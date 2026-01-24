Arsenal v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 25 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|22
|50
|+26
|WWWDD
|5th
|Man United
|22
|35
|+6
|WDDDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):