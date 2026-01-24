Bournemouth v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 24 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Liverpool
|22
|36
|+4
|WDDDD
|15th
|Bournemouth
|22
|27
|-6
|LDLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):