                    Gabriel-Chalobah-Guéhi
                                    Saka(VC)-BrunoF-Rice-Cherki
                                    Haaland(C)-Watkins-Thaigo

                                    Dubravka-Rogers-Cash-Gudmundson

                                    Maybe bench BrunoF over Rogers?

                                    1. tmstrand
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      12 mins ago

                                      This is a toss up for me between Bruno, Cherki and Rogers. I think I'd be leaning towards Rogers out of those three, but any one of them could blank and any one of them could bag massively

                                    2. I have no Wirtz
                                        11 mins ago

                                        No, don’t bench BrunoF

                                      • Freshy
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 15 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        Cheers

                                    3. GC123
                                      • 4 Years
                                      29 mins ago

                                      What are Cherki and Foden owners doing please guys? Looking like only one starts? Was going to do Cherki > Semenyo this week and Foden > Bruno F next week

                                      1. Flynny
                                        • 10 Years
                                        14 mins ago

                                        I am holding both and hoping

                                        Will also look for leaks but hard to know who to trust.....

                                        I have seen so many predicted lineups and each is different

                                        Also a chance haaland is benched. If so ill start him but captain ekiteke or saka

                                        1. GC123
                                          • 4 Years
                                          just now

                                          Thanks Flynny. Yes I found the same. Looks like Pep Roulette is a thing again so don’t know which to sell for Semenyo who surely starts after not playing in Europe

                                      2. tmstrand
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        9 mins ago

                                        Sold Foden 2 GW's ago and happy to have done so. I'd lose him. As of now not worth his price tag

                                        1. GC123
                                          • 4 Years
                                          7 mins ago

                                          He’ll become Bruno F next week regardless. I might just do it now and reshape my midfield. Foden, Cherki, Gordon > Bruno F, Semenyo, Wilson

                                          1. tmstrand
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 1 Year
                                            4 mins ago

                                            Not too bad. I don't think I'll be looking towards Citys midfield myself, simply because of rotation risk...

                                            1. GC123
                                              • 4 Years
                                              3 mins ago

                                              Even Semenyo?

                                    4. Magic Zico
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      26 mins ago

                                      Virgil to:
                                      A. Chalobah
                                      B. Guehi
                                      C. Save FT

                                      1. tmstrand
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        just now

                                        C

                                    5. Tonyawesome69
                                      • 7 Years
                                      23 mins ago

                                      Pep Guardiola: "Do you think [Jeremy] Doku would have not played in Bodo if he would have been fit?"

                                      https://x.com/i/status/2014830408735560177

                                      1. Tonyawesome69
                                        • 7 Years
                                        16 mins ago

                                        Doku and Ake were both not fit to face Bodo.

                                        https://x.com/i/status/2014829154336714969

                                      2. Tonyawesome69
                                        • 7 Years
                                        4 mins ago

                                        Assuming Doku is still not fit, I think its Semenyo plus one of Foden/Cherki for the 2 wing spots

                                      3. Tonyawesome69
                                        • 7 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        Pep's embargoed presser

                                        https://youtu.be/ayeuh4532JE?si=i5BAUtHjXtIvjB0n

                                    6. C0YS
                                      • 10 Years
                                      23 mins ago

                                      Sell Cunha for Mbeumo or Bruno F and why?

                                      1. Tonyawesome69
                                        • 7 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        It's not a close decision...

                                      2. tmstrand
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        3 mins ago

                                        Yes, preferably Bruno

                                      3. Pep Roulette
                                        • 8 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        Bruno for sure. Pens, set pieces, back to #10, Def Con potential, bonus magnet. What else do you want?

                                    7. tmstrand
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      19 mins ago

                                      Bench one please:
                                      A) van Hecke (ful)
                                      B) Caicedo (cry)
                                      C) Rogers (new)
                                      D) Watkins (new)
                                      E) Rice (MUN)

                                      Thanks guys!

                                      1. CoracAld2831
                                        • 4 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        A

                                      2. Pep Roulette
                                        • 8 Years
                                        1 min ago

                                        A obviously

                                    8. FPL Blow-In
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 13 Years
                                      19 mins ago

                                      Foden, Gordon and Haaland to Salah, Schade and Ekitike/Thiago -4 ?

                                      Been in freefall from 80k to 600k anyway. I’ve only had a few drinks but have to have fun right?

