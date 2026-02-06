Bournemouth v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Bournemouth and Aston Villa.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Aston Villa
|24
|46
|+9
|WDLWL
|12th
|Bournemouth
|24
|33
|-3
|LWDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):