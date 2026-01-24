Dugout Discussion

Bournemouth v Liverpool team news: Ekitike benched, Salah starts

24 January 2026 345 comments
Skonto Rigga
Mohamed Salah starts a Premier League match for the first time since November in the late kick-off.

The Egyptian gets to face one of his favoured opponents, too, as Liverpool head south to face Bournemouth.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Salah is part of a Liverpool side that is mostly the same as the one Arne Slot sent out to face Marseille.

There is one alteration, however, with Cody Gakpo coming in for Hugo Ekitike. The French striker drops to the bench.

Joe Gomez starts again at centre-half, with Ibrahima Konate absent on compassionate grounds.

Andrew Robertson is among the substitutes despite reports linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s also one change for Bournemouth tonight.

It’s an enforced one, as Adam Smith replaces the injured Marcus Tavernier.

That’ll presumably see Alex Jimenez push up the right flank, with Smith taking over duties at full-back.

New signing Alex Toth is on the bench for the Cherries.

It’s 11 goals in 12 Premier League starts for Salah against this evening’s hosts, one of which came in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 1.

Liverpool as a team have scored 2+ goals in 16 of their last 17 meetings with Bournemouth.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Cook, Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli, Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Christie, Diakite, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic, Sadi, Rees-Dottin, DaCosta.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Endo, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

345 Comments
  1. RedJive79
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Saka, Rogers, O’Reilly for Bruno F, Semenyo and Timber for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wait to see how Saka and Rogers get on tomorrow first

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think Rogers is a keep. He might even make my WC team. He's shooting a lot, the stats are good, the fixtures are good, he's nailed for 90. He's the sort of pick that you look back on and think why didn't I get him? He's the perfect FPL asset in a lot of ways. Could even be on pens.

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    When did Haaland sub on?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      73min

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      73rd minute

      Open Controls
    3. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      15 minutes before the end so that would half past 4, so thats two hours ago

      Open Controls
    4. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      73 mins

      Open Controls
    5. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Normally an easy brace.

      Open Controls
    6. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      73 minutes I remember it well it was when my brain snapped

      Open Controls
    7. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Thanks all, luckily I benched him and capped Semenyo. I think this is the first time ever I’ve seen leaked news and acted on it! Lovely feeling!

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    kerkez off
    robbo on

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      spurs move might be off

      Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    apparently that was Wilson's first goal from a direct free kick for fulham

    Open Controls
  5. putana
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    anyone know why van disney stopped getting defcon?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Micky Mouse defender?

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Probably because he stopped contributing defensively

      Open Controls
    3. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      You start again at nil when you score.

      Open Controls
    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Did he stop at 9 like every other f.... today?

      Open Controls
  6. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Kerkez injured or Slot finally gets he is shite ?
    Selling Robbo is dumb he has another year or 2 in him.

    Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bournemouth did really good business by selling Kerkez for as much as they did, been so bad for the most part.

    Open Controls
  8. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Swap your LB's around when you're 2-1 down and every attacker on the pitch has been awful

    Arne Slot Masterclass

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Damage limitation.

      Open Controls
  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    22 mins ago

    shocking week 4 benchings but probably better than standing next to that tw*t with the drum at bournemouth

    Open Controls
  10. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Time is ekiticking....

    Open Controls
  11. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bring on Ekitike ta f**k you gobshite

    Open Controls
  12. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Come on Wirtz, don't be useless man.

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Come on water, don't be wet

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Pick one player to hate on man.

        Open Controls
  13. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Salah, silence all the critics please

    Open Controls
  14. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mbuemo or Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mb

      Open Controls
  15. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    just plugged in any info why genius slot didn’t play Ekitike ??

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Slotball

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Captained Haaland

      Open Controls
  16. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Salah defcon

    Open Controls
  17. thegaffer82
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Absolutely gash gameweek, on the back of a bad one last week.
    Missed the leaks as was watching my lad playing footy while all the streamers were on. So had Haaland captain and kept Foden. Also got Ekitike who will no doubt come on for a 1pter.
    Don’t think there’s anyone left in my team who can save my game week as most people own my Arsenal defenders and I probably want Saka to blank as many will have captained him.
    This game sucks sometimes, it really does.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      *hugs*

      Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      In the same boat. Didn't think there would be leaks that early & usually watch deadline stream. That said not sure who I would have captained. Would have done Foden>Enzo instead of Bruno G though.

      Open Controls
    3. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same, usual busy Saturday morning, don’t have couple spare hours to see if there’s leaks, didn’t expect city ones with being a later ko anyway
      Did my 1ft this morning of vvd to gab! Cue gab blank now!

