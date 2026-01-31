Liverpool v Newcastle team news: Ekitike starts, no Bruno

Can Liverpool v Newcastle United live up to the match that preceded it?

Following on from the five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge, the final Premier League match of the day kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot makes two changes from the midweek win over Qarabag.

Ibrahima Konate is back for the Reds after his recent absence, which was due to a family bereavement.

He replaced the injured Jeremie Frimpong.

That’s presumably going to mean a stint at right-back for Dominik Szoboszlai.

It’s a straight swap at left-back, meanwhile, as Milos Kerkez ousts Andrew Robertson from the side.

Eddie Howe keeps the surprises coming as he makes three changes for the trip to Anfield.

Nick Woltemade drops out of the side but it’s not Yoane Wissa leading the line, with the responsibility seemingly falling to Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is brought back in following his midweek breather, as are Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes.

Lewis Miley and Sven Botman drop to the bench, which also contains the aforementioned Wissa and Woltemade.

It doesn’t, however, feature Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian returned to the Newcastle squad at the Parc de Princes in midweek, remaining an unused substitute. But he’s absent entirely this evening.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Nallo, Ngumoha.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Botman, Wissa, Osula, J. Murphy, Woltemade, A. Murphy, Shahar, Miley.

