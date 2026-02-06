Leeds v Forest team news: Ortega debut, no Stach, Sels or Murillo

Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Elland Road, where Leeds United and Nottingham Forest meet in a 20:00 GMT kick-off.

This is a real six-pointer at the bottom of the table, as Leeds and Forest are both tied on 26 points, sharing the same goal difference, with only goals scored separating them.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke makes just one change to the team that suffered defeat against Arsenal last week.

There’s no Anton Stach due to a hip issue, so he’s replaced by Noah Okafor in the starting XI.

James Justin is fit to start after recovering from the toe injury that forced him off at half-time in Gameweek 24.

Jaka Bijol, Daniel James and Lukas Nmecha all return as substitutes after various issues, but Facundo Buonanotte is missing from the matchday squad.

Sean Dyche makes three alterations to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Stefan Ortega makes his Nottingham Forest debut in goal, with Matz Sels ruled out with a groin injury.

Morato and Zach Abbott also take the places of the absent Murillo and suspended Neco Williams at the back.

New arrivals Luca Netz and Lorenzo Lucca are both on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Aaronson, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Perri, Bijol, Bornauw, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega, Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Lucca, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Netz