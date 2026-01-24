Everton v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Everton and Leeds United.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 26 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
LEEDS
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Everton
|22
|32
|-1
|DWLDW
|16th
|Leeds
|22
|25
|-7
|DDDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):