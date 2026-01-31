Dugout Discussion

Liverpool v Newcastle team news: Ekitike starts, no Bruno

31 January 2026 87 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Can Liverpool v Newcastle United live up to the match that preceded it?

Following on from the five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge, the final Premier League match of the day kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot makes two changes from the midweek win over Qarabag.

Ibrahima Konate is back for the Reds after his recent absence, which was due to a family bereavement.

He replaced the injured Jeremie Frimpong.

That’s presumably going to mean a stint at right-back for Dominik Szoboszlai.

It’s a straight swap at left-back, meanwhile, as Milos Kerkez ousts Andrew Robertson from the side.

Eddie Howe keeps the surprises coming as he makes three changes for the trip to Anfield.

Nick Woltemade drops out of the side but it’s not Yoane Wissa leading the line, with the responsibility seemingly falling to Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is brought back in following his midweek breather, as are Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes.

Lewis Miley and Sven Botman drop to the bench, which also contains the aforementioned Wissa and Woltemade.

It doesn’t, however, feature Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian returned to the Newcastle squad at the Parc de Princes in midweek, remaining an unused substitute. But he’s absent entirely this evening.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Nallo, Ngumoha.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Botman, Wissa, Osula, J. Murphy, Woltemade, A. Murphy, Shahar, Miley.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
87 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Tuck your arms in Konate.

    Open Controls
  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Liverpool clinging on

    Open Controls
  3. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who's the home team in this game?

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Haha, same sentiment

      Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    everythings a foul, great 😐

    Open Controls
  5. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    I can hardly believe that Liverpool are the home team here

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Inconsistent home and away.

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    maybe try wearing real shin pads wirtz

    Open Controls
  7. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would be good if Salah stops giving the ball away.

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I noted that Palmer was giving the ball away a lot today, could barely complete a pass at times

      Open Controls
  8. WVA
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Benching Thiago for next three game weeks!

    Verbruggen
    Gab Tim Chal
    Bruno Semenyo Rogers Rice Enzo
    Haaland Pedro
    Dub Thiago Guehi Alderate

    Open Controls
  9. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Hall way too narrow for them pings left to right.

    Open Controls
  10. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    just now

    AG10

    Open Controls
  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    just now

    gordon g

    Open Controls
  12. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Will Ekitike aver score again?

    Open Controls
  13. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Can’t believe people still own Gordon 😆

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.