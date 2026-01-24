West Ham v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between West Ham United and Sunderland
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 24 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WEST HAM
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Sunderland
|22
|33
|0
|DDDLW
|18th
|West Ham
|22
|17
|-20
|LDLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):