      If knew bout leaks would of kept vvd, foden to Semenyo,
      Still played Haaland, cap Thiago

      Weeks like this have nothing to do with good/skillfull moves, was all about info some had when others can’t hang around couple of hours due to other commitments work/ family etc

      Fair play to ones who can react to leaks

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Much much more important to watch the lad play!

      Open Controls
  18. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Damn they O’Reilly defcons

    Open Controls
  19. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Presume everyone will captain Bruno F next GW vs Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Another option would be a rested Haaland vs that shocking Spurs defence

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      me not

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Spurs just conceded twice to Burnley

      Open Controls
  20. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ekitiké coming on!

    Open Controls
  21. Bolivian Seaman
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ekitike getting ready, salah has been rubbish

    Open Controls
    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      but salah stays on

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        They need to grow some nuts and sell him while he still has Saudi value

        Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hugo & Jones say hi

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      MacA & Frimpong off

      Open Controls
  23. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ekitike coming on

    Open Controls
  24. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Slot going on about the low block all the time and he is right. They struggle so much to break it down. Goal came from a corner. If Liverpool go behind teams can sit back and be comfortable enough

    Open Controls
  25. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Milli Vanilli subbed as well.

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Fake sub

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Girl you know it's true

        Open Controls
  26. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    There's a gonna be a lot of WC24 vs 32 this week. I'm very firmly in WC24 camp unless your team is really close to perfect already (for me, if you have 5 players you'd replace from your starting XI, that's enough).

    Ultimately, I think it is a matter of FPL philosophy which you favor.

    Managers that trust their judgment and prefer to play front foot FPL will like the opportunity presented in 24. Those that prefer to 'play it safe' and are the sort of managers that wait until Friday/Saturday morning before making transfers will like the security of waiting until WC32 to understand the entire FPL landscape and how to navigate the doubles.

    It's gonna be hard to say one is better or worse than the other even after the season because the value over 8 weeks from WC24 that you'd gain over WC32 is difficult to quantify. Your decisions from the fork of WC24 will be very different compared to if you decide not to WC in 24. In fact, my decisions have already been changed because of my decision to WC in 24. I went for Wirtz (c) as my Cunha replacement in GW22 because of the fact I locked in on WC24. If I wasn't going for that, I would probably have gone Enzo.

    It's a very interesting fork now. Of course, some managers will WC28 or smth but I think it's likely inferior given the fixture swings happen now and we are at a place where our teams are most liquid since Foden, Saka are likely leaving our teams, United and Chelsea are also looking on the up with fixtures on their side.

    Open Controls
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why is GW32 so interesting?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        GW31 expected blank GW, people dead ending then WC

        Open Controls
        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I might wait until then. Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. fedolefan
            • 11 Years
            just now

            'play it safe' manager.

            Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Strongly considering WCing this…

      Roefs
      VVD,Senesi,Gabriel
      Foden,Cherki,Saka,Rice,Wilson
      Haaland,Ekitike

      Dubravka,Dalot,Keane,Guiu. 2 FT’s 0.7m itb

      Alternatively Foden,Cherki > Bruno F, Ndiaye with 2FTs

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Oh yeah.

        Open Controls
      2. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        'front foot FPL' manager

        Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      "Managers that trust their judgment and prefer to play front foot FPL will like the opportunity presented in 24."

      Subtle brag 101.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        It's not a brag. Lateriser would say he's the same. While someone more pragmatic like LTFPL Andy is clearly in the second bucket which is also a legitimately fine way to play. Patient, conservative play in fact is historically better for more consistent finishes. But as I said, if you feel you can see value others can't and are willing to take more risks, then this presents an opportunity.

        Open Controls
    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Camzy. you've convinced yourself that wildcarding in 24 is a big deal for the FPL masses - it's not! Speaking for my own team, I don't need it!

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah. Probably one of the rare instances where Camzy has been so insistent to convince himself about his decision. There are 12m teams in this game, and each team has it's own specific time for a WC.

        Open Controls
      2. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        'play it safe' manager.

        Open Controls
    5. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeh, so many times I’ve decided to wait until a later window and only to WC a week or two later missing an opportunity.

      Open Controls
  27. Mighty Duck
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Just a friendly reminder Ekitike had G+A in the reversive fixture. Come on son.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Son in LA, mate.

      Open Controls
  28. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I sold VVD this week.
    Weeks of underperformance.
    Concedes another two goals.
    ...scores.

    Not my season. Was patient with him for ages.

    Open Controls
  29. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    I will eat my goldfish for a Salah goal.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Fried or curry?

      Open Controls
  30. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Sad with my captain choice this season..
    Come on wirtz

    Open Controls

