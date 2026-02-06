Dugout Discussion

Leeds v Forest team news: Ortega debut, no Stach, Sels or Murillo

6 February 2026 139 comments
Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Elland Road, where Leeds United and Nottingham Forest meet in a 20:00 GMT kick-off.

This is a real six-pointer at the bottom of the table, as Leeds and Forest are both tied on 26 points, sharing the same goal difference, with only goals scored separating them.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke makes just one change to the team that suffered defeat against Arsenal last week.

There’s no Anton Stach due to a hip issue, so he’s replaced by Noah Okafor in the starting XI.

James Justin is fit to start after recovering from the toe injury that forced him off at half-time in Gameweek 24.

Jaka Bijol, Daniel James and Lukas Nmecha all return as substitutes after various issues, but Facundo Buonanotte is missing from the matchday squad.

Sean Dyche makes three alterations to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Stefan Ortega makes his Nottingham Forest debut in goal, with Matz Sels ruled out with a groin injury.

Morato and Zach Abbott also take the places of the absent Murillo and suspended Neco Williams at the back.

New arrivals Luca Netz and Lorenzo Lucca are both on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Aaronson, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Perri, Bijol, Bornauw, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega, Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Lucca, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Netz

  1. kempc23
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you play Krappi Jr (Eve) or Thiago (ARS)?

    A) Krappi
    B) Thiago

    Im leaning towards Krappi…

    Open Controls
  2. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bogle goal

    Open Controls
  3. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ffs thought that was DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Racist

      Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same lol

      Open Controls
  4. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Points for everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Bogle (C) here

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Damn Calvert Lewin

    Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    A bit of the Bogle Greuv on that one

    Open Controls
  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    DCL creating space!

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Even hit the space bar earlier

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        lolorama

        Open Controls
  8. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Brill. hopefully that will open forest up as they need to chase the game now

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      They've been open enough all game, tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        yeah, troo dat

        Open Controls
  9. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bogie great pick.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I almost triple captained him! Changed at the last minute.

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lmao

        Open Controls
      2. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        No way

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          It was between him and Esteve.

          Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Okafor G
    Justin A

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL's foot was close to that assist

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, so close. Bruno will surely assist tomorrow, so I need a minimum of an assist from DCL

        Open Controls
    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
  11. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Leeds the better team, they just need to be quicker.

    Open Controls
  12. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    2-0

    Open Controls
  13. BrockLanders
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    DCL assy???

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      not sure

      Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
  14. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Okafor

    Open Controls
  15. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Seriously. Leeds will win by 3 and no DCL involvement I bet

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      FML

      Open Controls
  16. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Where the F is DCL for these tap-ins?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Point’s dodging

      Open Controls
  17. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    DCL involved in reacting

    Open Controls
  18. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    DCL absolute troll

    Open Controls
  19. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Forest falling apart. So much for that 0-0.

    Open Controls
  20. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Stach would be feasting in this one.

    Open Controls
  21. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gave up with FPL this season when I sold Thiago for DCL weeks ago

    Just 6 months until the new season

    Open Controls
  22. Sun God Nika
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    So Nottingham will eventually score and blank for cavert and Rodon

    Open Controls
  23. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just keep DCL quiet and I'll be happy for Leeds

    Open Controls
  24. Absolutely Muñozed
      3 mins ago

      2-0 and points for everyone again

      Open Controls
    • Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I do believe spurs will beat Utd tomorrow though - Spurs NEED to win to avoid relegation.

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Their record is very good at old Trafford, which is why I was surprised most people captained bruno. DCL was the most obvious choice for captain this gameweek.

        Open Controls
    • The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dyche post match interview will sound like twelve hornet nests.

      Open Controls

