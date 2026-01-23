Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 23?

It’s four blanks in five Gameweeks for Erling Haaland (£15.1m) – so is it time to back against him with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy?

That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, despite Manchester City’s favourable home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brentford, Liverpool, Arsenal or perhaps even alternative Man City players are other options ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections and settle on a top three for the armband.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Unsurprisingly, Haaland is the runaway leader at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Over 60% of our site users believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 23, despite him scoring just one goal in five Gameweeks.

Another Man City player, Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), sits in second place, currently boasting just over 12% of the vote. The January signing, who already has two goals for his new club, was ineligible to feature in the Champions League in midweek.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£7.2m) is the only other player to garner more than 5% support ahead of Brentford’s clash with Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian sits second in the Golden Boot race and bagged a brace in his last home match.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks