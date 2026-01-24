Home Page Exclusions

Arsenal v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

24 January 2026 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 25 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
1stArsenal2250+26WWWDD
5thMan United2235+6WDDDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

