Bournemouth v Liverpool team news: Ekitike benched, Salah starts

Mohamed Salah starts a Premier League match for the first time since November in the late kick-off.

The Egyptian gets to face one of his favoured opponents, too, as Liverpool head south to face Bournemouth.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Salah is part of a Liverpool side that is mostly the same as the one Arne Slot sent out to face Marseille.

There is one alteration, however, with Cody Gakpo coming in for Hugo Ekitike. The French striker drops to the bench.

Joe Gomez starts again at centre-half, with Ibrahima Konate absent on compassionate grounds.

Andrew Robertson is among the substitutes despite reports linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s also one change for Bournemouth tonight.

It’s an enforced one, as Adam Smith replaces the injured Marcus Tavernier.

That’ll presumably see Alex Jimenez push up the right flank, with Smith taking over duties at full-back.

New signing Alex Toth is on the bench for the Cherries.

It’s 11 goals in 12 Premier League starts for Salah against this evening’s hosts, one of which came in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 1.

Liverpool as a team have scored 2+ goals in 16 of their last 17 meetings with Bournemouth.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Cook, Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Christie, Diakite, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic, Sadi, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Endo, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha.