                                      1. FPL Blow-In
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 13 Years
                                        3 mins ago

                                        Leaves 2.5 itb for Bruno in next gw for

                                      2. tmstrand
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        2 mins ago

                                        I wouldn't sell Haaland..

                                        1. FPL Blow-In
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 13 Years
                                          just now

                                          It’s so booooring though

                                    9. KostaK
                                      • 4 Years
                                      18 mins ago

                                      Best defenders other than Gab to bring in from next week?

                                      1. tmstrand
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        3 mins ago

                                        I'll be looking at Chelsea and Villa

                                    10. w00ton
                                      • 3 Years
                                      18 mins ago

                                      Hi All, 1.3itb 2FT - Move Foden now for Bruno or wait for GW24?

                                      Pickford
                                      Gabriel Timber Dorgu Thiaw
                                      Saka Foden Wirtz Wilson
                                      Haaland (C) Thiago

                                      Dubravka VdV Minteh Guiu

                                    11. Flynny
                                      • 10 Years
                                      16 mins ago

                                      If we get reliable leak that haaland is benched who to captain.

                                      A...haaland
                                      B...saka
                                      C...ekitike

                                      Thanks

                                      1. Pep Roulette
                                        • 8 Years
                                        10 mins ago

                                        Why is A an option in that scet

                                        1. Pep Roulette
                                          • 8 Years
                                          10 mins ago

                                          scenario

                                        2. The Bandit
                                          • 15 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          😆

                                          1. Flynny
                                            • 10 Years
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Cos he can easily outscore the others in 20 mins!

                                            1. The Bandit
                                              • 15 Years
                                              1 min ago

                                              But not 90 mins

                                            2. The Bandit
                                              • 15 Years
                                              just now

                                              Seriously, nobody in their right mind would captain a player we know isn’t starting. Give your head a wobble.

                                    12. jeffa79
                                      • 12 Years
                                      16 mins ago

                                      Pick 3 from:

                                      A) Cash
                                      B) Tarkowski
                                      C) Lacroix
                                      D) Andersen
                                      E) Kerkez

                                      I have Alisson as my keeper.

                                      1. tmstrand
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        1 min ago

                                        B D E

                                    13. OffsidePenalty
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      16 mins ago

                                      Foden to:
                                      A) Cherki
                                      B) Semenyo
                                      C) Roll ft. Start Foden.

                                      1. Pep Roulette
                                        • 8 Years
                                        1 min ago

                                        B and captain him

                                    14. marcus2704
                                      • 15 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      I am tempted to WC to this team, with 1.2M remaining ITB.

                                      Pickford (Dubravka)
                                      Gabriel | Timber | Chalobah (Dorgu, Mukiele)
                                      Bruno F | Rice | Rogers | Semenyo | Wirtz
                                      Haaland | Thiago (Mane)

                                      Any feedback would be appreciated.

                                      1. The Bandit
                                        • 15 Years
                                        9 mins ago

                                        Some expensive players with tough games this week. Hard to say without seeing your current team, but can’t it wait a week?

                                        1. marcus2704
                                          • 15 Years
                                          just now

                                          It could, I have Nunes who I doubt will start and incoming would be Dorgu. I also have Foden who I could just swap out for Semenyo and reassess next week.

                                    15. hariv
                                      • 2 Years
                                      14 mins ago

                                      Start Leno (BHA) or Pope (AVL)?
                                      Thanks

                                      1. FPL Blow-In
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 13 Years
                                        4 mins ago

                                        Pope. Both teams score but Villa will take 20+ shots from outside the box so more chance of saves

                                    16. G Banger
                                      • 7 Years
                                      13 mins ago

                                      NOR to Guehi too sideways? Worried about minutes this week and probably the move makes sense long term, also have exact change to pull the trigger

                                    17. Cruyff's Eleven
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      10 mins ago

                                      Will Marmoush start over Haaland?

                                      1. The Bandit
                                        • 15 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        I doubt it.

                                    18. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                      • 11 Years
                                      7 mins ago

                                      play one please

                                      a dorgu ( i have rice and saka)
                                      b hall ( i have pope)
                                      c alderete ( i have bowen)

                                      cheers and gl!

                                    19. andymck
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      just now

                                      Roefs (Dubravka)
                                      Gabriel Timber Dorgu Alderete (Richards)
                                      Saka Foden Rogers Wilson (Tavernier)
                                      Haaland Ekitike (Guiu)

                                      Just roll FT or anything worth changing?

