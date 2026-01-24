Crystal Palace v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 25 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Chelsea 22 34 +12 LDDLW 13th Crystal Palace 22 28 -2 LDLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):