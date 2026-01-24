West Ham v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between West Ham United and Sunderland

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 24 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WEST HAM

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Sunderland 22 33 0 DDDLW 18th West Ham 22 17 -20 LDLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):