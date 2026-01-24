Everton v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Everton and Leeds United.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 26 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

EVERTON

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Everton 22 32 -1 DWLDW 16th Leeds 22 25 -7 DDDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):