UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Best differentials

The play-off round of the league phase in UCL Fantasy has arrived, and Matchday 9 is a fantastic opportunity to gain rank.

In this article, @Big4FPL picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 9. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the knockout stage.

So, the league phase is all wrapped up. Now we have two-legged ties and a much tighter player pool. With fewer teams and fixtures to target, squads will naturally start to look more similar as a clear template begins to form.

That said, there’s still room to gain ground. A handful of smart differential picks could make all the difference at this stage – and I’ve highlighted a few strong options below.

DEFENDERS

JULIAN RYERSON (€4.9M) – 1% SELECTED

Julian Ryerson comes into this off the back of a remarkable four-assist display, all from crosses and set-piece delivery. Expecting that again would be ambitious, but the numbers back up his attacking threat.

He has attempted the second-most crosses in the entire Bundesliga, underlining just how important he is creatively for this Dortmund side.

FEDERICO DIMARCO (€5.5M) – 10% SELECTED

At the time of writing, Federico Dimarco sits in just 10% of squads. That could rise before the deadline, but anything under 15% still qualifies as being differential.

Given his attacking upside and a favourable fixture, Dimarco offers serious potential from defence. The Italian has produced nine goals and assists in his previous five matches, and his Inter side comes up against Bodo/Glimt.

MIDFIELDERS

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (€7.0M) – 3% SELECTED

Now at Atlético Madrid following his January move from Atalanta, Ademola Lookman remains at just 3% ownership.

He impressed against Barcelona recently, looking really sharp. While Diego Simeone’s more established options like Julián Álvarez may feel safer, Lookman provides a high-upside alternative that could separate you from the pack.

ALEIX GARCIA (€5.8M) – 1% SELECTED

If Alejandro Grimaldo provides the width, Aleix García can drive this Leverkusen side from the centre. He regularly contributes assists and can chip in with goals.

He underwhelmed in the league phase against Olympiakos, but the expectation is a much stronger return in this tie. At 1% ownership, he’s a true differential.

FORWARDS

LAUTARO MARTINEZ (€9.5M) – 5% SELECTED

Most managers will lock in Kylian Mbappé, with Ousmane Dembélé close behind. That leaves one forward slot to attack with.

Lautaro Martínez can frustrate at times, but the fixture suggests real upside. If you want to take a calculated risk up front, he fits the bill.

PATRIK SCHICK (€7.0M) – 0% SELECTED

Finally, Patrik Schick carries some rotation risk given his battle for minutes this season, which explains the 0% ownership.

However, when he starts, he leads the line and remains the most likely penalty taker. A weekend goal against St. Pauli highlighted his threat. If Schick gets the nod, the upside is clear.