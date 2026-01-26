Dugout Discussion

Everton v Leeds team news: Ndiaye starts, Branthwaite a sub

26 January 2026 291 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to Merseyside to face his former employers as Everton host Leeds United this evening.

Kick-off in the final match of Gameweek 23 is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for both sides this evening.

David Moyes welcomes back Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye from the Africa Cup of Nations. Both go straight into the Everton starting XI.

One change is enforced as Jack Grealish misses out, while Merlin Rohl is the unlucky party dropping to the bench.

Also among the substitutes are Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carlos Alcaraz, who all returned to training last week after lay-offs of varying lengths.

Michael Keane is absent again as he serves the final match of his three-game ban. He’ll be available again in Gameweek 24.

Daniel Farke has had his hand forced with one of his two alterations, too.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is out, so in comes centre-half Sebastiaan Bornauw. That presumably means the versatile James Justin switches over to left wing-back.

The other change sees Anton Stach return from injury and take the place of Noah Okafor, who has to make do with substitute duty.

£3.9m Fantasy goalkeeper Karl Darlow keeps his place between the posts, as expected.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Armstrong, McNeil, Ndiaye, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Beto, Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Coleman, Alcaraz, Branthwaite, Rohl, Aznou.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Bornauw, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Okafor, Tanaka, Byram, Gnonto, Buonanotte.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

291 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    100k rank 4 weeks ago

    4 fat red arrows has taken me down to 330k

    What’s the furthest you’ve came from to get into the top10k? Think I’m going to have to take big risks

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      30k after this GW, closest I’ve been all season! Utilising a new strategy - riding mine luck!

      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        5 top20k finishes in the last 6 years, beat that !

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          I’ve simply responded to your inquiry and have been met with shameful boasting! Currently lollygagging, you want everyone to know you were once a good player!

          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            I fear the run is coming to an end. Selling Thiago was too big of a mistake

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              6 mins ago

              Plenty of time to rise.

      2. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Rust is a thing.
        You can't stop it.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          Not if you’re a well-oiled machine!

  2. Manani
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    who to sell to make way for Enzo:
    A. Wilson
    B. Rogers

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

    2. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’d hold both.

      If your desperate, then Wilson.

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’d hold both for now

    4. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

  3. No Professionals
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Virgil Dorgu
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Rogers Wilson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Andersen Rodon Guiu
    1ft 1.8m

    A) Virgil to Chalobah
    B) Semenyo to Enzo
    C) both for -4

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Just A

      1. No Professionals
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

    3. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why on earth would you consider getting rid of Semenyo?

  4. hawkeyes
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    2FT and would really appreciate your thoughts please:

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Guehi
    Saka Enzo Foden Wilson
    Thiago Halaand Ekiteke

    SUB: Roefs VanHecke Rodon Paqueta

    1. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saka and Paqueta to Rice and Bruno

    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Paqueta and Ekiteke to BrunoF and Mane/Kroupi

  5. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    How much money do you have in the bank?

    I have 3.9m... perfectly happy with my team and dont see any clear upgrades anywhere. Im even most likely benching Ekitike who is one of the most expensive players in my team this GW.

    Strange season

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      0 - I always slightly think transfers were meant to be when they leave 0 ITB!

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      1.7

    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      0.0

  6. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    If on WC, which 2 mids would you drop on WC?

    A. BrunoF
    B. Mbeumo
    C. Rice
    D. Semenyo
    E. Rogers
    F. Enzo
    G. Wilson

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      E & G

      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thx. Don’t like Rogers especially with those fixtures?

        1. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Between now and dead end GW31 Villa have 3rd best fixture run in the Prem

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      E&g

    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B, C or D for me.

      Both Rogers and Wilson seem pretty essential to me.. dont agree with the other replies.

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        I agree with you…

  7. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    So only get pedro if minutes managed in CL?

  8. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is enzo essential?

    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Pedro over enzo then?

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      For the next 4 GWs you want Chelsea attackers and hes the best bet. No one is essential except Bruno but Enzo is close for the short term

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers torn between enzo or pedro. Prefer predo so can get brunno & mbeumo

  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/26/mbeumo-pedro-ekitike-buy-keep-or-sell-in-gameweek-24

  10. hawkeyes
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Help please, Ekiteke replacement:

    A) Evanilson
    B) Jao Pedro
    C) Bowen

