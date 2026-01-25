Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Man Utd team news: Hincapie, Saka + Jesus start

25 January 2026 1152 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The penultimate match of Gameweek 23 sees Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes four changes to the Arsenal side that beat Inter Milan in midweek.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice all return.

Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze drop to the bench.

The front three consequently remains unchanged, with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard flanking Gabriel Jesus, who scored two goals at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick sticks with the same team that beat Manchester City in the derby, with Bryan Mbeumo once again leading the line.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Lewis-Skelly

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Ugarte, Mount, Cunha, Sesko

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

1,152 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Thiago to Joao Pedro for free tonight?

    Exact money to do it.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Anyone??

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 14 Years
        37 mins ago

        It’s a yes from me. Chelsea fixtures are as good as it gets in the short term and Pedro looking miles better than Delap.
        But if you are the type to crash out when JP gets a rest - which will happen at some point - then I wouldn’t bother.
        I’ve already done Ekitike > JP before the 0.2 price swing tonight

        Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Yeah go for it can’t ignore them fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Worth a go

      Open Controls
    4. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      41 mins ago

      Can't you bench Thiago and upgrade your 8th attacker?

      Open Controls
  2. HD7
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Initial news were that Palmer will play today and then Enzo scores from a penalty...
    should I make the switch or it aint worth it?

    I have the same question about Timber and Gabriel, have Timber in my team and wonder if I should switch to Gabriel?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Keep Palmer as he'll be back next week. I would get Gab aswell as Timber not instead.

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      41 mins ago

      I suspect Palmer plays Napoli he's wheeled out for the biggest games you can't go on like that

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        So shoud I get Enzo or stay with Palmer?

        Open Controls
        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          24 mins ago

          Get Enzo. He plays man.

          Open Controls
  3. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this if KDH proves his fitness tomorrow?

    Dubravka(sun) Tarkowski(bha) Reinildo(BUR) KDH(bha)

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Reinaldo isn't a certain starter I'm afraid

      Open Controls
  4. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you avoid Enzo given he has UCL and Arsenal either side midweek. Or is he still a buy?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      He's a good option. Palmer looming though

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        43 mins ago

        Looming back to man Utd in the summer he wants to come

        Open Controls
  5. Sly Fly
    • 16 Years
    56 mins ago

    With a midfield and attack of...

    Rice / Foden / Rogers / Saka / Stach
    Haaland / Thiago / Watkins

    ...with 3FT would you go Saka > Bruno and then Foden to Semenyo (for city cover) or Mbeumo?

    Or something different?

    Open Controls
    1. Sly Fly
      • 16 Years
      38 mins ago

      With the Semenyo move I should say "City cover in the midfield" as I have Haaland.

      Open Controls
  6. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    1FT 0.2m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Chalobah Senesi Andersen Alderete
    Saka Bruno F Rogers Enzo Ndiaye
    Haaland Ekitike Guiu

    Saka and Ekitike on the chopping block, worth getting rid of either this week or just roll?

    Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Tottenham the kind of team that will concede 4 against City... But I suppose many will be picking someone like Bruno for captain.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Spurs is the type of team to beat City actually

      Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    IF Dorgu has a hammy injury and not cramp, maybe that's positive for Mbeumo mins.

    Cunha has been the one to sub on for Mbeumo in the last two games. I would think Cunha slots in at LW.

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      Agree Tony

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Michael Carrick on Patrick Dorgu: “He came off with a cramp. Hopefully, it's not too bad.”
      https://x.com/i/status/2015509764193558661

      Patrick Dorgu coy on his injury: “We’ll see.” He was walking with a limp as he left
      https://x.com/i/status/2015503662232089042

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think Cunha starts at LW regardless of Dorgu's fitness

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        44 mins ago

        Cunha definitely starts, it's just if Dorgu is LB or not. I think it's perfect that Dorgu is benched even if it's cramp, just use the vibes on looking after him etc.

        Open Controls
  9. Aaa
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    WC this lot? 2ft £1.6m itb

    Verbruggen/Dubrav
    Gab/Timber/Thiaw/Andersen/Alderete
    Saka/Foden/Rogers/Enzo/Miley
    Haaland/Ekitike/Kroupi

    Open Controls
    1. Sly Fly
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      Certainly not. How about Saka and Foden to a combo of Bruno / Semenyo / Mbuemo?

      Open Controls
      1. Aaa
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah might be a shout

        Open Controls
  10. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    2FT, 1.5 ITB, thoughts?

    Raya - Dubravka
    Tarkowski - Van Hecke - Andersen - Keane - Gudmundsson
    Saka - Bruno F - Rogers - Rice - Enzo
    Haaland - Ekitike - Guiu

    A: Saka & Keane to Gabriel & Semenyo
    B: Saka & Keane to Gabriel & Mbuemo
    C: Ekitike to Evanilson / J Pedro
    D: Keane to Chalobah
    E: Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      Are you avoiding the anti man utd bias well?

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      45 mins ago

      Good luck to Leeds I like them along with Newcastle and Spurs because of my mates, I went to school in Wakefield lol.

      Open Controls
  11. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Any fresh news on Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      I sold him for Semenyo. Can't rely on him. Semenyo is always fit he's a physical specimen.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Away to Tottenham and Liverpool.I can wait and get him in gw27.

        Open Controls
        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          40 mins ago

          It's a long term play I agree.

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          Those defences are perfect for Semenyo though

          I expect more chances there than he had at Wolves

          Open Controls
          1. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            24 mins ago

            Nice.

            Open Controls
  12. HD7
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    1 FT

    Is Timber to Gabriel worth it?

    Pickford
    Timber Chalobah Mukiele
    Bruno Palmer Rogers Wilson
    Haaland Pedro Ekitike

    Dubravka Miley Esteve Gudm

    Open Controls
    1. R Whites
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can you afford both ?

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No and even if i could it is too much with Chalobah there for me

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Surely not?

      Open Controls
    3. Joyce1998
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sideways imo

      Open Controls
  13. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    This wheel feels different to Ole.

    Particularly because of Steve Holland. This guy is a world class assistant manager and it shouldn't be underestimated. I fully believe Moyes made a mistake when he sacked Ferguson's backroom staff.

    Open Controls
    1. Andrew D48
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Brilliant two performances but Fulham a descent team and at home be the real yardstick so far

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        I'm looking at that 50/1 at winning the league n going hmmm, yeah not impossible.

        Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Ben White agrees.

      Open Controls
  14. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    43 mins ago

    Dead a$$ saka on the same bonus points as Dorgu is ludicrous

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Agreed

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        22 mins ago

        :mrgreen:

        Open Controls
  15. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth it

    A- Palmer, Thiago>> Rogers, J.pedro -4
    B- Palmer> Rogers for free
    C- Hold

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  16. Tripswich
      37 mins ago

      Good to know that with Villa already qualified for the last 16 in Europe, it's likely that Rogers only plays 65-70 minutes on Thursday.

      Open Controls
    • Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      Pretty set on using FT on Saka > Bruno.

      Which option sounds best next?

      A. Wildcard and replace starred players with e.g. Sanchez, Timber, Pedro, Chalobah, Guehi, Dorgu, and consider Mbeumo as an option.

      B. Take a hit to do O'Reilly > Timber, with Ekitike > possibly Pedro the week after

      C. Do nothing after the Saka transfer

      Roefs*
      Gabriel Thiaw* O'Reilly*
      Bruno Rice Rogers Wilson Enzo
      Haaland Ekitike*

      Dubruvka Keane* Guiu Alderete

      Open Controls

