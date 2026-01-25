Arsenal v Man Utd team news: Hincapie, Saka + Jesus start

The penultimate match of Gameweek 23 sees Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes four changes to the Arsenal side that beat Inter Milan in midweek.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice all return.

Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze drop to the bench.

The front three consequently remains unchanged, with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard flanking Gabriel Jesus, who scored two goals at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick sticks with the same team that beat Manchester City in the derby, with Bryan Mbeumo once again leading the line.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Ugarte, Mount, Cunha, Sesko

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: