Crystal Palace v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 25 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CRYSTAL PALACE
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Chelsea
|22
|34
|+12
|LDDLW
|13th
|Crystal Palace
|22
|28
|-2
|LDLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):