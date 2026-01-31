Leeds v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Leeds United and Arsenal.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|23
|50
|+25
|WWDDL
|16th
|Leeds
|23
|26
|-7
|WWLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):