Leeds v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Leeds United and Arsenal.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 23 50 +25 WWDDL 16th Leeds 23 26 -7 WWLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):