2pm team news: Munoz + Sarr start, no Palmer or Bruno G

25 January 2026 358 comments
avfc82 avfc82
There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

The absence of Cole Palmer from the Chelsea matchday squad is one of the most significant pieces of team news.

Andrey Santos consequently comes into the starting line-up.

Liam Rosenior makes two other changes to the team that beat Brentford in Gameweek 22: Benoit Badiashile and Estevao for Tosin Adarabioyo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Jaydee Canvot, Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr all return for Crystal Palace.

Will Hughes, Justin Devenny and Yeremy Pino make way.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has had his hand forced with his only change from midweek due to the injury sustained by Bruno Guimaraes. Lewis Miley comes in.

Dan Burn, meanwhile, returns to the matchday squad as a substitute.

Aston Villa have made five changes to the line-up that beat Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana all return, ousting Marco Bizot, Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne and Lamare Bogarde from the starting XI.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are unchanged from Gameweek 22.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Jensen, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Nelson, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Donovan

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Bakwa, Savona

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Pino, Uche, Hughes, Sosa, Imray, Riad, Rodney, Devenny

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Enzo, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Fofana, Gusto, Hato, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Wissa

Subs: Ramsdale, Osula, Elanga, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Mings, Bogarde, Hemmings, Bailey, Elliott, Guessand

358 Comments
  1. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Oh man, Richards is dead as an option.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Zero interest in Munoz now. They look really out of sorts.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Chelsea have been good too, to be fair

  2. fantasist
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Yeah should've captained Enzo, not Ekitike. Palace are quite poor now.

  3. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Good riddance Gordon, troll

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      straight to Enzo then

      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah, on w/c this week as few I need gone, few need in

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gordon blank - subbed off post 60

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Got Gordon and Ekitike in my team in the same week. Transferred out Thiago and changed the transfer from Enzo to Gordon last minute. What could have been!

  5. HD7
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    What would you advice me here, mates?
    Is Timber to Gabriel worth it?
    Same about Palmer to Enzo?
    Initial news were that Palmer will play today and now Enzo scores from a penalty...

    1 FT 0.2 ITB

    Pickford
    Timber Chalobah Mukiele
    Bruno Palmer Rogers Wilson
    Haaland Pedro Ekitike

    Dubravka Miley Esteve Gudm

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTFO Gordon.

  7. Rwilliams90
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why did I get Wirtz for Foden instead of Enzo. Might just do it next week instead.

  8. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Whoa Gabriel looks menacing and focused.

  9. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rogers DC

  10. socho
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Awful decision

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not seen it

      Don't like the inconsistent handball rules

      But I'm a bit of a traditionalist on this, if you stop a goal with your arm it should be a penalty.

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Mbeumo in the no. 9 role in a counter attacking side might be better than BrunoF?

  12. The Mighty Hippo
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Gordon out to Enzo or Semenyo?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Semen

  13. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Which option to fund Bruno Fernandes?

    A) Foden,Ekitike > Bruno,J.Pedro for free.
    B) VVD,Cherki,Foden > Chalobah,Enzo,Bruno -4

  14. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      just now

      rogers g
      onana a

    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Buzzing with my Foden & Gruno to Enzo and Bruno moves for free

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.