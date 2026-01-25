2pm team news: Munoz + Sarr start, no Palmer or Bruno G

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

The absence of Cole Palmer from the Chelsea matchday squad is one of the most significant pieces of team news.

Andrey Santos consequently comes into the starting line-up.

Liam Rosenior makes two other changes to the team that beat Brentford in Gameweek 22: Benoit Badiashile and Estevao for Tosin Adarabioyo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Jaydee Canvot, Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr all return for Crystal Palace.

Will Hughes, Justin Devenny and Yeremy Pino make way.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has had his hand forced with his only change from midweek due to the injury sustained by Bruno Guimaraes. Lewis Miley comes in.

Dan Burn, meanwhile, returns to the matchday squad as a substitute.

Aston Villa have made five changes to the line-up that beat Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana all return, ousting Marco Bizot, Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne and Lamare Bogarde from the starting XI.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are unchanged from Gameweek 22.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Jensen, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Nelson, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Donovan

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Bakwa, Savona

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Pino, Uche, Hughes, Sosa, Imray, Riad, Rodney, Devenny

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Enzo, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Fofana, Gusto, Hato, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Wissa

Subs: Ramsdale, Osula, Elanga, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Mings, Bogarde, Hemmings, Bailey, Elliott, Guessand

