Newcastle v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Newcastle United and Brentford.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 7 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Brentford
|24
|36
|+4
|WWLLW
|11th
|Newcastle
|24
|33
|0
|WWDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):