Everton v Leeds team news: Ndiaye starts, Branthwaite a sub

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to Merseyside to face his former employers as Everton host Leeds United this evening.

Kick-off in the final match of Gameweek 23 is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for both sides this evening.

David Moyes welcomes back Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye from the Africa Cup of Nations. Both go straight into the Everton starting XI.

One change is enforced as Jack Grealish misses out, while Merlin Rohl is the unlucky party dropping to the bench.

Also among the substitutes are Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carlos Alcaraz, who all returned to training last week after lay-offs of varying lengths.

Michael Keane is absent again as he serves the final match of his three-game ban. He’ll be available again in Gameweek 24.

Daniel Farke has had his hand forced with one of his two alterations, too.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is out, so in comes centre-half Sebastiaan Bornauw. That presumably means the versatile James Justin switches over to left wing-back.

The other change sees Anton Stach return from injury and take the place of Noah Okafor, who has to make do with substitute duty.

£3.9m Fantasy goalkeeper Karl Darlow keeps his place between the posts, as expected.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Armstrong, McNeil, Ndiaye, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Beto, Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Coleman, Alcaraz, Branthwaite, Rohl, Aznou.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Bornauw, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Okafor, Tanaka, Byram, Gnonto, Buonanotte.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: