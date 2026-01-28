Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Injuries + bans

28 January 2026 0 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
With just one round of fixtures left in the league phase, UCL Fantasy Matchday 8 arrives with everything on the line. Qualification spots, seedings and progression remain undecided across the board.

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this final matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.

Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 8 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.

A reminder that UCL Fantasy managers get to see the line-ups of every Champions League club this week before the deadline, so there’s little need for predicted XIs!

AJAX V OLYMPIAKOS

Ajax:

Out: Berghuis (groin)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Baas, Gaaei, Weghorst

Olympiakos:

Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Dani García, Taremi

ARSENAL V KAIRAT

Arsenal:

Out: Dowman (ankle), Merino (suspended), Rice (suspended), Saliba (knock), Timber (knock)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard

Kairat:

Out: Satpayev (stomach)
Doubtful: Tuyakbaev (nose)
Misses next match if booked: Arad, Jorginho, Tuyakbayev

ATHLETIC CLUB V SPORTING

Athletic Club:

Out: Jauregizar (suspended), Laporte (hamstring), Sannadi (knee), I. Williams (calf)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: None

Sporting:

Out: Salvador Blopa (muscular), Ioannidis (knee), Geovany Quenda (foot fracture), Eduardo Quaresma (fractured cheekbone), Nuno Santos (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Araújo, Pedro Gonçalves, Suárez

ATLETICO MADRID V BODO/GLIMT

Atletico Madrid:

Out: Griezmann (muscular)
Doubtful: Lenglet (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Lenglet, Le Normand, Barrios, Simeone

Bodo/Glimt:

Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg

BARCELONA V COPENHAGEN

Barcelona:

Out: Christensen (knee), De Jong (suspended), Gavi (fitness), Pedri (hamstring),
Doubtful: Ferran Torres (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín

Copenhagen:

Out: Delaney (suspended), Mattsson (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Hatzidiakos, Lopez

BENFICA V REAL MADRID

Benfica:

Out: Bah (knee), Lukébakio (ankle), Ríos (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Lukébakio, Otamendi

Real Madrid:

Out: Alexander‑Arnold (thigh), Éder Militão (hamstring), Mendy (muscular), Rüdiger (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham

DORTMUND V INTER

Dortmund:

Out: Sabitzer (calf), Svensson (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi

Inter:

Out: Çalhanoğlu (calf), Dumfries (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, L. Martínez, Mkhitaryan

CLUB BRUGGE V MARSEILLE

Club Brugge:

Out: Audoor (torn muscle), Tzolis (back)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Onyedika

Marseille:

Out: Emerson (thigh), Pavard (suspended)
Doubtful: Kondogbia (physical)
Misses next match if booked: Aguerd, Balerdi

FRANKFURT V SPURS

Frankfurt:

Out: Baum (knee), Burkardt (calf)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: None

Spurs:

Out: Bentancur (thigh), Bergvall (ankle), Davies (leg), Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Porro (hamstring), van de Ven (knock)
Doubtful: João Palhinha (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Kolo Muani, Richarlison

LEVERKUSEN V VILLARREAL

Leverkusen:

Out: Ben Seghir (ankle), Flekken (knee), Tapsoba (muscular), Tella (foot)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Kofane

Villarreal:

Out: Foyth (Achilles), Kambwala (hamstring), Mouriño (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Pedraza, Renato Veiga

LIVERPOOL V QARABAG

Liverpool:

Out: Bradley (knee), Isak (leg)
Doubtful: Chiesa (muscular), Gomez (knock), Konaté (compassionate leave)
Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Jones

Qarabag:

Out: Kady (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Medina, Silva

MANCHESTER CITY V GALATASARAY

Manchester City:

Out: Bobb (hamstring), Rúben Dias (hamstring), Gvardiol (leg), Kovačić (ankle), Rodri (suspended), Savinho (muscular), Stones (muscular)
Doubtful: Gonzalez (knock)
Misses next match if booked: O’Reilly, Savinho

Galatasaray:

Out: Metehan Baltacı (suspended), Enes Büyük (muscular), Arda Ünyay (thigh)
Doubtful: Singo (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Jakobs, Lemina, Sánchez

MONACO V JUVENTUS

Monaco:

Out: Hradecky (knee), Minamino (knee), Pogba (calf), Salisu (knee)
Doubtful: Dier (thigh), Mawissa (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Golovin, Salisu

Juventus:

Out: Rugani (calf), Vlahović (muscular)
Doubtful: Rouhi (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Cabal, Cambiaso, Kelly, Locatelli

NAPOLI V CHELSEA

Napoli:

Out: Anguissa (thigh), Gilmour (groin), Milinkovic-Savic (muscular), Neres (ankle), Politano (muscular), Rrahmani (muscular)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Rrahmani

Chelsea:

Out: Adarabioyo (hamstring), Essugo (unspecified)
Doubtful: Jørgensen (unspecified), Palmer (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Andrey Santos

PAFOS V SLAVIA PRAHA

Pafos:

Out: Šunjić (suspended)
Doubtful: João Correia (muscular), David Luiz (knee), Goldar (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Oršić

Slavia Praha:

Out: Holeš (muscular), Moses (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Mbodji

PSG V NEWCASTLE

PSG:

Out: Safonov (hand)
Doubtful: Hakimi (fitness), Lee Kang-in (thigh), João Neves (fitness), Fabián Ruiz (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Nuno Mendes

Newcastle:

Out: Schär (ankle), Joelinton (groin), Livramento (hamstring), Krafth (knee), Lascelles (unspecified)
Doubtful: Bruno Guimarães (ankle), Murphy (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton, Thiaw

PSV V BAYERN

PSV:

Out: Boadu (knee), Gasiorowski (suspended), Olij (groin), Pepi (arm), Pléa (knee)
Doubtful: Salah-Eddine (knock), Til (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Veerman

Bayern:

Out: Boey (illness), Kim (suspended), Laimer (calf), Stanišić (ankle)
Doubtful: Guerreiro (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Olise

USG V ATALANTA

USG:

Out: David (suspended), Rodriguez (back)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Burgess, Mac Allister, Niang, Van De Perre

Atalanta:

Out: Bellanova (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Musah

