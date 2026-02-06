Man United v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 7 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN UNITED

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Man United 24 41 +8 DDWWW 14th Tottenham 24 29 +2 DLLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):