Bournemouth v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 24 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BOURNEMOUTH

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Liverpool 22 36 +4 WDDDD 15th Bournemouth 22 27 -6 LDLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):