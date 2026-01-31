Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NOTT’M FOREST
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Crystal Palace
|23
|28
|-4
|DLDLL
|17th
|Nott’m Forest
|23
|25
|-11
|LLWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):