UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Injuries + bans

With just one round of fixtures left in the league phase, UCL Fantasy Matchday 8 arrives with everything on the line. Qualification spots, seedings and progression remain undecided across the board.
Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this final matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.
Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 8 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.
A reminder that UCL Fantasy managers get to see the line-ups of every Champions League club this week before the deadline, so there’s little need for predicted XIs!
AJAX V OLYMPIAKOS
Ajax:
Out: Berghuis (groin)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Baas, Gaaei, Weghorst
Olympiakos:
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Dani García, Taremi
ARSENAL V KAIRAT
Arsenal:
Out: Dowman (ankle), Merino (suspended), Rice (suspended), Saliba (knock), Timber (knock)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard
Kairat:
Out: Satpayev (stomach)
Doubtful: Tuyakbaev (nose)
Misses next match if booked: Arad, Jorginho, Tuyakbayev
ATHLETIC CLUB V SPORTING
Athletic Club:
Out: Jauregizar (suspended), Laporte (hamstring), Sannadi (knee), I. Williams (calf)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: None
Sporting:
Out: Salvador Blopa (muscular), Ioannidis (knee), Geovany Quenda (foot fracture), Eduardo Quaresma (fractured cheekbone), Nuno Santos (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Araújo, Pedro Gonçalves, Suárez
ATLETICO MADRID V BODO/GLIMT
Atletico Madrid:
Out: Griezmann (muscular)
Doubtful: Lenglet (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Lenglet, Le Normand, Barrios, Simeone
Bodo/Glimt:
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg
BARCELONA V COPENHAGEN
Barcelona:
Out: Christensen (knee), De Jong (suspended), Gavi (fitness), Pedri (hamstring),
Doubtful: Ferran Torres (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín
Copenhagen:
Out: Delaney (suspended), Mattsson (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Hatzidiakos, Lopez
BENFICA V REAL MADRID
Benfica:
Out: Bah (knee), Lukébakio (ankle), Ríos (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Lukébakio, Otamendi
Real Madrid:
Out: Alexander‑Arnold (thigh), Éder Militão (hamstring), Mendy (muscular), Rüdiger (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham
DORTMUND V INTER
Dortmund:
Out: Sabitzer (calf), Svensson (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi
Inter:
Out: Çalhanoğlu (calf), Dumfries (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, L. Martínez, Mkhitaryan
CLUB BRUGGE V MARSEILLE
Club Brugge:
Out: Audoor (torn muscle), Tzolis (back)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Onyedika
Marseille:
Out: Emerson (thigh), Pavard (suspended)
Doubtful: Kondogbia (physical)
Misses next match if booked: Aguerd, Balerdi
FRANKFURT V SPURS
Frankfurt:
Out: Baum (knee), Burkardt (calf)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: None
Spurs:
Out: Bentancur (thigh), Bergvall (ankle), Davies (leg), Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Porro (hamstring), van de Ven (knock)
Doubtful: João Palhinha (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Kolo Muani, Richarlison
LEVERKUSEN V VILLARREAL
Leverkusen:
Out: Ben Seghir (ankle), Flekken (knee), Tapsoba (muscular), Tella (foot)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Kofane
Villarreal:
Out: Foyth (Achilles), Kambwala (hamstring), Mouriño (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Pedraza, Renato Veiga
LIVERPOOL V QARABAG
Liverpool:
Out: Bradley (knee), Isak (leg)
Doubtful: Chiesa (muscular), Gomez (knock), Konaté (compassionate leave)
Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Jones
Qarabag:
Out: Kady (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Medina, Silva
MANCHESTER CITY V GALATASARAY
Manchester City:
Out: Bobb (hamstring), Rúben Dias (hamstring), Gvardiol (leg), Kovačić (ankle), Rodri (suspended), Savinho (muscular), Stones (muscular)
Doubtful: Gonzalez (knock)
Misses next match if booked: O’Reilly, Savinho
Galatasaray:
Out: Metehan Baltacı (suspended), Enes Büyük (muscular), Arda Ünyay (thigh)
Doubtful: Singo (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Jakobs, Lemina, Sánchez
MONACO V JUVENTUS
Monaco:
Out: Hradecky (knee), Minamino (knee), Pogba (calf), Salisu (knee)
Doubtful: Dier (thigh), Mawissa (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Golovin, Salisu
Juventus:
Out: Rugani (calf), Vlahović (muscular)
Doubtful: Rouhi (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Cabal, Cambiaso, Kelly, Locatelli
NAPOLI V CHELSEA
Napoli:
Out: Anguissa (thigh), Gilmour (groin), Milinkovic-Savic (muscular), Neres (ankle), Politano (muscular), Rrahmani (muscular)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Rrahmani
Chelsea:
Out: Adarabioyo (hamstring), Essugo (unspecified)
Doubtful: Jørgensen (unspecified), Palmer (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Andrey Santos
PAFOS V SLAVIA PRAHA
Pafos:
Out: Šunjić (suspended)
Doubtful: João Correia (muscular), David Luiz (knee), Goldar (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Oršić
Slavia Praha:
Out: Holeš (muscular), Moses (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Mbodji
PSG V NEWCASTLE
PSG:
Out: Safonov (hand)
Doubtful: Hakimi (fitness), Lee Kang-in (thigh), João Neves (fitness), Fabián Ruiz (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Nuno Mendes
Newcastle:
Out: Schär (ankle), Joelinton (groin), Livramento (hamstring), Krafth (knee), Lascelles (unspecified)
Doubtful: Bruno Guimarães (ankle), Murphy (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton, Thiaw
PSV V BAYERN
PSV:
Out: Boadu (knee), Gasiorowski (suspended), Olij (groin), Pepi (arm), Pléa (knee)
Doubtful: Salah-Eddine (knock), Til (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Veerman
Bayern:
Out: Boey (illness), Kim (suspended), Laimer (calf), Stanišić (ankle)
Doubtful: Guerreiro (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Olise
USG V ATALANTA
USG:
Out: David (suspended), Rodriguez (back)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Burgess, Mac Allister, Niang, Van De Perre
Atalanta:
Out: Bellanova (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Musah