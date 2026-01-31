Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Crystal Palace 23 28 -4 DLDLL 17th Nott’m Forest 23 25 -11 LLWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):