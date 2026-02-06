Bournemouth v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BOURNEMOUTH

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Aston Villa 24 46 +9 WDLWL 12th Bournemouth 24 33 -3 LWDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):