FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 25 team reveal

With Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before this evening’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£14.9m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 24 Review

Some things in life are unavoidable: death, taxes, and a red arrow when you Wildcard in FPL. Thankfully, it was only a small one of around 50,000 places.

Going forward, I’m happy with the squad, and the current plan is to Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 26.

The players shipped out on the Wildcard took it personally! Marcos Senesi (£4.8m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m), Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) all smashed it. I’m sure one or two of them will be back in my squad before the season ends.

Having talked about him being a great asset all season, Declan Rice (£7.5m) finally joined the troops, with teammate Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) making way. It was nicely (luckily) timed, as Saka is injured. Having double Arsenal defence did the business versus Leeds United, so hopefully there are plenty more clean sheets to come.

Rice has blanked in his last four appearances, but I’m confident he’ll continue being of superb value between now and Gameweek 38. He might even get the armband for Double Gameweek 26, to differentiate from those choosing Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m).

In the end, I opted for Cole Palmer (£10.4m) over Enzo Fernandez (£6.8m) in the Wildcard. At my rank, it makes sense to take a few gambles, and I was happy to see the former get rested in midweek. You could argue that Enzo should’ve been in over Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), but it’s easy to say that with hindsight. It’s a pleasing midfield five.

Elsewhere, keeping Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) – because I didn’t love any other forward pick – and swerving a Chelsea defence that I don’t trust couldn’t have gone any better.

Gameweek 25 Team