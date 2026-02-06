Fulham v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Fulham and Everton.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 7 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Fulham
|24
|34
|-1
|DWLWL
|10th
|Everton
|24
|34
|-1
|LDWDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):