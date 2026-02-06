Arsenal v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Arsenal and Sunderland.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1at
|Arsenal
|24
|53
|+29
|WDDLW
|8th
|Sunderland
|24
|36
|+1
|DLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):