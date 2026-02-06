Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 25?

6 February 2026 14 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
The 1.1 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers that handed Bruno Fernandes (£9.7m) their armband in Gameweek 24 were handsomely rewarded. Is it time to once again back against Erling Haaland (£14.9m) with the Gameweek 25 captaincy?

Having backed Fernandes as the top pick in last week’s article, that’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, especially with Manchester City’s tricky-looking fixture against Liverpool at Anfield.

In-form Liverpool and Chelsea attackers such as Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) are strong options ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline – as is the ever-consistent Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m).

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, check in with the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

For the second week running, Fernandes sits atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just over half of our site users believe the Portugal international is the best option for Gameweek 25, following five assists in his last four matches.

The most bought player of Gameweek, Joao Pedro, sits in second place and currently boasts just under 11.5% of the vote. Chelsea travel to bottom-of-the-table Wolves looking for a fourth consecutive league win under Liam Rosenior.

Elsewhere, Gabriel and Haaland are the only other players to garner more than 5% of support. The former is the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy, notching 47 points in six starts since returning from injury. For Haaland, fourth place is a very unfamiliar position but it is hard to ignore his run of one goal in seven league matches.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

  1. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Need to bench one here:

    A Chalobah
    B Rogers
    C Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B if you must

      Open Controls
  2. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Watkins or Thiago to JP?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins if he is out/you need funds for upgrades

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I did Thiago to JP. For a hit. Screw me

      Open Controls
  3. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone else rolling the dice on Rice C?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not me

      Open Controls
  4. _Gunner
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Bench one please ?

    A- Rodon
    B- Senesi
    C- Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start

    A Verbruggen
    B Dubravka

    1 Van Hecke
    2 Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A2

      Open Controls
  6. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gtg? Benching my 3 Sunderland this week.

    Dub
    Gabriel Timber Chal
    BrunoF (c) Enzo Rogers Rice
    Haaland (VC) Ekitike JP

    Roefs LeFee Collins Mukiele

    Open Controls
  7. balint84
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mbeumo - Wirtz - Endo - Semenyo - Anderson

    Who to bench?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Anderson

      Open Controls

