Pro Pundits - FPL General

FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 25 team reveal

6 February 2026 8 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
Share:

With Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before this evening’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£14.9m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

General no Salah Haaland

Gameweek 24 Review

FPL General’s Gameweek 25 team reveal

Some things in life are unavoidable: death, taxes, and a red arrow when you Wildcard in FPL. Thankfully, it was only a small one of around 50,000 places.

Going forward, I’m happy with the squad, and the current plan is to Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 26. 

The players shipped out on the Wildcard took it personally! Marcos Senesi (£4.8m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m), Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) all smashed it. I’m sure one or two of them will be back in my squad before the season ends. 

Having talked about him being a great asset all season, Declan Rice (£7.5m) finally joined the troops, with teammate Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) making way. It was nicely (luckily) timed, as Saka is injured. Having double Arsenal defence did the business versus Leeds United, so hopefully there are plenty more clean sheets to come.

Rice has blanked in his last four appearances, but I’m confident he’ll continue being of superb value between now and Gameweek 38. He might even get the armband for Double Gameweek 26, to differentiate from those choosing Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m).

In the end, I opted for Cole Palmer (£10.4m) over Enzo Fernandez (£6.8m) in the Wildcard. At my rank, it makes sense to take a few gambles, and I was happy to see the former get rested in midweek. You could argue that Enzo should’ve been in over Morgan Rogers (£7.6m), but it’s easy to say that with hindsight. It’s a pleasing midfield five. 

Elsewhere, keeping Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) – because I didn’t love any other forward pick – and swerving a Chelsea defence that I don’t trust couldn’t have gone any better.

Gameweek 25 Team

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TKC07
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which combo better from each?

    A1 Semenyo, KDH/Cook 8th attacker
    A2 Cherki, Sarr (rotate front 7)

    B1 Mukiele, Rodon
    B2 Reinildo, Richards

    Open Controls
    1. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  2. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Timber/Gab/Chalobah
    Bruno F/Enzo/Rice/Rodgers
    Evanilson/Haaland

    Play:
    A. Semenyo
    B. Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start one

    A. Nunes (liv)
    B. Mane (CHE)
    C. Gudmundsson (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Trippier Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    3. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    1) Thiaw and FT Scott, bench Thiago
    2) FT Hill and Thiago
    3) Thiaw and Thiago, roll

    Open Controls
  5. it lies in the proles
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Anyone knows if G.Jesus is playing tomorrow and if Mandelson is caput yet?

    Open Controls
  6. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Asking again as only 1 response. Who to bench please and why - thanks for replies in advance:

    A) Wilson EVE H
    B) Thiago NEW A
    C) Watkins BOU A

    Open Controls
  7. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Will I regret Enzo?

    Open Controls
  8. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    just now

    2FT 0.2m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Chalobah Andersen
    Saka* Bruno (C) Rogers Enzo Ndiaye
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub - Senesi Alderete Guiu

    Saka + Ndiaye to Rice + Mbeumo?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.