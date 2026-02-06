Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 25?

The 1.1 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers that handed Bruno Fernandes (£9.7m) their armband in Gameweek 24 were handsomely rewarded. Is it time to once again back against Erling Haaland (£14.9m) with the Gameweek 25 captaincy?

Having backed Fernandes as the top pick in last week’s article, that’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, especially with Manchester City’s tricky-looking fixture against Liverpool at Anfield.

In-form Liverpool and Chelsea attackers such as Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) are strong options ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline – as is the ever-consistent Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m).

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, check in with the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings and settle on a top three for the armband.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

For the second week running, Fernandes sits atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just over half of our site users believe the Portugal international is the best option for Gameweek 25, following five assists in his last four matches.

The most bought player of Gameweek, Joao Pedro, sits in second place and currently boasts just under 11.5% of the vote. Chelsea travel to bottom-of-the-table Wolves looking for a fourth consecutive league win under Liam Rosenior.

Elsewhere, Gabriel and Haaland are the only other players to garner more than 5% of support. The former is the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy, notching 47 points in six starts since returning from injury. For Haaland, fourth place is a very unfamiliar position but it is hard to ignore his run of one goal in seven league matches.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks